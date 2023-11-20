Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 

Nov 19, 2023 at 07:04 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

RRWin1-111923

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 11, 27-14. The visiting team dropped to 4-6 on the season as missed opportunities became the storyline. The Bucs offense was unable to consistently sustain drives, converting just 7 of 14 third down attempts. In contrast, 49ers' Brock Purdy finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He completed 21 of 25 attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

On the 49ers first offensive possession, featuring a 24-yard gain over the middle by George Kittle, the Bucs' defense brought the pressure on third down. Brock Purdy was flushed out of the pocket and Lavonte David was credited with the sack for a loss of 11 yards, forcing a San Francisco punt. On the ensuing drive, the Bucs went three-and-out, putting the Niners' offense right back on the field. On the following possession, the 49ers capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a score. Christian McCaffrey became the catalyst on the drive down the perimeter and through the A-gap. From first-and-six, McCaffrey motioned to the left, then darted in the opposite direction, crossing over the middle as Purdy hit him in stride for a wide-open touchdown.

On the Bucs' next promising drive early in the second quarter - including a reverse by Trey Palmer aided by a Mayfield block of Nick Bosa - both Fred Warner and Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield. Warner forced a fumble on the knockdown and 49ers' Clelin Ferrell recovered the ball at the San Francisco 33-yard line. The Bucs' defense was able to get a stop, preventing a touchdown. Yaya Diaby fired off the right edge and went untouched for a free runway at Purdy. He dropped Purdy for a loss of eight, setting up third-and-15. After an incompletion to Deebo Samuel on third down, the 49ers had to settle for a Jake Moody 37-yard field goal. Tampa Bay got on the scoreboard on the subsequent drive. A 17-yard gain on a corner route by Trey Palmer and a 27-yard gain against zone by Cade Otton down the seam, led the Bucs down the field. A 17-yard gain off a sweep by shifty Deven Thompkins set up a one-yard Mike Evans touchdown, trimming the deficit at Levi's Stadium. Right before the half, Moody drilled a 28-yard field goal to make it a 13-7 ballgame at the halfway mark.

On the 49ers first offensive possession out of halftime, the unit produced a three-play, 98-yard scoring drive that culminated in a Brandon Aiyuk 76-yard touchdown. He got vertical and turned on the jets, waltzing into the end zone. The Bucs' offense stalled for the second-consecutive drive and the 49ers answered with seven. A 40-yard gain by Deebo Samuel helped set up the score. He found a soft spot in zone and Purdy delivered a dart before the defender could come downhill. San Francisco capitalized with a touchdown, as Purdy found Kittle wide-open in the back corner of the end zone on a three-yard pass.

To open up the fourth, the Bucs found the end zone. A 41-yard connection to Rakim Jarrett set up a Rachaad White one-yard rush, making it a 27-14 game in Santa Clara. The Bucs' defense followed suit by forcing a punt. Tampa Bay had another shot at the end zone but could not convert as an incompletion to Evans on fourth down ended the opportunity. Yaya Diaby recorded his second sack of the day on the ensuing 49ers' offensive possession. Diaby quickly dislodged the blocker and dropped Purdy for a loss of eight yards, setting up third-and-19 and subsequent 49ers' punt.  The Bucs' next trip inside the red zone ended in an interception, as Ji'Ayir Brown picked off a pass intended for Godwin for a touchback – sealing the Bucs fate at Levi's Stadium.

Related Content

news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Titans 6

The Buccaneers defeat the Titans 20-6 in Week 10, snapping a four-game losing streak 
news

Rapid Reaction: Texans 39, Bucs 37

The Buccaneers falter against the Texans on the road, 39-37 
news

Rapid Reaction: Bills 24, Buccaneers 18

The Buccaneers fell to the Bills, 24-18 in Week Eight on the road
news

Rapid Reaction: Falcons 16, Buccaneers 13

The Buccaneers fell to the Falcons 16-13 in Week Seven 
news

Rapid Reaction: Lions 20, Buccaneers 6

The Buccaneers fell to the Lions, 20-6, in Week Six
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 26, Saints 9

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 26-9 and advance to 3-1, clinching first place in the NFC South
news

Rapid Reaction: Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11

The Buccaneers fall to the Eagles, 25-11 in Week Three
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 27, Bears 17

The Buccaneers defeat the Bears 27-17 and improve to 2-0
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 20, Vikings 17

In a suspenseful head-to-head battle in the regular season opener, the Buccaneers defeated the Vikings in Week One, 20-17
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 26, Ravens 20

The Buccaneers beat the Ravens in the preseason finale, 26-20
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 13, Jets 6

The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 13-6 on the road in Preseason Week 2
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

49ers' Third-Quarter Surge Sinks Bucs in Hard-Fought Road Loss

The Bucs fought to the end of a 27-14 road loss to the 49ers on Sunday, but a third-quarter surge by the 49ers' Brock Purdy-led offense and some missed opportunities in the red zone kept them from getting a second straight win

Baker Mayfield Reflects on Bucs vs. Niners, Taking Advantage of Opportunities | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. QB Mayfield discussed the team's ability to fight to the end, the team needing to focus on playing their best game and having a 'one game at a time' mentality.

Todd Bowles on Game vs. 49ers, Converting on Chances | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed being able to 'punch it in' when it counts, the importance of playing mistake free football and the increased play time the Bucs' rookies are getting on the field.

Bucs vs. 49ers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-14

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 

Best Photos From Bucs vs. 49ers | Week 11

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker Fires TD to Evans | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Rachaad White Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

RB Rachaad White scores a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

Yaya Diaby on Being Ready When His Number is Called, 'Doing Whatever I Can' | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. OLB Diaby discussed his explosiveness controlling what he can control.

Cade Otton on Finishing Drives, Building Going Forward | Press Conference

Tight End Cade Otton spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. TE Otton discussed finding a way to score more points and his confidence in the pieces on the team.

Vita Vea Engulfs Brock Purdy for Sack | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea engulfs San Francisco 49ers quarterback Purdy for a sack in the first quarter of play.

Lavonte David Sacks Brock Purdy on Opening Drive  | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David trips up San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for an 11-yard sack to force the 49ers into an opening-drive punt.

Deven Thompkins Runs Punt Back for 51 Yards | Bucs vs. 49ers Highlights

WR Deven Thompkins makes a long punt return against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs vs. 49ers Game Blog | Week 11 2023

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 11 game vs. the San Francisco 49ers

Buccaneers-49ers Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to the Lineup

CB Carlton Davis is back in action after missing the Bucs' Week 10 game due to a toe injury, and DL Vita Vea has been cleared to play as well despite dealing with an illness on Sunday morning

Photos: Bucs Arriving for Game Against the San Franciso 49ers

View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bucs vs. 49ers Pregame Photos 

View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup.

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-49ers, Week 11 2023

The Buccaneers will face the 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Bucs vs. 49ers Week 11 | Game Trailer

The Buccaneers head to the west coast to face the San Francisco 49ers during week 11 of the NFL season.
Advertising