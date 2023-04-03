Buccaneers 2023 Mock Draft Roundup 10.0 

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than a month away, speculation rises. Free agency acquisitions for all 32 teams have prompted mock draft adjustments. This week's edition of the mock draft roundup will highlight the most popular first-round selections for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pick 19 from a variety of outlets. Four out of the five outlets have the Bucs selecting an offensive lineman in the first round, while Sports Illustrated has Tampa Bay taking Georgia's Nolan Smith to solidify the club's pass rush. Here is a breakdown of what analysts are saying:

NFL.com

Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Comments: Fixing the offensive line is a top priority for the Buccaneers after the unit crumbled in 2022. Wright is a natural right tackle, so Tristan Wirfs would need to shift to the blindside spot vacated by Donovan Smith to make this move work.

CBS Sports

Pick: IOL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

Comments: O'Cyrus Torrence, who transferred from Louisiana, didn't miss a beat in the SEC. He was dominant for Florida last fall, he was dominant during Senior Bowl practices, he was dominant at his pro day, and if history is any guide, he'll be dominant in the NFL, too.

The Draft Network

Pick: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Comments: Baker Mayfield versus Kyle Trask is the mid-off of NFL quarterbacks. The best way to ensure this is not a disaster is to build up the offensive line. Tristan Wirfs stays at right tackle while Peter Skoronski gives it a shot at left tackle. Skoronski has the quickness and technical refinement to become a reliable OT. His arm length is the reason he will be forced inside at guard if it happens. Either way, he would be a part of the best-five OL for the Buccaneers' offense.

PFF

Pick: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Comments: With longtime left tackle Donovan Smith no longer on the team, the Bucs will need to make some changes. If they have the chance to draft the talented and tested Darnell Wright, they could play Wright at his natural right tackle spot while sliding their All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs over to left tackle.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia