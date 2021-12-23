Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 23: Jaelon Darden, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Added

The Buccaneers added Darden, Nuñez-Roches and quarterback Tom Brady on a rest day to their injury report on Thursday.

Dec 23, 2021 at 03:51 PM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers already started the week with 10 players listed on their injury report but Thursday saw them add three more players, though quarterback Tom Brady was just on a rest day.

Wide receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive tackle Rakeem Nuñez-Roches were both held out of practice with illnesses on Thursday. They have been placed on the Reseve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday. On top of that, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul did not practice after practicing fully on Wednesday.

Carolina also added a player to their practice report. Defensive tackle Phil Hoskins was limited with a back injury, while cornerback Stephon Gilmore was upgraded to a full participant.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

QB Tom Brady (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Limited Participation

WR Jaelon Darden (illness) – Did Not Participate

LB Lavonte David (foot) – Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (illness) – Full Participation

CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) – Limited Participation

S Mike Edwards (knee) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring/ankle) – Did Not Participate

DT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (illness) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) – Did Not Participate

P Bradley Pinion (right hip) – Full Participation

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) – Did Not Participate

Panthers

T Cameron Erving (calf) – Limited Participation

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) – Full Participation

DT Phil Hoskins (back) – Limited Participation

WR D.J. Moore (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

