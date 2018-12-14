Buccaneers-Ravens Injury Report Dec. 14: DeSean Jackson, Justin Evans Ruled Out for Sunday in Baltimore

The Bucs' secondary will again be without safety Justin Evans on Sunday as they take on the Ravens in Baltimore. Both Evans and safety Isaiah Johnson were sidelined for last week's contest against the Saints, causing a major shuffle in the unit. Rookie cornerback M.J. Stewart saw snaps at safety while safety Jordan Whitehead helped a lot in run support and safety Andrew Adams did basically whatever was needed of him on any given down again. The Bucs could get Johnson back as he is officially listed as questionable after suffering a concussion two weeks ago. Rookie cornerback Carlton Davis also practiced fully on Friday. He's upgraded to questionable from last week's doubtful, when he ended up being sidelined against the Saints as well.