Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 23: Jaelon Darden, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Added

The Buccaneers already started the week with 10 players listed on their injury report but Thursday saw them add three more players, though quarterback Tom Brady was just on a rest day.
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches were both held out of practice with illnesses on Thursday. They have been placed on the Reseve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday. On top of that, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice after practicing fully on Wednesday.
Carolina also added a player to their practice report. Defensive tackle Phil Hoskins was limited with a back injury, while cornerback Stephon Gilmore was upgraded to a full participant.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation
WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Did Not Participate
LB Lavonte David (foot) – Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation
CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation
S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation
WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring/ankle) – Did Not Participate
DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (illness) – Did Not Participate
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation
S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate
Panthers
T Cameron Erving (calf) – Limited Participation
CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – Full Participation
DT Phil Hoskins (back) – Limited Participation
WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
*bold denotes change from previous day