Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: Brent Grimes Added and Three Bucs Players Downgraded on Thursday

Right tackle Demar Dotson was held out after being limited yesterday and cornerback Brent Grimes was added with a knee injury.

Nov 29, 2018 at 04:08 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Cornerback Brent Grimes was added to Thursday's injury report for the Buccaneers. He was limited during practice with a knee injury. Three other players were downgraded from Wednesday as well, with running back Peyton Barber and center Ryan Jensen being limited after practicing fully yesterday, while right tackle Demar Dotson was held out entirely after being limited. On the plus side, safety Isaiah Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday with an illness. Both safety Justin Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, who returned to practice this week, were limited again.

Meanwhile, the Panthers upgraded 10 players, with eight returning to full participation, including wide receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Greg Olsen and cornerback Donte Jackson.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation

LB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Did Not Participate

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Did Not Participate

S Justin Evans (toe) – Limited Participation

CB Brent Grimes (knee) – Limited Participation

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Limited Participation

C Ryan Jensen (hamstring) – Limited Participation

S Isaiah Johnson (illness) – Full Participation

DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation   

LS Garrison Sanborn (knee) – Limited Participation

CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate

T Leonard Wester (knee) – Limited Participation

Panthers

S Mike Adams (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

WR Devin Funchess (back/not injury related) – Limited Participation

CB Donte Jackson (quad) – Full Participation

S Colin Jones (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

C Ryan Kalil (not injury related) – Full Participation

TE Chris Manhertz (ankle) – Limited Participation

QB Cam Newton (right shoulder) – Limited Participation

TE Greg Olsen (foot) – Full Participation

DE Julius Peppers (not injury related) – Full Participation  

S Eric Reid (shoulder) – Full Participation

WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) – Full Participation

DT Kawann Short (calf) – Full Participation

WR Torrey Smith (knee) – Full Participation

