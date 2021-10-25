Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Demolish Bears for Best Start in Franchise History

Mike Evans caught three of Tom Brady's four touchdown passes and the Bucs' defense forced five turnovers in a 38-3 win over Chicago that gave Tampa Bay its first 6-1 start ever

Oct 24, 2021 at 08:52 PM
PR (2)

Mike Evans caught three touchdown passes as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dismantled the Chicago Bears, 38-3, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to improve to 6-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Evans scored on receptions of nine, two and eight yards, accounting for most of Tom Brady's four touchdown tosses as the Buccaneers raced out to a 35-3 lead, marking the most points the team has ever scored in the first half of a game. It equaled the franchise record for points in any half, matching the 35 scored in the second half of a 42-32 win at Oakland on Nov. 4, 2012. Two goal-line stands by the Bears' defense on consecutive second-half drives kept Tampa Bay from running it up even more. Even so, the 35-point ties for the fourth-largest margin of victory in team annals.

"So many guys played great tonight," said Brady. "The running backs played great, the line played phenomenal, anytime you have almost 200 yards rushing. The defense was incredible. The receivers did a good job. I just wish I had a couple better throws ,but other than that but other than that it was a great win."

The victory gave the Bucs a two-game cushion in the NFC South over the 3-2 New Orleans Saints, who play at Seattle on Monday night. It's also the first time in five tries that the Buccaneers have turned a 5-1 start into a 6-1 record; the 1979, 1997, 2002 and 2005 teams all lost their seventh games after starting 5-1.

"It's a heck of a roster," said Head Coach Bruce Arians, who saw his defense keep Chicago out of the end zone despite missing three starters. "When you look at all of the guys who have not played the last three weeks and who stepped up, it's a credit to Jason [Licht], [John] Spytek, those guys, and giving us good players. But it's a hell of a job by the coaches coaching those guys in a week or two weeks and getting them ready to play against a really quality football team. I think it speaks volume. I wish and hope we get a bunch of guys back if not this week, for sure two weeks."

Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards, the four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was not sacked and was hit only once by a Bears defense that came into the game tied for the league lead in sacks. Brady was also supported by a rushing attack that provided a season-high 182 yards, with both Leonard Fournette (81), and Ronald Jones (63) topping 60 yards. Fournette also scored the game's first points on a two-yard run at the end of the Bucs' first drive, but it was Evans who provided most of the plays in the painted grass. He finished with six catches for 76 yards and moved to within two touchdowns of Mike Alstott's franchise record of 71.

"He just does a great job," said Brady of Evans. "He's an incredible receiver. He's so gifted in every way – he's quick, he's tough, he's strong, he's physical. He just does an incredible job for us. Out there every day in practice he's doing everything he can to help the team win."

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense had its best game of the 2021 season, making life miserable for Bears rookie QB Justin Fields in his fifth career start. The Bucs recorded a season-best five takeaways, including interceptions by Dee Delaney, Pierre Desir and Jordan Whitehead and strip-sacks by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul that were recovered by Vita Vea and Barrett, respectively. Delaney's pick in his first career NFL start led to Brady's four-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the first quarter. Desir also had his first interception as a Buccaneer in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay's banged-up secondary also lost Delaney and Jamel Dean to injuries during the game.

Arians gave Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles a lot of credit for continuing to successfully scheme around the new players that are being asked to step up on defense.

"It's not like we're just playing one coverage," said Arians. "Todd is putting in a hell of a plan where we have pressure, mixing up our coverages, our safeties are doing a really good job of disguising and those corners have stepped up and played. Rashard [Robinson] went in and played good. Pierre goes in and has an interception. Dee has an interception. That is really good coaching. I have to give Todd a ton of credit for that."

Tampa Bay's defense put constant pressure on Fields to hold the young passer to 168 net passing yards. Jason Pierre-Paul, who played despite not practicing all week due to a shoulder injury, had his first two full sacks of 2021, half of the team's total. Barrett and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., just back from a two-game absence due to a concussion, had the other two, both of them forcing fumbles.

"I'm just out there giving it my all for my teammates," said Pierre-Paul, who also played with a large club on his right hand due to a broken finger. "That's just the beauty of it, when you actually win the game and you had a good game. We know we can do. Coach Bowles is always screaming we can do more. I just know we can do more."

The Buccaneers came into the game averaging almost exactly twice as many points per game as the Bears, who probably needed a low-scoring game to duplicate their 20-19 win over the eventual champions last October. The Bucs famously hurt themselves in that Week Five loss, committing 13 penalties and multiple mental errors. The same was not true on Sunday, as the Buccaneers were flagged just one time and had only one turnover on a fumble by Jones on a failed fourth-and-goal dive that would have ended the drive anyway.

"Again, this game last year was kind of the ear mark for that and it's on the players," said Arians. "We talk about, talk about it, we talk about it. We show the players the tapes and it's on them and I thought today it looked like we played really clean football – hard, physical football."

The Buccaneers got fast starts in all three phases of the game and had a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game despite kicking off to start the contest. Winfield's blindside sack of Fields caused a fumble that the Bears recovered, but Chicago couldn't overcome that setback and had to punt. Punter Pat O'Donnell hit a low 50-yard punt that Darden caught at the Bucs' 25 and returned 43 yards, with O'Donnell angling him out of bounds at the Bears' 32. A pass-interference flag drawn by Chris Godwin got the ball down to the 17 and two Fournette runs got it in from there, with the back finally scoring from two yards out.

Herbert swept around right end on the first play of the next drive and rumbled for 29 yards to get across midfield. That was as far as the Bears got on their second possession, however, with White's chase of Fields on first down forcing a one-yard scramble and TE Cole Kmet dropping a third-down pass.

Chicago's defense got the ball right back, though, after a second-down incompletion that looked like miscommunication between Brady and Evans and a third-down screen to Giovani Bernard that Roquan Smith sniffed out and turned into a four-yard loss. However, Tampa Bay's defense turned the tables just as quickly, flushing Fields out to the right and forcing an errant throw that Delaney intercepted downfield at the Bucs' 34. Delaney took his first career interception back 26 yards to Chicago's 40.

An impressive 21-yard catch down the middle in traffic by Godwin got the ball inside the nine. On third-and-goal from the four, Brady looked for Godwin again and found him in the back of the end zone for the game's second touchdown.

Chicago's second drive ended in a turnover, as well, with Barrett getting around the right tackle and swatting Fields's arm as he cocked to throw. Vita Vea fell on it for Tampa Bay at the Bears' 35. Jones ripped off a 12-yard run up the middle from there. Three plays later, on third-and-seven from the nine, Brady fired a quick pass to Evans out of the right slot and Evans bashed his way into the end zone to give the Bucs a 21-0 lead with six seconds left in the opening quarter.

The two teams then exchanged punts to start the second quarter, then the Bucs' defense recorded the game's third takeaway. This time it was Pierre-Paul strip-sacking the ball from Fields, with Barrett recovering. However, the Bucs didn't move the ball from the Bears' 25 after that, with three straight incompletions and Succop then pushed his 43-yard field goal try wide right.

The Bears went into a hurry-up on the ensuing drive and got 17 yards on a Darnell Mooney catch and 13 yards on a Herbert run on the first two plays. Two plays later, Herbert bashed his way over left tackle for another 12 yards to the Bucs' 20. Chicago earned a first down at the Bucs' 10 but didn't get any further thanks in part to a key stop for no gain on Herbert by Barrett. Cairo Santos put the Bears on the board with a 28-yard field goal.

An end-around to Darden got the Bucs 11 yards on the first play of their next possession, and a 10-yard strike to Godwin got the ball across midfield. On the next play, Godwin ran a go route down the left sideline and Brady dropped it into his breadbasket for a gain of 46 down to the Bears' two. Brady then rewarded Evans with a first-down back-shoulder fade that Evans caught for the score despite having CB Jaylon Johnson draped all over him.

The Bucs got the ball first to start the second half but stalled out near midfield and punted it away. The Bears took the ensuing drive into Tampa Bay territory on catches of 22 yards by Mooney and 20 by Herbert but this possession also ended in a turnover. On third-and-12 from the Bucs' 25, Fields tried to throw on the run but his pass deflected off Mooney and was snatched just off the turf by a diving Whitehead for the interception.

The Bucs turned that takeaway into a long drive that didn't end in points but did drain seven minutes off the clock. It was built mostly on the ground before stalling a yard short of the goal line. Jones had runs of 12 and 19 yards on consecutive plays and Fournette followed with jaunts of 12, nine and five yards to make it first-and-goal at the seven. However, Jones attempted dives into the end zone on third and fourth down were turned back and the Bears took over on downs at their own two with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay got the ball back just two plays later. After a Herbert run lost a yard back to the one, Fields tried to go deep down the right sideline to Allen Robinson but it was underthrown and easily intercepted by Desir at the Chicago 37. Two snaps later, Brady went down the middle to Godwin, who fought his way towards the end zone but was dragged down a yard short. Once again the Bucs failed to punch it across, though, settling for Succop's 22-yard field goal and a 38-3 lead.

Best Photos Buccaneers vs. Bears | Week 7

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week seven matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Bears vs. Bucs
1 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
2 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
3 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
4 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
5 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
6 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
7 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
8 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
9 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
10 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
11 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
12 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
13 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
14 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
15 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
16 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
17 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
18 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
19 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
20 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
21 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
22 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
23 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
24 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
25 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
26 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
27 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
28 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
29 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
30 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
31 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
32 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
33 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
34 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
35 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
36 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
37 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
38 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
39 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
40 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
41 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
42 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
43 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
44 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
45 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
46 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
47 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
48 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
49 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
50 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
51 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
52 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
53 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
54 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
55 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
56 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
57 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
58 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
59 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
60 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
61 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
62 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
63 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
64 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
65 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
66 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
67 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
68 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
69 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
70 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
71 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
72 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
73 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
74 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
75 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
76 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
77 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
78 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
79 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
80 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
81 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
82 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
83 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
84 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
85 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
86 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
87 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
88 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
89 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
90 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
91 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
92 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
93 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
94 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
95 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
96 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
97 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
98 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
99 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
100 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
101 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
102 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
103 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
104 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
105 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
106 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
107 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
108 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
109 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
110 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
111 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
112 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
113 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
114 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
115 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
116 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
117 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
118 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
119 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
120 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
121 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
122 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
123 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
124 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
125 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
126 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
127 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
128 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
129 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
130 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
131 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
132 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
133 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
134 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
135 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
136 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
137 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
138 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
139 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
140 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
141 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
142 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
143 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
144 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
145 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
146 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
147 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
148 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
149 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
150 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
151 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
152 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
153 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
154 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
155 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
156 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
157 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
158 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
159 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
160 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
161 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
162 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
163 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
164 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
165 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
166 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
167 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
168 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
169 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
170 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
171 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
172 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
173 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
174 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
175 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
176 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
177 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
178 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
179 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
180 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
181 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
182 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
183 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
184 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
185 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
186 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
187 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
188 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
189 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
190 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
191 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
192 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
193 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
194 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
195 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
196 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
197 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
198 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
199 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
200 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
201 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
202 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
203 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
204 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
205 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
206 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
207 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
208 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
209 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
210 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
211 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
212 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
213 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
214 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
215 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
216 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
217 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
218 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
219 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
220 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
221 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
222 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
223 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
224 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
225 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
226 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
227 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
228 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
229 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
230 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
231 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
232 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
233 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
234 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
235 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
236 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
237 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
238 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
239 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
240 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
241 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
242 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
243 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
244 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
245 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
246 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
247 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
248 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
249 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
250 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
251 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
252 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
253 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
254 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
255 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
256 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
257 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
258 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
259 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
260 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
261 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
262 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
263 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
264 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
265 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
266 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
267 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
268 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
269 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
270 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
271 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
272 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
273 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
274 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
275 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
276 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
277 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
278 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
279 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
280 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
281 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
282 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
283 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
284 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
285 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
286 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
287 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
288 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
289 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
290 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
291 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
292 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
293 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
294 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
295 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
296 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
297 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
298 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
299 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
300 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
301 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
302 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
303 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
304 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
305 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
306 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
307 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
308 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
309 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

MIKE CARLSON
Bears vs. Bucs
310 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
311 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
312 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
313 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
314 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
315 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
316 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
317 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
318 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
319 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
320 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
321 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bears vs. Bucs
322 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
323 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
324 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
325 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Bears vs. Bucs
326 / 326

Bears vs. Bucs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Bucs Soar Past Eagles for Third Straight Win

Tom Brady got a big assist from RB Leonard Fournette in a 28-22 win at Philadelphia on Thursday night, as the Bucs rolled out to a three-touchdown lead and then held on against a late Eagles rally
news

Tom Brady, Bucs Overwhelm Dolphins to Improve to 4-1

Tom Brady topped 400 yards AND threw for five touchdown passes for the first time in his illustrious career, helping the Bucs pull away from the visiting Dolphins Sunday for a 45-17 victory
news

Tom Brady's First Game Against Patriots Ends in 50th Game-Winning Drive

The Buccaneers defeated the Patriots, 19-17, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, with long-time New England star Tom Brady leading a game-winning field goal drive in the game's closing moments
news

Rams Halt Bucs' 10-Game Win Streak with Offensive Blitz

QB Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes and led five scoring drives of 67-plus yards as the Rams beat the visiting Buccaneers, 34-24, for Tampa Bay's first loss since November of 2020