Buccaneers vs. Bears Injury Report

The Buccaneers and Bears released their final injury reports on Friday before the two teams square off at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Two Buccaneers, defensive tackle Akeem Spence and wide receiver Vincent Jackson, have been ruled out while safety Chris Conte is doubtful to play. No Bears have been ruled out yet, but two players, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Shea McClellin, are listed as doubtful. Below is Friday's full injury report.BUCCANEERS