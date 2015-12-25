Buccaneers vs. Bears Injury Report

The Buccaneers and Bears released their final injury reports on Friday before the two teams square off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Two Buccaneers, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, have been ruled out while safety Chris Conte is doubtful to play. No Bears have been ruled out yet, but two players, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Shea McClellin, are listed as doubtful. Below is Friday's full injury report.BUCCANEERS
WR Vincent Jackson (knee) - out
DT Akeem Spence (ankle) - out
S Chris Conte (knee) - doubtful
DE Kourtnei Brown (groin) - doubtful
G Logan Mankins (knee) - questionable
LB Bruce Carter (ankle) - probable
DE George Johnson (calf) - probable
DT Gerald McCoy (hand) - probable
BEARS
WR Alshon Jeffery (hamstring) - doubtful
LB Shea McClellin (concussion) - doubtful
LB Pernell McPhee (knee) - questionable
CB Tracy Porter (knee) - questionable
WR Eddie Royal (knee) - questionable
S Adrian Amos (shoulder) - probable
CB Bryce Callahan (quad) - probable
