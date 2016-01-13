Bucs an Attractive Coaching Job, says Licht

Winston's numbers stack up favorably against other passers to wear a Buccaneer uniform, too. His passing total this season was the most for a rookie in team history and the second-most of any quarterback in a single season.

With Mike Evans, who has been one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history through his first two seasons, and Doug Martin, who finished No. 2 in the NFL in rushing yards this season, the Buccaneers finished No. 5 in the league in total offense. The team also had a rookie start all 16 games at left tackle and another rookie play most of the season at right guard.