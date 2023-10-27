Bills Hold Off Late Rally, Send "Fighting" Bucs to Third Straight Loss

Two Cook runs made it third-and-one and Allen took it up the middle himself to make it first-and-goal at the 10. Diaby chased down Allen for a two-yard sack on first down but Allen got it all back with a 12-yard rushing touchdown to make it 10-0 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

Thompkins called a fair catch at the five on the ensuing kickoff, putting the ball at the 25. Two White runs made it third-and-six, and Godwin popped wide open on the rigth side for a 31-yard gain to the Bills' 40-yard line. White then bounced a run around left end that would have gained 26 yards but was brought back on a Trey Palmer hold on the perimeter. That made it first-and-13, and it was first-and-18 after another false start. An incompletion and quick strike to Godwin made it third-and-nine, and Mayfield was hit as he threw, leading to an incompletion. The Bucs sent McLaughlin out again, this time for a 57-yard try, and he blasted it over the crossbar to make it a 10-3 game.

Buffalo's next drive lasted one play. A blitzing Winfield got to Allen and caused his throw to pop up in the air, allowing Gholston to intercept it at the Bills' 23. Two plays later, the Bucs were in the end zone and the game was tied. First, a screen to Whtie worked to perfection, springing him for 20 yards down to the three. On first-and-goal, Mayfield faked a handoff and threw a dart to Godwin, who made an impressive reaching catch for the touchdown to tie the game with seven minutes to go in the half.

The Bills next drive started much better than the previous one, with Cook taking a handoff out of the shotgun and finding the right edge wide open for an 18-yard scamper. That was followed quickly by a 13-yard strike to Davis down the left numbers, and another two-yard gain by Davis on a crossing route. It was third-and-three after another Cook run and the Bills ran right back to the line without a huddle, leading to a 5-yard Cook dash to the left. On first down from the Bucs' 32, Diggs went in motion and ran an out for an easy 12 yards. An incompletion and LB Lavonte David's quick tackle of Cook for a loss of two made it third-and-12, and Allen scrambled right before firing a pass to Kincaid cutting left to right. Kincaid caught it at top speed and easily sprinted into the end zone for the 22-yard go-ahead score.

The Bucs had 2:40 left in the half to work with and got an immediate boost with White's 15-yard run up the middle. A seven-yard swing pass to White put the ball at the Bucs' 47 and brought on the two-minute warning. Two plays later, on third-and-three, Godwin ran an out to the right and hauled ina five yard pass to keep the drive alive. Another completion to White gained six yards to the Bills' 42 and the Bucs used their second timeout of the half at the 47-second mark. A false start penalty pushed the ball back five yards and Mayfield was sacked on the next play to make it third-and-15 back at the Bucs' 47. A pass down the middle to Otton got 12 of those yards and the Bills called a timeout with 19 seconds left. The Bucs sent out McLaughlin for an apparent 59-yard field goal try but it was an attempt to draw an offsides call. That didn't work and Camarda punted the ball into the end zone for a touchback with 11 seconds left. Allen took a knee to end the half.

The Bucs kicked off to start the second half, and the Bills off to another hot start with a play-action slant to Kincaid that went for 18 yards on the first play. After gaining another first down at the Bucs' 43, Allen took off on a scramble to the right and a defensive holding penalty tacked on five more tot the Bus' 31. A tunnel screen to Davis was good for 11 more, and another short pass to Davis two plays later took it down to the three-yard line. Two plays later, Allen hooked up with Davis again, this time for a four-yard touchdown pass in the back left end of the end zone.

Mayfield ducked under a near-sack by Leonard Floyd on the first play of the next drive and took off on an 11-yard scramble. Two White runs made it third-and-five at the Bucs' 41 and Mayfield's next scramble was good for only two yards, leading to a punt at the midway point of the third quarter.

A wobbly kick and an illegal touching penalty on Josh Hayes gave Buffalo possession at their own 23. The Bills went into hurry-up mode again and faced a third-and-four at their 29. Allen scrambled left and threw a sideline pass to Kincaid, who made a dazzling heel-tapping catch to stay inbounds for a gain of 15. Two incompletions in Diggs' direction, with Dean in close coverage, forced Buffalo to punt from their own 49. Bills punter Sam Martin adeptly bounced the ball out of bounds at the three-yard line.

Two Edmonds runs made it third-and-seven and a quick strike to Godwin was not enough to move the sticks, leading to a Bucs punt. A holding call on Camarda's 61-yard boot pushed the ball back to the Buffalo 17, but Allen hit Davis for eight yards and Diggs for 10, leading to a first down at the 38. Two incompletions made it third-and-10 but the Bucs gave five yards back on a neutral zone infraction. That made it easy for Allen to take off on a third-down scramble and get the first down at the Bucs' 48. A Cook run for nine was cancelled out by an 11-yard sack by Nelson, making it third-and-11 as the third quarter came to an end.

After the teams switched sides, David tackled Diggs four yards short of the sticks on a short pass out to the left, making it fourth-and-four. The Bills left their offense on the field, but only in an attempt to draw an offsides flag. The Bucs didn't bite and Martin once again bounced his punt down at the Bucs' four-yard line.

Mayfield barely got an imcompletion off to avoid a safety on first down, then scrambled right for six yards on the next play. A pass to Godwin in traffic over the middle was broken up and the Bucs punted the ball back at the 13-minute mark. Camarda blasted it 63 yards and there was a holding penalty tacked onto the end of an 18-yard return, making it first down at the Bills' 33. A 14-yard completion to Shakir got the ball near midfield. A pass breakup by Dean two plays later made it third-and-nine and Neal's quick tackle of Kincaid on the next play put the Bills in fourth-and-two at the Bucs' 44. Once again, the Bills tried to get the Bucs to jump but had to punt after the clock ran out.

Thompkins muffed the ensuing punt at the eight but was able to fall on the ball to avoid a turnover. A false start moved the ball back to the four and Palmer couldn't hold onto a diving attempt to catch an out to the left. White took a dumpoff over the middle and angled away from a defender to find open space and a gain of 20. On the next snap, a huge 41-yard gain to Evans down the left sideline was erased by a holding penalty. Two outlet passes to Edmonds added up to 16 yards, and another dropoff to White on third-and-four kept the drive alive as the clock hit the seven-minute mark. A toe-dragging catch by rookie WR Rakim Jarrett helped lead to another first down just across midfield, but two plays later Mayfield was sacked by A.J. Epenesa to make it third-and-eight at the Buffalo 45. The pocket collapsed on him quickly again on the next play, leading to a one-yard sack, and the Bucs went for it on fourth-and-nine. An illegal-contact penalty rescued the Bucs on a fourth-down incompletion, but it was quickly third-and-eight again and Mayfield was hit while trying to throw on third down. The Bucs went for it again on fourth down and appeared to lose possession on a sack, but DT Jordan Phillips was flagged for a facemask personal foul. That put the at the Buffalo 24 with three minutes to go. Three incompletions followed, making it fourth down once again. This time, Mayfield completed the pass, throwing a precision lob to Evans over CB Christian Benford for a 24-yard touchdown. The Bucs went for two and Otton was able to grab a deflected to make it a 24-18 game with 2:44 to play.

G Nick Leverett was flagged for unnecessary roughness after the two-point conversion was over, costing the Bucs 15 yards on the ensuing kickoff. Shakir went down on purpose at the Bills' 24 on his return, with 2:41 left and the Bucs possessing all three of their timeouts. The first of those timeouts was burned after a four-yard Cook run. The second came after a three-yard rollout run by Allen, with Barrett chasing him down. The Bucs brought a blitz on third down and Allen threw right over it for a 15-yard completion to Diggs. The visitors still had a shot after Lavonte David stopped Murray on a third-and-two carry near midfield, leading to a punt that went into the end zone.