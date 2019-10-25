Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Oct. 25: O.J. Howard, Jack Cichy, Alex Cappa Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without tight end O.J. Howard for Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee. Howard started the week practicing on a limited basis with a hamstring injury before he was sidelined entirely on Thursday. He missed practice for the second straight day on Friday and has since been ruled out for Week Eight. In his absence, Head Coach Bruce Arians said it will be up to tight ends Cameron Brate, Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson to step up and fill in. It will be the first time Hudson is active for a game this season and it comes in his home state of Tennessee.

Also out for the Bucs are guard Alex Cappa and linebacker Jack Cichy. Cappa suffered a broken arm against the Saints in Week Five and Cichy suffered an elbow injury in Week Four against the Rams. Both are making progress but have yet to return to the practice field.

The good news is, the Bucs had right tackle Demar Dotson back in practice this week, albeit on a limited basis. Dotson's status for Sunday is officially questionable.

The Titans will be without a tight end too, as Delanie Walker has been ruled out along with linebacker Sharif Finch and cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and Chris Milton.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate – OUT

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Titans

LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Chris Milton (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Kamalei Correa (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayon Brown (groin) – Full Participation

DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder) – Full Participation

T Jack Conklin (quad) – Full Participation

WR Corey Davis (illness) – Full Participation

G Nate Davis (rib) – Full Participation

LB Rashaan Evans (shoulder) – Full Participation

LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle) – Full Participation