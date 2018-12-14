Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Dec. 14: DeSean Jackson, Justin Evans Ruled Out for Sunday in Baltimore

The Bucs unsurprisingly ruled out both Jackson and Evans, who haven't practiced this week. Beau Allen, Jason Pierre-Paul, Adarius Taylor and Carlton Davis among those listed as questionable for Sunday. 

Dec 14, 2018 at 03:31 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been ruled out again for Week 15 in Baltimore, giving various receivers increased roles and more opportunities. Last week, with Jackson out, it was Mike Evans and Adam Humphries that caught the bulk of the passes for the Bucs. The two combined for 128 yards on a total of eight receptions but it was tight end Cameron Brate that hauled in both touchdowns. Wide receiver Chris Godwin had an off day but will look to bounce back in Baltimore and will have the opportunity to do so with Jackson out.

The Bucs' secondary will again be without safety Justin Evans on Sunday as they take on the Ravens in Baltimore. Both Evans and safety Isaiah Johnson were sidelined for last week's contest against the Saints, causing a major shuffle in the unit. Rookie cornerback M.J. Stewart saw snaps at safety while safety Jordan Whitehead helped a lot in run support and safety Andrew Adams did basically whatever was needed of him on any given down again. The Bucs could get Johnson back as he is officially listed as questionable after suffering a concussion two weeks ago. Rookie cornerback Carlton Davis also practiced fully on Friday. He's upgraded to questionable from last week's doubtful, when he ended up being sidelined against the Saints as well.

Linebacker Adarius Taylor, though he participated fully in practice on Friday, was added to the injury report and listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to a personal matter that could prevent him traveling with the team.

See below for the full injury report.

Buccaneers

S Justin Evans (toe) – Did Not Participate – Out

WR DeSean Jackson (thumb) – Did Not Participate – Out

DT Beau Allen (wrist) – Limited Participation - Questionable

CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Full Participation - Questionable

T Demar Dotson (knee/shoulder) – Limited Participation – Questionable

S Isaiah Johnson (concussion) – Full Participation – Questionable

DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee/hip) – Limited Participation - Questionable

LB Adarius Taylor (not injury related) – Full Participation - Questionable

DT Gerald McCoy (ankle/shoulder) – Full Participation

Ravens

G Alex Lewis (shoulder) – Did Not Participate - Doubtful

QB Joe Flacco (right hip) – Full Participation - Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) - Limited Participation - Questionable

S Tony Jefferson (ankle) – Limited Participation - Questionable

LB/DB Anthony Levine (ankle) – Full Participation - Questionable

LB Tim Williams (ankle) – Full Participation - Questionable

CB Tavon Young (groin) – Full Participation - Questionable

WR John Brown (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Brandon Carr (not listed) - Did Not Participate

WR Michael Crabtree (not injury related) – Full Participation

QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Jimmy Smith (not listed) - Did Not Participate

LB Terrell Suggs (not listed) - Did Not Participate

S Eric Weddle (not injury related) – Full Participation

G Marshal Yanda (not injury related) – Full Participation

