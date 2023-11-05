Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

After missing one game due to a groin injury, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Vita Vea is back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Nine as they take on the Houston Texas. However, defensive lineman Logan Hall, who suffered a groin injury in warmups prior to the Buccaneers' Week Eight Thursday night game in Buffalo, will not suit up against the Texans.

The Buccaneers had two defenders who were questionable to play due to illness, but both safety Christian Izien and defensive lineman Mike Greene will be active on Sunday against the Texans. Greene had been added to the injury report on Saturday after the Buccaneers arrived in Houston.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad earlier in the week, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, for the first time this season, they will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule. Wolford is on the inactive list for Sunday's game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Texans submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Nine game at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, which meant they had to name six players inactive.

Houston's inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

G Matt Feiler

DL Logan Hall

RB Sean Tucker

OLB Markees Watts

TE David Wells

QB John Wolford

Feiler and Hall are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

TEXANS INACTIVES

G Nick Broeker

TE Brevin Jordan

QB Case Keenum

RB Dameon Pierce

DT Sheldon Rankins

WR Robert Woods