Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Week 11, 27-14. The visiting team dropped to 4-6 on the season as missed opportunities became the storyline. The Bucs offense was unable to consistently sustain drives, converting just 7 of 14 third down attempts. In contrast, 49ers' Brock Purdy finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He completed 21 of 25 attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns.

On the 49ers first offensive possession, featuring a 24-yard gain over the middle by George Kittle, the Bucs' defense brought the pressure on third down. Brock Purdy was flushed out of the pocket and Lavonte David was credited with the sack for a loss of 11 yards, forcing a San Francisco punt. On the ensuing drive, the Bucs went three-and-out, putting the Niners' offense right back on the field. On the following possession, the 49ers capped off a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a score. Christian McCaffrey became the catalyst on the drive down the perimeter and through the A-gap. From first-and-six, McCaffrey motioned to the left, then darted in the opposite direction, crossing over the middle as Purdy hit him in stride for a wide-open touchdown.

On the Bucs' next promising drive early in the second quarter - including a reverse by Trey Palmer aided by a Mayfield block of Nick Bosa - both Fred Warner and Bosa sacked Baker Mayfield. Warner forced a fumble on the knockdown and 49ers' Clelin Ferrell recovered the ball at the San Francisco 33-yard line. The Bucs' defense was able to get a stop, preventing a touchdown. Yaya Diaby fired off the right edge and went untouched for a free runway at Purdy. He dropped Purdy for a loss of eight, setting up third-and-15. After an incompletion to Deebo Samuel on third down, the 49ers had to settle for a Jake Moody 37-yard field goal. Tampa Bay got on the scoreboard on the subsequent drive. A 17-yard gain on a corner route by Trey Palmer and a 27-yard gain against zone by Cade Otton down the seam, led the Bucs down the field. A 17-yard gain off a sweep by shifty Deven Thompkins set up a one-yard Mike Evans touchdown, trimming the deficit at Levi's Stadium. Right before the half, Moody drilled a 28-yard field goal to make it a 13-7 ballgame at the halfway mark.

On the 49ers first offensive possession out of halftime, the unit produced a three-play, 98-yard scoring drive that culminated in a Brandon Aiyuk 76-yard touchdown. He got vertical and turned on the jets, waltzing into the end zone. The Bucs' offense stalled for the second-consecutive drive and the 49ers answered with seven. A 40-yard gain by Deebo Samuel helped set up the score. He found a soft spot in zone and Purdy delivered a dart before the defender could come downhill. San Francisco capitalized with a touchdown, as Purdy found Kittle wide-open in the back corner of the end zone on a three-yard pass.