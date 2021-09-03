Bucs Reveal 2021 Uniform Schedule

The Buccaneers have released their full uniform schedule for the 2021 season for all inquiring minds. The team will kick off the NFL season on Thursday, September 9, at home, taking the field in their white jerseys and pewter pants.

That's the most common combination this season, with the Bucs wearing it 10 times, including three times on national television. The team will also be wearing all white (white jerseys, white pants, white socks) twice this season at home, the first being Week Two against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons.

An all-pewter combination will be worn twice as well this season. The Bucs will wear it once on the road in Los Angeles when they take on the Rams in Week Three and then once at home when the New York Giants come to town in Week 11.

The red/white combo we saw in preseason will make its return against the Saints at home on Sunday Night Football in Week 15.

Tampa Bay will wear their red and pewter combination against the Saints in New Orleans during Week Eight and at home against the Bills in Week 14.

The Buccaneers unveiled their new-old-look uniforms prior to last season, taking heavy inspiration from their previous Super Bowl era. It clearly paid off again, ushering in yet another championship season for the team. Now, the goal is to repeat that result for the first time in the franchise's history.