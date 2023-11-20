49ers' Third-Quarter Surge Sinks Bucs in Hard-Fought Road Loss

Not counting a one-play kneel-down to bring on halftime, the Buccaneers only had three possessions in the first half. Losing one of those to a turnover in the 49ers' territory was tough to swallow, but Mayfield and the Bucs did respond with a 75-yard touchdown drive to keep it close. Unfortunately, the 49ers answered with a 61-yard field goal drive to make it 13-7 at the half. The 49ers had a 201-115 yardage edge at the break and possessed the ball for 17:14 of the first 30 minutes, but two red zone stops by Tampa Bay's defense kept the game within one score.

"In the first half we only had it three times," said Mayfield. "Definitely [we moved the ball] on the drive that we went down and scored, but then also on a drive that I fumbled. That's a costly error, a mistake by me. We've got to get out of our own way."

The 49ers started the game at their own 20 after a 21-yard Ray-Ray McCloud return, and the Bucs' defense won the first play, with David stopping Samuel for a loss of one on an end-around. However, the 49ers picked up a blitz on second down and Purdy had time to find Kittle over the middle for 24 yards. CB Jamel Dean broke up Purdy's next pass and McCaffrey got just two yards on a diving catch over the middle. The Bucs blitzed again on third down and David eventually tripped a scrambling Purdy for an 11-yard sack.

Deven Thompkins drew a fair catch interference penalty on the punt, allowing the Bucs to start their first drive at their own 37. Mayfield tried to push it downfield right away to Evans on a flag route but CB Deommodore Lenoir made a leaping pass breakup. Two plays later, on third-and-seven, Mayfield had to get rid of the ball as the pocket collapsed and his deep shot to WR Rakim Jarrett was out of reach. Jake Camarda's punt was returned two yards to the San Francisco 20.

A 15-yard catch-and-ruin by Samuel and a neutral zone infraction on OLB Yaya Diaby made it first-and-five at the 40 and McCaffrey moved the chains two plays later on a seven-yard cut over right guard. Purdy then tried to scramble up the middle on first down by Vea reached out an arm to bring him down for a one-yard sack. Purdy converted a third-and-seven near midfield with an 11-yard strike to McCaffrey. Another breakout run by McCaffrey was erased by a downfield holding call on Aiyuk, making it first-and-14 at the Bucs' 42. A defensive holding call on Dean made it first-and-10 at the 37, and Purdy found Aiyuk and a deep in break for 14 yards. Two McCaffrey runs, once bounced out to the right and one straight up the middle added up to 17 yards down to the Bucs' six, and two plays later McCaffrey slipped out to the right and caught an easy touchdown pass.

Thompkins was dropped at the 15 on the ensuing kickoff and Mayfield started the drive with a read-option keeper for three yards. White powered up the middle for four more and then caught a screen out to the left for eight and a first down at the 30. Mayfield went right back to White on the next play and got five more on a flare out to the right. After an offside call made it second-and-inches, Mayfield scrambled before zipping a pass out horizontally to Edmonds, who got upfield for 11 yards. A three-yard run by Edmonds brought the first quarter to an end. After switching sides, the Bucs ran a reverse to Palmer, who followed a Mayfield block on Nick Bosa to get six yards. A quick pass out left to Palmer was enough to convert the third-and-one and put the ball at the Niners' 38. Unfortunately, two plays later Mayfield tried to scramble for yardage and was stripped of the ball by Warner. Clelin Ferrell recovered it for the home team at its own 35.

A run right by Elijah Mitchell for 13 yards got the 49ers moving again, and two plays later Mitchell went the same direction to make it third-and-two at the Bucs' 44. Purdy got the first down with a scramble up the middle, then hit Aiyuk for a gain of 19 to the Bucs' 22. Diaby shot around the right tackle two plays later to get Purdy down for an eight-yard sack, and a short pass to Samuel was seven yards shy of a first down. Jake Moody came in to hit a 37-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

After a touchback, Mayfield started the Bucs' next drive with an eight-yard outlet pass to TE Payne Durham, and Edmonds went over left tackle for three more and a first down. Palmer then made an impressive leaping catch down the right sideline for 17 yards, getting the ball across midfield. On second-and-four after an offside flag on the 49ers, White got two on a run left. Mayfield took off on a scramble on third-and-two and absorbed two big hits to just get past the sticks. On first-and-10 from the 36, Baker had almost no time to study the field before he was sacked for a loss of nine by Arik Armstead. However, Mayfield got all of it back on the next play, a perfect seam pass down the left numbers to TE Cade Otton for a gain of 27. That brought on the two-minute warning, and after the break an end-around to Thompkins picked up 17 yards down to the one. Mayfield faked a handoff to White on first-and-goal and zipped a pass to Evans in the end zone for a touchdown.

The 49ers were left with almost two minutes to try to add to their 10-7 lead before halftime and only needed a little of it to get immediately into scoring range. Purdy found Aiyuk down the right seam and he evaded several would-be tacklers before going out of bounds at the Bucs' 34 on a gain of 37. David's second TFL of the half forced McCaffrey into a loss of two but a square-in to Kittle worked for nine and Purdy found Aiyuk on a crossing route for 10 more to make it first-and-10 at the 17. Two short completions left San Francisco in a third-and-three and Purdy threw out of the back of the end zone to lead to Moody's 28-yard field goal.

The Bucs got it back with just 16 seconds left and knelt to bring on halftime.