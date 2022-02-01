Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation announced today – in conjunction with National Girls and Women in Sports Day – that applications are officially open for the third annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship.

The scholarship is available to high school girls nationwide who play organized football, want to pursue a career in sports, have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) during their high school academic career, are scheduled to graduate this spring and plan to enroll full-time at an accredited four-year college or university.

Student-athletes interested in applying for the scholarship may click HERE or visit buccaneers.com/community.

Applications are open until April 20, 2022. The scholarship recipients will be announced at a later date.

In 2020, the Buccaneers became the first NFL team to establish a scholarship of this kind, made possible through a $250,000 commitment by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation. Last year, the four 2021 scholarship winners – Jordan Bryant (University of Florida), Shivanie Ghansiam (University of Florida), Malia Hollins (Howard University) and Lydia Houle (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) were delivered the news that they had received the scholarship by tight end Rob Gronkowski, who surprised the recipients and congratulated them on their achievements.

"The Buccaneers see the passion, the drive and the love that we have for the sport," said Ghansiam, who plays on the University of Florida flag football team with Bryant. "I truly want to impact the sports industry. It's about that recognition and bringing awareness to the sport of flag football, opening the doors and having a large audience see that we really love what we do. I want to open people's eyes to a new sports realm."