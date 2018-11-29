Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 29: Brent Grimes Added and Three Bucs Players Downgraded on Thursday

Cornerback Brent Grimes was added to Thursday's injury report for the Buccaneers. He was limited during practice with a knee injury. Three other players were downgraded from Wednesday as well, with running back Peyton Barber and center Ryan Jensen being limited after practicing fully yesterday, while right tackle Demar Dotson was held out entirely after being limited. On the plus side, safety Isaiah Johnson returned to practice after missing Wednesday with an illness. Both safety Justin Evans and linebacker Lavonte David, who returned to practice this week, were limited again.
Meanwhile, the Panthers upgraded 10 players, with eight returning to full participation, including wide receiver Curtis Samuel, tight end Greg Olsen and cornerback Donte Jackson.
See below for the full injury report.
Buccaneers
RB Peyton Barber (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation
LB Lavonte David (knee) – Limited Participation
CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Did Not Participate
T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Did Not Participate
S Justin Evans (toe) – Limited Participation
CB Brent Grimes (knee) – Limited Participation
WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Limited Participation
C Ryan Jensen (hamstring) – Limited Participation
S Isaiah Johnson (illness) – Full Participation
DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) – Limited Participation
DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/shoulder/hand) – Limited Participation
LS Garrison Sanborn (knee) – Limited Participation
CB M.J. Stewart (foot) – Did Not Participate
T Leonard Wester (knee) – Limited Participation
Panthers
S Mike Adams (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
WR Devin Funchess (back/not injury related) – Limited Participation
CB Donte Jackson (quad) – Full Participation
S Colin Jones (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
C Ryan Kalil (not injury related) – Full Participation
TE Chris Manhertz (ankle) – Limited Participation
QB Cam Newton (right shoulder) – Limited Participation
TE Greg Olsen (foot) – Full Participation
DE Julius Peppers (not injury related) – Full Participation
S Eric Reid (shoulder) – Full Participation
WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring) – Full Participation
DT Kawann Short (calf) – Full Participation
WR Torrey Smith (knee) – Full Participation