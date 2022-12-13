Tampa Bay Buccaneers Announce Partnership with Aerovanti, An Exclusive Private Aviation Partner

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced AeroVanti will be the team's exclusive private aviation partner. The agreement is set to kick off in 2023 and will be highlighted by the launch of a unique military community program as well as inaugural entitlement rights to the current Champions Lounges at Raymond James Stadium.

Through the partnership, the Buccaneers and AeroVanti will create a one-of-a-kind Salute to Service Homecoming for an active military member. Each year of the partnership, a selected service member will be flown to Tampa on one of AeroVanti's private airplanes. The family will receive tickets to a home game, Buccaneers gear and an exclusive gameday experience that will be highlighted by a surprise on-field reunion.

"We are excited to welcome AeroVanti as our exclusive private aviation partner," said Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. "AeroVanti has distinguished itself by redefining the private aviation membership industry through an innovative approach that has lowered costs and increased access to private travel. We look forward to working with them to facilitate the annual surprise military family reunion as well as finding additional ways to grow this partnership over the coming years."

As part of the partnership, the Champions Lounges—which are located in the East Stadium Club at Raymond James Stadium—will be rebranded as the AeroVanti Lounges. The lounges represent one of the most premium gameday experiences at the stadium, offering all-inclusive food and beverage as well as upscale bars and craft cocktail stations.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization is one of the most well-respected and recognizable brands in the country," said AeroVanti Founder and CEO Patrick Britton-Harr. "It's evident they are committed to the success of everyone in their organization, which extends to their partners, as well. It's an honor that they've entrusted us to be the official private aviation partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We want to thank the Glazer family and the entire Buccaneers organization for their leadership and stewardship, and we look forward to working closely for years to come."