Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well

Nov 05, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

IR-110523

After missing one game due to a groin injury, Pro Bowl defensive lineman Vita Vea is back in action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Nine as they take on the Houston Texas. However, defensive lineman Logan Hall, who suffered a groin injury in warmups prior to the Buccaneers' Week Eight Thursday night game in Buffalo, will not suit up against the Texans.

The Buccaneers had two defenders who were questionable to play due to illness, but both safety Christian Izien and defensive lineman Mike Greene will be active on Sunday against the Texans. Greene had been added to the injury report on Saturday after the Buccaneers arrived in Houston.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad earlier in the week, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, for the first time this season, they will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule. Wolford is on the inactive list for Sunday's game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Texans submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Nine game at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated defensive lineman Patrick O'Connor from the practice squad on Saturday, which meant they had to name six players inactive.

Houston's inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • G Matt Feiler
  • DL Logan Hall
  • RB Sean Tucker
  • OLB Markees Watts
  • TE David Wells
  • QB John Wolford

Feiler and Hall are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

TEXANS INACTIVES

  • G Nick Broeker
  • TE Brevin Jordan
  • QB Case Keenum
  • RB Dameon Pierce
  • DT Sheldon Rankins
  • WR Robert Woods

Jordan, Pierce Rankins and Woods are out due to injury. Keenum is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills are injured or disqualified.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Bills Inactives | Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin Ready to Play

The Bucs had two key members of their offense listed as questionable on the Week Eight injury report, but both QB Baker Mayfield and WR Chris Godwin are active for Thursday's game…DL Vita Vea is out with a groin injury
news

Falcons-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Despite a foot ailment that limited him in practice during the week, Pro Bowl DL Vita Vea will suit up against the Falcons on Sunday…OLB Anthony Nelson has also overcome concussion to play in the game
news

Lions-Bucs Inactives | Anthony Nelson Ruled Out

OLB Anthony Nelson won't play against the Lions due to a concussion but WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean and DL Calijah Kancey are all returning to the lineup after missing time due to injuries
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to Action

Three Tampa Bay defenders who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans – CB Carlton Davis, NT Vita Vea and LB Devin White – have been cleared to play
news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey Sidelined for MNF

The Buccaneers will face the league's fourth-highest scoring offense on Monday night without starters CB Carlton Davis and DL Calijah Kancey
news

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Christian Izien Active in Week Two

The Bucs ruled out DL Calijah Kancey, CB Carlton Davis and LB SirVocea Dennis on Friday but will have rookie S Christian Izien against the Bears after he cleared the concussion protocol
news

Bucs-Vikings Inactives | Calijah Kancey Cleared for NFL Debut

First-round draft pick DL Calijah Kancey has overcome a calf injury and will be in the lineup when the Buccaneers' kick off their 2023 regular season in Minnesota on Sunday
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean, Kyle Trask Active

Though they may dip heavily into their reserves in Atlanta in Week 18, the Buccaneers will have the services of CB Jamel Dean…Tampa Bay will keep three quarterbacks active, including Kyle Trask
news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs Active

The Buccaneers will have their two starting tackles in action at the same time for the first time since November as both LT Donovan Smith and RT Tristan Wirfs have been cleared to play against Carolina
news

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Three safeties who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report – Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. – were all cleared to play before the game on Sunday at State Farm Stadium
news

Bengals-Bucs Inactives | Tristan Wirfs, Julio Jones Ruled Out

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury and the Buccaneers will also be without third receiver Julio Jones Sunday against the Bengals
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 

The Buccaneers will face the Texans on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Click Here to Listen to the Game! (Local Only) 🎧

*Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only.

**Tap on the audio button on mobile devices to listen!

Buccaneers-Texans Inactives | Vita Vea Is Good to Go

DL Vita Vea returns to action after missing one game due to a groin injury and fellow defenders Christian Izien and Mike Greene, both of whom were questionable due to illness, have been cleared to play as well

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Texans, Week 9 2023 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the Houston Texans

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

Bucs vs. Texans Week Nine | Game Trailer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road for an important matchup against the Houston Texans halfway through the NFL season.

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston

Photos: Bucs Depart for Houston Texans

View photos of the Buccaneers departing for Week 9 vs. the Houston Texans.

Updates: Mike Greene Added to Injury Report on Satuday

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 3: Vea, Izien Listed as Questionable

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Todd Bowles: Tristan Wirfs 'Ready to Play' Ahead of Bucs vs. Texans | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Week 9 practice. HC Bowles discussed health updates heading into Houston, his relationship with Texans HC DeMeco Ryans and the Bucs' high effort week in and week out.

Week 9 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Texans in Week 9 

The Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Texans in Week Nine and here are five players to watch

How to Play Complimentary Football in Houston | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their takeaways from Thursday Night Football, the great job G Aaron Stinnie is doing in the midst of offensive line injuries and how the Bucs can bounce back in Texas.

Rookie Review | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' 2023 rookie class, the team's history against the Texans, Swedish Fish and more

In Case You Missed It: November 3, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 9 of the 2023 regular season

Buccaneers-Texans Injury Report Nov. 2: Tristan Wirfs Upgrades to Full Participation on Thursday 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week Nine matchup

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Need to Improve in Red Zone

Tampa Bay's offense, with QB Baker Mayfield at the helm, has taken care of the football and done reasonably well on third downs but need to be more efficient in the red zone to get the scoring up

Dave Canales on Baker Mayfield's Maturity, 'Handling Things the Right Way' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. OC Canales discussed the continued emphasis on improving the run game, fixing penalties and his thoughts on the upcoming game against the Texans.

Tristan Wirfs on Lavonte David's Legacy, 'They Better Get His Gold Jacket Ready' | Press Conference

Tackle Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media following Thursday's Week 9 practice. T Wirfs discussed locking in on the details and the benefit of having a mini-bye after Thursday Night Football.
Advertising