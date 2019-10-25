Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Titans Injury Report Oct. 25: O.J. Howard, Jack Cichy, Alex Cappa Ruled Out

The final injury report for Week Eight has been released with player statuses for Sunday’s game and the Buccaneers will be without tight end O.J. Howard.

Oct 25, 2019 at 03:34 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

IR2019

The Buccaneers will be without tight end O.J. Howard for Sunday's game against the Titans in Tennessee. Howard started the week practicing on a limited basis with a hamstring injury before he was sidelined entirely on Thursday. He missed practice for the second straight day on Friday and has since been ruled out for Week Eight. In his absence, Head Coach Bruce Arians said it will be up to tight ends Cameron Brate, Antony Auclair and Tanner Hudson to step up and fill in. It will be the first time Hudson is active for a game this season and it comes in his home state of Tennessee.

Also out for the Bucs are guard Alex Cappa and linebacker Jack Cichy. Cappa suffered a broken arm against the Saints in Week Five and Cichy suffered an elbow injury in Week Four against the Rams. Both are making progress but have yet to return to the practice field.

The good news is, the Bucs had right tackle Demar Dotson back in practice this week, albeit on a limited basis. Dotson's status for Sunday is officially questionable.

The Titans will be without a tight end too, as Delanie Walker has been ruled out along with linebacker Sharif Finch and cornerbacks Adoree' Jackson and Chris Milton.

Read below for the full injury report with game statuses for both teams:

Buccaneers

G Alex Cappa (forearm) – Did Not Participate – OUT

ILB Jack Cichy (elbow) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE O.J. Howard (hamstring) – Did Not Participate – OUT

T Demar Dotson (hamstring) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Breshad Perriman (hamstring) – Full Participation

DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Titans

LB Sharif Finch (shoulder) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Chris Milton (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Delanie Walker (ankle) – Did Not Participate – OUT

LB Kamalei Correa (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayon Brown (groin) – Full Participation

DT Jurrell Casey (shoulder) – Full Participation

T Jack Conklin (quad) – Full Participation

WR Corey Davis (illness) – Full Participation

G Nate Davis (rib) – Full Participation

LB Rashaan Evans (shoulder) – Full Participation

LB Wesley Woodyard (ankle) – Full Participation

*Bold indicates change in status from previous day

Related Content

news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 21: Ronald Jones, Breshad Perriman Ruled Out

The Bucs will be without two of their offensive pieces with five others listed as questionable for Sunday's Divisional Round matchup.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 20: Sean Murphy-Bunting Upgraded

The Bucs get some good news on defense ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round. 
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 19: Ryan Jensen, Tristan Wirfs Among Seven Non-Participants

The Buccaneers are dealing with their fair share of injuries as they get set to host the Rams on Sunday in the Divisonal Round.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 13: Mike Evans Upgraded

Wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited the day before, while quarterback Tom Brady has a day off.
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 12: OLBs Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Return to Practice

The Bucs got some good news on defense on Wednesday's injury report.
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Ronald Jones, Shaq Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul Among Those Ruled Out

The Bucs ruled out five players while providing game status designations for two others. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Mike Evans Upgraded

The Buccaneers got some good news on offense in the team's second walk-through practice of the week. 
news

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: 15 Players Listed for Bucs

The Buccaneers listed a season-high 15 players on their first practice report of Week 18. 
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 30: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice 

The Bucs' safety practiced for the first time in weeks on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity.
news

Buccaneers-Jets injury Report Dec. 31: Antonio Brown, Mike Evans Questionable

Wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans are both questionable for Sunday's game in the Meadowlands, while starting outside linebackers Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have been ruled out
news

Buccaneers-Jets Injury Report Dec. 29: Shaq Barrett, Four Others Sidelined

The Buccaneers listed nine on their first practice report of Week 17.
Advertising