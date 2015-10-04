Buccaneers vs. Panthers Pregame Report

Carolina's inactives did not include Johnson, who has been placed on short-term IR, but did include Kuechly. The other six were S Dean Marlowe, RB Brandon Wegher, T Daryl Williams, G Amini Silatolu, WR Kevin Norwood and WR Jerricho Cotchery, Kuechly, Williams, Silatolu and Cotchery were out due to injury. Without Cotchery or second-year standout Kelvin Benjamin (already on injured reserve), the Panthers might be expected to look more often to tight end Greg Olsen. Of course, they have already been doing that; Olsen is tied with New England's Rob Gronkowski for the most targets by a tight end this season and he leads the Panthers in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

"I don't really matters who the other receivers would be or are, [QB Cam Newton] would be looking to Greg Olsen," said Smith. "Why wouldn't you? He's one of the best tight ends around. But we still have to keep our coverage on the wideouts; you can't throw it to Greg every time."