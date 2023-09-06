Buccaneers-Vikings: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week One

TOP STORYLINES

Time to Bake – Baker Mayfield is set to become the 21st quarterback to make a Week One start in Buccaneers history. He is immediately succeeding the most famous and accomplished of those 20 previous men, Tom Brady, but the Buccaneers are not asking to him to be the G.O.A.T. 2.0. They do think Mayfield's skillset is a good fit for an offense that isn't asking him to be a hero. The Bucs would be thrilled to get the version of Mayfield that produced a 26-8 touchdown-interception ratio for a playoff-bound Browns team in 2020. Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales believes Mayfield can succeed and the offense can thrive if the quarterback goes for the big plays at just the right moments but otherwise just distributes the ball as asked. "That's what I've been trying to sell to him — just be special " many times," said Canales, holding his fingers about an inch apart. "Be special in those small moments. Otherwise, just throw it to the open guy. Just check it down to the [running] back, make those decisions, play good football, and then when they put their gloves down, knock them out." He'll get his first Buccaneer start against a Vikings' defense that has completely reworked its secondary after allowing the second-most passing yards in 2022.

Pressure Points – After finishing the 2022 season with a very thin depth chart at outside linebacker, the Buccaneers addressed that issue in a number of ways – helping Shaquil Barrett and Cam Gill return from season ending knee injuries, re-signing potential free agent Anthony Nelson, selecting Louisville's Yaya Diaby in the third round of the draft and unearthing an undrafted gem in Charlotte's Markees Watts. Now they believe their edge rush group is one of the deepest spots on the depth chart, and indeed they went very heavy there with a half-dozen of them on the 53-man roster. Now, of course, those six have to demonstrate that the Bucs work has paid off with a more robust pass rush from the outside, after a 2022 season in which their leading sack artist was nose tackle Vita Vea, who had 6.5. Back from his Achilles tendon tear, Barrett appears ready to return to his 2019-21 form, when he racked up 41.5 sacks (playoffs included), third-most in the NFL in that span. The Bucs are also optimistic that 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is going to take a big step forward in his third season by converting more of his pressures into actual sacks. The Vikings ranked 16th in sacks allowed per pass play last season.

Justin Jefferson, Job One – The Buccaneers have an opportunity to spoil the beginning of the season for millions of football fans…specifically those who are also fantasy football fanatics. The consensus top pick in fantasy drafts this year, Jefferson is a hot commodity because he is so unfailingly productive; his 4,825 career receiving yards are the most ever for a player through his first three NFL seasons, and last year he topped 100 yards in 11 of the Vikings' 17 games. There are other notable weapons in Minnesota's passing attack – T.J. Hockenson just landed a huge new contract and the Vikings used their first-round draft pick this year to replace Adam Thielen with USC's Jordan Addison – but there's no doubt that Jefferson is Kirk Cousins' top option. A year ago, Jefferson opened his All-Pro campaign by torching the Packers to the tune of 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings ran away with a 23-7 win. The Buccaneers have a talented secondary featuring top-notch starting corners in Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis, both of whom have shown the ability to put the clamps on some of the best individual receivers in the game. They may not face a stiffer challenge the rest of the season, however, and containing Jefferson would give the Bucs a much better chance of starting the season 1-0.