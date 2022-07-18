A Season Worth Recalling | All the 2021 'In the Current' Episodes in One Place 

Bruce Arians began the 2021 season with the phrase, "No being hunted. We are here to [expletive] hunt." The stage was set. The Buccaneers set out to achieve what no team has accomplished since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots, led by Tom Brady: a repeat Super Bowl title. With the 44-year-old reverse-aging quarterback at the helm and the return of all 22 starters, the Bucs worked towards immortality. Every highlight-worthy moment of the 2021 season was captured in the Buccaneers' behind-the-scenes 'In the Current' series.

The episodes were gradually released during the summer with anticipation building every week for the next. Now, all the episodes have been compiled in one place for your pleasure. Grab the popcorn, get comfortable and relive every exclusive rollercoaster moment of the Buccaneers' 2021 ride.

Episode 1: The Encore