Backup Plan: Bucs Test Depth in 30-17 Loss to Falcons

Tampa Bay's offense also slowed down in the second half with all of its regulars on the sideline. The Bucs gained 184 yards and 10 first downs before the intermission but tacked on just 38 more in the second half. Gabbert finished the game with six completions in eight attempts for 29 yards and a touchdown before being relieved by second-year QB Kyle Trask with eight minutes to play. Making his NFL regular-season debut, Trask ran two drives and was three of nine for 23 yards.

After the game, Bowles felt as if the Buccaneers came out of the game relatively unscathed on the injury front, with the main new concerns being Hainsey (hamstring), S Keanu Neal (hip) and Rudolph (knee). Bowles also felt positive about the work the Buccaneers got in the first half after building some momentum with wins in Week 16 and 17.

"We got some good work in in the first half," said Bowles. "Everyone understands what's at stake, understands what we were doing coming into this ballgame. It's a clean-slate season. The momentum was to keep playing. I think if you rest them and don't play them at all I think you lose the momentum. But we still had that competitiveness and eagerness to go once the game started. We started fast on both sides of the football, so that's still there and that was important.

After brief cameos by Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette, the Bucs turned the running game over to Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Giovani Bernard, who produced 34 and 28 yards from scrimmage, respectively. Undrafted rookie Deven Thompkins was the most targeted player by the Bucs' three quarterbacks, with nine throws in his direction resulting in four catches for 25 yards.

The Bucs got the ball first and two plays in Brady hit Godwin on the right sideline for a gain of 17. Another Godwin grab and a three-yard run by White moved the sticks again and Thompkins got the ball down to the Atlanta 23 with a 17-yard end-around. The Bucs faced a third-and-five at the 18 and had to burn a timeout as the play clock wound down; after the break, a quick-hitter to TE Cade Otton over the middle was enough for a first down at the 12. Two plays later, Brady threw over the top to Rudolph for the eight-yard score and a quick 7-0 lead for the visitors.

The Buccaneers' defense got off to a good start, too, forcing a three-and-out and a quick punt. OLB Anthony Nelson stopped Allgeier for a loss of two, OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka pressured Ridder into an incompletion and Hicks dropped Ridder for a loss of eight on third down. Tampa Bay's second drive didn't go as well, and the Bucs punted from their 49 after a three-and-out that included two incompletions in Gage's direction. Jake Camarda's 42-yard punt was fair caught at the Atlanta nine.

Ridder went deep on the first play of the ensuing drive but CB Jamel Dean caught up with London just in time to knock the ball away. Two plays later, Ridder slid right out of the pocket, buying time to find London for a gain of 26. An illegal block call on CB Sean Murphy-Bunting added 15 yards to a five-yard Patterson run, making it first down at the Bucs' 40 and Allgeier then ripped off a 17-yard run around right end. Another impressive Allgeier run tacked on 16 more to the Bucs' seven, and the rookie back powered down to the two a couple snaps later. On third-and-goal, Ridder scrambled to his right and waited for Pruitt to get free for a short pass into the end zone, completing a 91-yard drive.

The Bucs' third drive only lasted two plays, as Godwin fumbled at the end of a six-yard tunnel screen, with the Falcons recovering at Tampa Bay's 34. Ridder took a shot at the end zone on the next play but it fell incomplete. ILB Lavonte David dropped Cordarrelle Patterson for a loss of three on second down and the Falcons ran on third-and-13 before bringing on K Younghoe Koo to drill a 49-yard field goal.

After a five-yard catch-and-run by Godwin, the Bucs faced a third-and-two at their own 33 as the first quarter came to an end. After the teams switched ends, Brady scrambled left before throwing diagonally back to the right and getting just enough on his pass to reach a sprawling Godwin at the 43 for a first down. Two Bernard runs picked up eight yards and got the ball just over midfield. Brady converted another third-and-two with an in-and-out route by Gage for five more. Walton delivered a great block on the move to help Bernard get eight yards on a pitch to the left, and two plays later Vaughn made a sharp cutback on pitch left to convert a third-and-one with a gain of 12. On the next snap, DL Grady Jarrett put the Bucs behind the sticks by knifing into the backfield and hitting Vaughn just as he got the handoff for a loss of five. On third-and-10 from the Atlanta 23, Godwin caught a ball near the left sideline but was knocked out of bounds a yard short of the first-down marker. The Bucs elected to go for it on fourth down and, after using their second timeout of the half, and although Bernard got all the way down to the six, most of the play was erased by a holding call on Goedeke, making it fourth-and-10. That brought on the field goal unit and Ryan Succop drove it home from 41 yards out to tie the game.

Tampa Bay's defense came up with a three-and-out on the next possession, with Tryon-Shoyinka nearly sacking Ridder and sending him scrambling for a gain of eight, two yards short of what was needed. Bradley Pinion's 53-yard punt bounced out of bounds at the Bucs' 19 with six-and-a-half minutes left in the half. Atlanta's defense countered with a three-and-out of its own, with short completions to Thompkins and Vaughn gaining little and leading to a punt that was downed at Atlanta's 36.

The Bucs got the ball back moments later when Ridder lost the ball while trying to throw out to his left. White picked it off the turf and took it nine yards down the field to the Atlanta 22. Gabbert relieved Brady under center and immediately took a shot at the end zone but the ball was out of Thompkins' reach. Gabbert went back to the rookie receiver on the next snap and Thompkins slipped past a would-be tackler to get all the way down to the nine. The ball was back on the 10 after a Bernard run and a penalty as the two-minute warning arrived. Two passes to Gage got the ball into the end zone. The first was a quick tunnel screen on which Gage kept fighting for yards down to the three in the middle of a crowd of defenders. Gabbert went back to Gage on third-and-goal with a fade to the left edge of the end zone and the former Falcons receiver made a leaping catch and then held on despite landing hard on his back.

Tampa Bay's defense got the ball back quickly again. Reserve CB Dee Delaney made two consecutive stops to force a punt, the second one as he chased Ridder to the sideline on third-and-five. The Bucs had 50 seconds left when they got the ball back at their own 20 and simply ran twice to take the game into halftime.

The Bucs brought in reserves at virtually every defensive spot to start the second half and the Falcons took advantage with a nine-play, 69-yard field goal drive on the opening possession. Ridder got the ball into Tampa Bay territory with completions of 16 yards to London and 29 to Pruitt and Allgeier ran for 12 yards down to the seven to make it first and goal. The Bucs' defense held there and the Falcons settled for a short field goal to make it a 17-13 game.

Tampa Bay's first drive of the half went nowhere, as Vaughn's tough run after a swing pass came up a yard short on third-and-nine. Camarda blasted the ensuing punt 66 yards but the coverage team couldn't stop it from bouncing into the end zone for a touchback. Ridder opened the next drive with a 17-yard inbreaking route to London and Allgeier followed with a hard-charging run around right end for 13 more, putting the ball on the midfield stripe. On third-and-two moments later, Tryon-Shoyinka stopped Allgeier for a loss of one but the Falcons went for it on fourth down and got it on Ridder's scrambling 11-yarder to TE Anthony Firkser. Atlanta got another first down and then faced a third-and-three at the Bucs' 11. Allgeier followed a line of blockers on a pitch left and got five yards for a first-and-goal at the six. Three plays later, Ridder found WR Olamides Zaccheaus wide open in the end zone for a three-yard touchdown, giving the home team a 20-17 lead with a minute left in the third quarter.

The Bucs faced a third-and-13 on their next possession as the fourth quarter began. Thompkins made several nice cuts to elude tacklers on a quick pass down the line but didn't come close to moving the sticks and the Bucs punted again. Camarda's 56-yarder rolled down to the Atlanta 17.

Atlanta backed up on a holding call to start the drive, leading to a third-and-six at the 21. Ridder got that and a lot more, throwing deep down the right sideline to London, who made a leaping catch over McCollum to pull down the 40-yard play. Ridder then converted a third-and-six with a hard strike straight down the middle to London at the Bucs' two. Patterson ran it in on the next play.

Trask came in to lead the next drive but his first two passes, both in Thompkins' direction, were incomplete, include a deep ball down the left numbers on second down that was well thrown. The ensuing punt was fair caught at the Atlanta 25.

Ridder tried another deep shot to start the following drive but it was well covered by Murphy-Bunting and incomplete. However, a simple handoff to Allgeier produced the same explosive play, as he broke free over left tackle for a gain of 28 to the Bucs' 47. A tackle for loss by Delaney and a big hit on Ridder by Hall led to an intentional grounding call, making it third-and-21. Ridder got much of it back on a deep slant to Zaccheaus for 17 and the Falcons went for it on fourth down. The drive was maintained by a quick out to Zaccheaus for six more, to the Bucs' 35 with the clock ticking under five minutes. The Bucs stopped the drive at the 33 and Koo came out to hit a 51-yard field goal.