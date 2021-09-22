Buccaneers-Rams Injury Report Sept. 22: Jaydon Mickens, Jason Pierre-Paul Held Out

The Buccaneers held two players out in the team's first practice of Week Three ahead of their first road trip of the season to Los Angeles. Those two players were wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Mickens is dealing with an abdomen injury that knocked him out of last Sunday's game against Atlanta. Pierre-Paul has a shoulder injury that has cropped up in addition to a hand injury.

Head Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday they were both considered day to day.

Not appearing on this week's injury report but currently missing practice are the three players the Buccaneers have placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Monday, the team added inside linebacker Kevin Minter and wide receiver Travis Jonsen. On Wednesday, wide receiver Antonio Brown joined them. Neither Minter nor Brown have been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams but they will both need to clear two negative tests, taken 24 hours apart, in order to be cleared.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) – Did Not Participate

Rams

DT Aaron Donald (Not Injury Related - Resting Player) – Did Not Participate

OLB Leonard Floyd (Ankle) – Did Not Participate

RB Darrell Henderson (Ribs) – Did Not Participate