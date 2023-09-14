Bucs And Kane's Furniture Team Up For Gamedays

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kane's Furniture announced today the 2023 Kane's Furniture Fan Promotion game day program will kick off with Sunday's season home opener against the Chicago Bears. In each year of the partnership, Kane's and the Buccaneers have worked together to develop programing that will benefit Bucs fans in the Central Florida area. For the second year-in-a-row, the promotion will give fans the chance to enjoy a fun day at Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay, combining unique animal encounters, award-wining shows and thrilling rides, including the all-new Serengeti Flyer and award-winning Iron Gwazi, North America's tallest and world's fastest and steepest hybrid coaster.

This season's promotion is tied to on-field accomplishments during each home game. Starting this week, when the Buccaneers record 10 first downs or more, fans can register at KanesFirstDowns.com to receive complimentary single-day tickets* to Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay. The promotion will run throughout the 2023 season, while supplies last.