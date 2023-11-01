Buccaneers-Texans: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Nine

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Texans WR Tank Dell vs. Buccaneers S Christian Izien

Houston nabbed Nathaniel "Tank" Dell with the 69th overall pick back in April, making him the ninth receiver off the board. Dell was hugely productive at Houston – in 2022 he caught 109 passes in 13 games for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns – and he pairs innate separation ability with explosive mobs, but he fell to the third round almost surely because of his 5-8, 165-pound frame. That hasn't stopped him from producing early in his career, and he has started to come on strong in recent weeks. Over his last three games, Dell has hauled in 15 passes for 251 yards and two scores. When Dell goes into the slot, as he has down on about a fifth of his snaps this season, he'll be matched up with another rookie who may have been undervalued due to his height. Bucs safety Christian Izien, in fact, went completely undrafted but landed in a good spot after signing in Tampa. The Buccaneers believed the 5-10 Izien – who may be short by NFL standards but is built like, well, a tank – would be a good option in the slot, and in fact the rookie won that job in training camp. Izien has the short-area movement and change-of-direction skills necessary to thrive in that job, and he is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. The Dell-Izien matchups on Sunday won't feature the tallest players on the field but it should be one of the fiercest battles.

2. Buccaneers T Luke Goedeke vs. Texans DE Will Anderson

As noted earlier, the Texans surrendered a large amount of draft capital to land Will Anderson after they took C.J. Stroud, giving them their most coveted players on both sides of the ball. Anderson only has one sack through his first seven NFL games, but that doesn't mean he hasn't made a noticeable impact. When the Texans beat the Saints in Week Six, Anderson was credited with seven quarterback pressures – as were both Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes – giving him 25 through his first six outings. He added a 26th pressure in Week Eight. Anderson has a pressure rate of 14.0% so far this season, which is good, but what really stands out is his average get-off at the snap of 0.76 seconds. That's what Bucs right tackle Luke Goedeke will be dealing with because the Texans tend to leave Anderson on that side of the line and Greenard over the left tackle. Goedeke has had a strong start to his first season as the Bucs' right tackle and has been particularly good in pass blocking. According to Pro Football Focus, he has only allowed one sack so far this season, making him a very effective bookend to star left tackle Tristan Wirfs. Goedeke has nimble feet for a man his size and has shown that he can mirror pass-rush moves and win hand-to-hand battles.

3. Texans C Michael Dieter vs. Buccaneers DL Vita Vea

The Texans drafted Penn State's Juice Scruggs in the second round, presumably to battle veteran Scott Quessenberry for the starting center job. Quessenberry suffered a season-ending knee injury early in training camp, seemingly ending that competition, but Scruggs then suffered his own hamstring injury four weeks later and landed on injured reserve, where he remains. That pushed sixth-round pick Jarrett Patterson into the spotlight, as he moved over from guard, where he had been practicing in camp, to the pivot and was the Week One starter. However, Patterson was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after he suffered an ankle injury against Carolina. Now the Panthers presumably move on to Michael Dieter, who started 23 games at guard and center for the Dolphins between 2019-21. The Buccaneers hope to get Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea back after he missed last Thursday's game with a groin injury, and if that happens it will be a significant test for Dieter in his first start in two years. That would be a big boost to the Bucs' run defense; according to Next Gen Stats, the Bucs allow opposing running backs 1.6 yards before they first make contact with a defender when Via is off the field, and 0.8 when he's on the field. Vea also happens to be the team's sack leader this season, with 3.5. The enormous but quick-footed Vea often draws double teams, but at some point he's likely to have a one-on-one with the Texans' new starting center.

4. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Texans CB Steven Nelson