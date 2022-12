Buccaneers-49ers Injury Report Dec. 8: Fournette, Vea, Murphy-Bunting Among Limited Participants 

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Edwards (hamstring), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) did not participate. In addition, Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and Vita Vea (foot/shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion. Leonard Fournette (foot) was added to the injury report on Thursday ahead of the Week 14 matchup with the 49ers with a limited designation.