Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: Brent Grimes Added and Three Bucs Players Downgraded on Thursday

Cornerback Brent Grimes was added to Thursday's injury report for the Buccaneers. He was limited during practice with a knee injury. Three other players were downgraded from Wednesday as well, with running back Peyton Barber and center Ryan Jensen being limited after practicing fully yesterday, while right tackle Demar Dotson was held out entirely after being limited. On the plus side, safety Isaiah Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday with an illness. Both safety Justin Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, who returned to practice this week, were limited again.