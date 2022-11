Buccaneers-Seahawks Injury Report Nov. 10: Julio Jones Upgrades to Full Participant 

On Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's international game with the Seattle Seahawks, Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot) and J.J. Russell (hamstring) did not participate in practice. All three will not be making the transatlantic trip to Munich. Additionally, Julio Jones (rest/knee) upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday. Mike Evans (ribs/ankle) and Shaq Mason (personal/ankle) practiced in a limited fashion.