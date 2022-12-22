2022 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Cardinals, Week 16

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

· While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

· With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

· The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

· Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Cardinals:

· In March, the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with General Manager Steve Keim and Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury, both of whom now have deals through the 2027 season. However, last week the team announced that Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health-related issues. In their announcement, the Cardinals noted that Keim's duties would be handled on an interim basis by Vice President, Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Vice President, Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson.

· In August, the Cardinals also reached an agreement with fourth-year quarterback Kyler Murray on a five-year contract extension running through the 2028 season. Unfortunately for both the team and the player, Murray suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on a non-contact play last Monday night against the New England Patriots. Colt McCoy now steps in as the new starter and is backed up by fourth-year player Trace McSorley. The Cardinals also signed quarterback David Blough off the Vikings' practice squad following Murray's injury.

· In March, the Cardinals signed cornerback Jeff Gladney, formerly a first-round pick by the Vikings, after he had been out of football in 2021 following a domestic violence arrest. Tragically, Gladney was involved in a fatal car accident in May.

· Arizona lost several notable players in free agency in the spring. Edge rusher Chandler Jones, who reached double-digit sacks in each of his five full seasons with the Cardinals, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Christian Kirk got a lucrative contract in Jacksonville and running back Chase Edmonds landed in Miami. (Edmonds has since been traded to Denver.)

· Following a loss to San Francisco in Week 11, the Cardinals fired Offensive Line Coach for an incident that occurred in Mexico City, where the game was played. Arizona adjusted by having Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden take over the tutelage of the offensive linemen and having Offensive Assistant Mike Bercovici work with the tight ends.

· The Cardinals intended to head into the season with James Saxon coaching the running backs and Don Shumpert assisting him. However, Saxon was placed on administrative leave in August following news that he was facing domestic battery charges, which led to his resignation, and Shumpert left the team during the season to pursue other opportunities. Co-Pass Game Coordinator Spencer Whipple has since been working with the running backs.

· After former Buccaneers and Cardinals assistant Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator job on Doug Pederson's new staff in Jacksonville, former Cardinals Defensive Line Coach Brentson Buckner left Arizona to man the same post in Jacksonville. Arizona replaced Buckner with Matt Burke, who most recently had served as the Jets' game management coach in 2021.

TOP STORYLINES

Scoreboard Watching – By the time the Buccaneers take the field in State Farm Stadium on Sunday night there will only be one other NFL game still to be played in Week 16, the Monday night affair between the Chargers and Colts. In fact, after flying out to Phoenix on Friday, Tampa Bay players and coaches can spend most of Saturday, if they so choose, watching the Falcons, Panthers and Saints try to catch them. Those three teams all play in the early-afternoon slot on Saturday, with the Falcons at Baltimore, the Saints at Cleveland and the Panthers at home against the Lions. The right combination of results could put the Buccaneers up by two games in the NFC South with two weeks of play remaining, but Tampa Bay could also come out of Week 16 in a dead heat in the division. Tampa Bay's last two games are against the Panthers and Falcons, and the home contest against Carolina in Week 18 is the one that is most likely to determine the final standings. Still, what happens over a long weekend while the Bucs are holed up in Phoenix will set the stage for the final division battles.

Can the Bucs Stem the Turnover Tide? – Through the first 11 games of the season, the Buccaneers' offense only committed nine giveaways, which allowed the team to keep its turnover ratio close to even despite a surprising lack of takeaways on defense. Over the past three weeks, however, Tampa Bay has coughed the ball up nine times, and that doesn't even include a failed fake punt that technically was scored as an unsuccessful fourth-down run. Those turnovers have led to 34 points for the opposition, as the Bucs have gone from being +10 on points scored off turnovers to -18 in that brief span. The Buccaneers have also now dropped into a tie for 28th in the NFL in turnover ratio, at -5. The Buccaneers are coming off the prototypical "tale of two halves" game against Cincinnati, in which they dominated in the first two quarters and built a two-touchdown lead before collapsing after halftime and allowing 31 second-half points. The difference was clearly turnovers – none in the first half, four plus the failed fake punt in the second half. If the Buccaneers hope to play a full 60 minutes of quality football and leave Arizona with a much-needed win, they will need to get back to their turnover-free ways of the first two-thirds of the season.

Who's in and Who's Out? – Both the Buccaneers and Cardinals are navigating some injury issues this week that could seriously affect how strong of a lineup they can field on Christmas night. Tampa Bay is hoping that right tackle Tristan Wirfs, their lone Pro Bowl selection this year, can return from an ankle injury that has cost him the last three outings. His presence would be helpful in trying to slow down J.J. Watt, who had three sacks last week in Denver. It is less likely that top defensive performers Vita Vea (calf) and Jamel Dean (toe) will return from their injuries in time to suit up against the Cardinals. Safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards, the former a Pro Bowl alternate, will be on the watch list this week as both returned from injury absences in Week 15 but neither was able to play a full game. Winfield is trying to overcome an ankle injury and Edwards is working to get back to full speed after a hamstring issue. Tampa Bay was also down to just two outside linebackers in Week 15 as both Genard Avery (abdomen/oblique) and Carl Nassib (pectoral) were sidelined by injuries. In Arizona, the most pressing issue is at the game's most important position, as Kyler Murray was lost to an ACL tear in Week 14 and his replacement at quarterback, Colt McCoy, sustained a concussion in Week 15The Cardinals ruled McCoy out on Wednesday and will turn to Trace McSorley, who would be making his first NFL start. His backup would be David Blough, who was signed off Minnesota's practice squad after Murray's mishap. Arizona also recently placed shifty wideout Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Moore is fourth on the team with 41 catches for 414 yards.

Another Prime-Time Showcase – The Buccaneers will play their fifth prime-time game on Sunday, and their results on that stage in 2022 have been mixed so far. The season started off on a great note with a Sunday Night Football win in Dallas by a 19-3 score, but three weeks later the Bucs lost to Kansas City on the same platform, 41-31. In Week Eight, Tampa Bay drew a home Thursday Night Football date against Baltimore but fell, 27-22. The Bucs evened the prime-time ledger in dramatic fashion in Week 13, as Tom Brady led a signature fourth-quarter comeback on Monday Night Football to nip the visiting New Orleans Saints, 17-16. The Bucs have actually won six of their last seven prime-time games played on the road if one includes the 2020 postseason. Night games on the road add an extra challenge as players and coaches figure out how to handle the extra idle time away from home during the day of the contest, but the Buccaneers will seek to remain focused in order to put together a strong effort when kickoff finally arrives.

Containing Cardinals' Stars – Arizona's season obviously hasn't gone as expected, as the team has sunk to 4-10 with six losses in its last seven games after a 2021 playoff season built expectations for 2022. The recent injury to Kyler Murray certainly won't help the Cardinals, who have officially been eliminated from playoff content, finish out the season on a strong note. However, like every other team in the NFL, the Cardinals can't be taken lightly, especially not by a visiting team that is on a losing streak of its own. In particular, the Buccaneers need to be concerned with limiting the impact of one star player on each side of the ball, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt. Since his return from suspension in Week Seven, Hopkins has accounted for 44.3% of the Cardinals team air yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The only player in the NFL who has been targeted in the end zone more often than Hopkins since 2016 is the Bucs' Mike Evans. As for Watt, his three-sack game last weekend lifted his season total to 9.5, putting him on the verge of his sixth double-digit sack season and his first since 2018. Watt also leads the Cardinals with 40 quarterback pressures, according to NGS. With Zach Allen out this week after undergoing hand surgery, Watt is by far the Cardinals' most worrisome pass rusher.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers G Shaq Mason vs. Cardinals DE J.J. Watt

Speaking of J.J. Watt, his Next Gen Stats pre-snap location heat map makes it clear that the Cardinals move him all over their defensive front, and he will rush from both the edge and the interior part of the line. Watt is one of only three players in the NFL who have logged 250-plus snaps at both EDGE and DT. When he moves inside, he's going to get plenty of matchups against Shaq Mason, the Buccaneers starting right guard and one of the line's most experienced players. Watt is fifth among NFL interior defensive linemen this year with his aforementioned 40 QB pressures, although only 15 of those have come when he's rushing from the inside. Pro Football Focus charges Mason with allowing only one sack this season, even though his 1,001 offensive snaps is the most in the league. Watt, whose incredible career includes 111.5 sacks over 12 years, knows every trick in the book when it comes to rushing the passer, but Mason, who has 112 regular season starts and another 13 in the playoffs, has seen it all, as well.

2. Cardinals WR Marquise Brown vs. Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Arizona traded for Brown in the offseason to give Murray a deep threat, and while he has only averaged 10.2 yads on his 57 catches, the Cardinals definitely try to hit him downfield frequently. Even though he missed five games in the middle of the season, Brown still leads the team with 22 targets on vertical routes. Brown lines up on the left side of the Cardinals' formation 75% of the time, so he will largely be the responsibility of the Bucs' right cornerback. With Jamel Dean likely to miss the game due to a toe injury, that will be Sean Murphy-Bunting, who played every snap in Week 15 in Dean's absence. When the Buccaneers go to man coverage, they will probably be more likely to double DeAndre Hopkins, giving less help to whoever is on Brown. Murphy-Bunting, who had missed five of the previous eight games due to injury and had only a limited role on defense prior to that, took advantage of his chance to play in Week 15. According to Next Gen Stats, he only allowed two receptions for nine yards on six targets as the nearest defender, though one of those was a touchdown. He also registered a stuff in run support.

3. Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. Cardinals S Budda Baker

Rachaad White has taken over as the starter in the Bucs' backfield in recent weeks, though he remains in a virtually equal timeshare with veteran Leonard Fournette. Like Fournette, White is a threat both running between the tackles and catching passes out of the backfield. He leads all rookie running backs with 41 catches, which he has turned into 247 yards and a touchdown. And even though he's a rookie he has been proficient enough in pass protection to remain on the field for all three downs. He'll need all of those skills against Budda Baker, the Cardinals' Pro Bowl safety, who plays all over the field and is both speedy and athletic. Baker leads the Cardinals with 102 tackles, 61 of which have come on running plays. Since the start of the 2019 season, he has more hustle stops (42) than any other defensive back in the NFL. (Hustle stops are defined as tackles resulting in a successful play for the defense on which the player covers 20-plus yards from snap to tackle.) Baker has also recorded six quarterback pressures this season, fifth most among NFL DBs, so he and White may be doing battle both out in the flat on routes and in the backfield around the quarterback.

4. Cardinals QB Trace McSorley vs. Buccaneers S Mike Edwards