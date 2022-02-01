Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

Feb 01, 2022 at 06:30 AM
win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation announced today – in conjunction with National Girls and Women in Sports Day – that applications are officially open for the third annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship.

The scholarship is available to high school girls nationwide who play organized football, want to pursue a career in sports, have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career, are scheduled to graduate this spring and plan to enroll full-time at an accredited four-year college or university.

Student-athletes interested in applying for the scholarship may click HERE or visit buccaneers.com/community.

Applications are open until April 20, 2022. The scholarship recipients will be announced at a later date.

In 2020, the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to establish a scholarship of this kind, made possible through a $250,000 commitment by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. Last year, the four 2021 scholarship winners – Jordan Bryant (University of Florida), Shivanie Ghansiam (University of Florida), Malia Hollins (Howard University) and Lydia Houle (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) were delivered the news that they had received the scholarship by tight end Rob Gronkowski, who surprised the recipients and congratulated them on their achievements.

"The Buccaneers see the passion, the drive and the love that we have for the sport," said Ghansiam, who plays on the University of Florida flag football team with Bryant. "I truly want to impact the sports industry. It's about that recognition and bringing awareness to the sport of flag football, opening the doors and having a large audience see that we really love what we do. I want to open people's eyes to a new sports realm."

The Girls in Football Scholarship is just one of the ways the organization is committed to gender equality both on and off the field. In 2021, the team launched the Women's Summit for Careers in Football, an ongoing program that strengthens the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers through informative, engaging sessions featuring high-profile hosts and Buccaneers leadership. For the past three years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation has hosted the largest girls flag football tournament in the country with the Girls High School Flag Football Preseason Classic, presented by AdventHealth. The multi-day event brings together more than 50 high school teams and over 1,000 student athletes in a round robin-style competition to kick off the high school flag football season in Florida. The team also established the Jr. Bucs Girls Flag Football League, a first-of-its-kind league in the City of Tampa, where the Foundation covers league fees and equipment for all girls who play. And through in-school programming, the Jr. Bucs Middle School initiative brings flag football to more than 35,000 middle school girls every year. To learn more, visit Buccaneers.com/community.

Related Content

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022
news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.
news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students
news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium. 
news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. 
news

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

The Buccaneers' offensive lineman sits on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late college offensive line coach.
news

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

The Bucs' inside linebacker is paying tribute to A Door of Hope, a faith-based agency that aids children in the foster care system, with his cleats for this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Support Nearly 50 Different Charitable Causes Through NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative 

Players, Coaches and Staff to wear specially-designed cleats and shoes Sunday at Atlanta
news

Bucs Players Celebrating Thanksgiving by Giving Back & Tom Brady's Contribution to His Holiday Table | Carmen Catches Up

Buccaneers players gave their thanks to the community through multiple Thanksgiving events, while Tom Brady shared the dish he's responsible for each year. Plus, some of the challenges the Colts present this weekend.
news

Buccaneers Will Gholston Donates 920 Thanksgiving Meals to Help Bay Area Families

Tampa Bay's resident do-gooder, defensive tackle Will Gholston, donated $60,000 to provide 920 local families with Thanksgiving meals this week.
Advertising