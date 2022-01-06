2021 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 18

TOP STORYLINES

Planting Seeds – The Buccaneers have a division title, a guaranteed home date to start the playoffs and no chance of getting the NFC's only first-round bye. However, they still have one more very valuable prize to chase in Week 18, and that is providing plenty of motivation for the regular-season finale. Bruce Arians insisted he would not be "balancing" thoughts of resting players with the pursuit of that last goal. "There is none. There is no balance," he said on Monday. "You play to win. You play to get that second seed, that's huge. We're not resting anybody. We're playing to win." The Buccaneers come into the weekend ranked third in the overall NFC standings but would move up to the second seed if they beat the Panthers and the 49ers beat the Rams. The NFL moved the Bucs-Panthers game from 1:00 to 4:25 specifically to have it take place at the exact same time that West Coast showdown is being played, ensuring that neither playoff contender would know before kickoff if a win was still important. The value of the second seed is obvious: Winning your division guarantees you at least one home game but getting the second seed means you will get a second playoff contest on your own field if you win the first one. And if the team that faces Green Bay in the second round, following the Packers' locked-in first-round bye, manages to pull off the upset the second seed would even have a shot at playing the conference championship game at home. All of this is very much on the Bucs' minds as they await the Panthers' arrival on Sunday.

Another Backfield Invasion? – When the Buccaneers and Panthers met two weeks ago, one of the top factors in producing the visitors' 26-point victory was the massive difference in pass protection between the two offenses. Tom Brady was not sacked and was only hit twice on 30 dropbacks even though Carolina has a pass rush ranked in the league's top five. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense sacked Carolina quarterbacks Cam Newton and Sam Darnold a total of seven times and hit them 11 times. That was a season-high sack total for the Buccaneers and it helped hold the Panthers to just 206 net passing yards. The following week, Carolina surrendered another seven sacks to the Saints, jumping their sacks-allowed-per-pass-play rate to 8.99%, seventh worst in the league. Bucs edge rusher Shaq Barrett got one of those seven sacks in Week 16 before suffering a knee injury right before halftime, but he remains unavailable in Week 18. Fellow starter Jason Pierre-Paul has also missed the last two games with the shoulder injury that has bothered him most of the season. However, the Buccaneers may be able to get pressure on presumptive starter Darnold again in a different way. Four of those seven sacks in Week 16 were recorded by interior defensive linemen, led by a career-best 2.5 from Will Gholston. Against the Saints, the Panthers were once again plagued by pressure coming up the middle. The trio of Gholston, Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh could once again be the key to slowing down Carolina.

Panthers' Priorities – The Buccaneers found out firsthand last Sunday that even a team closer to the first pick in the draft than to a playoff spot can summon up plenty of motivation and highly competitive play for a late-season game, especially against the defending champs. Tampa Bay narrowly escaped defeat against the four-win Jets and will be expecting the same sort of challenge from the five-win Panthers this coming Sunday. That said, the Panthers have to be contemplating the future to at least some degree as they bring their disappointing 2021 campaign to a close. Head Coach Matt Rhule is hoping to see his team produce outwardly visible results of the progress he is certain the Panthers are making in his second year at the helm. And Carolina has to find an answer at the game's most important position after alternating between 2021 trade acquisition Sam Darnold and returned franchise superstar Cam Newton. Rhule announced early this week that Darnold would get a second straight start in Week 18 as the Panthers already know what they have in Newton. Darnold, the former first-round Jets pick, started out the season hot but slumped and then spent time on injured reserve with a shoulder ailment. He enters the last game of his first season in Charlotte with a 70.2 passer rating and a 7-12 TD-INT ratio. Carolina will be picking in the top 10 of next year's draft even if it beats Tampa Bay on Sunday, and they may still be gathering evidence as to whether or not they should consider a new franchise quarterback in the first round.

Brady's (New) Bunch (Again) – Tom Brady compiled his third 400-yard passing day of the season against the Jets in Week 17 and he did it throwing to the likes of Cyril Grayson, Tyler Johnson, Le'Veon Bell, Breshad Perriman and Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who combined to account for 216 receiving yards. In recent weeks, the Buccaneers offense has had to adjust after injuries to Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans, though Evans returned to play 56 snaps against the Jets. The shuffling will continue in Week 18, primarily because Antonio Brown left the team and Ronald Jones sustained an ankle injury. Grayson is likely to continue in his suddenly amplified role, but the Buccaneers may need some new players to step up on offense. It could be Vaughn and Bell if Jones is sidelined. It could be Perriman, who only had 11 snaps last week but is now listed as a starter on Tampa Bay's depth chart. It could be Scotty Miller, who hasn't seen much playing time in 2021 after recording 501 receiving yards in 2020. It could be the team's talented trio of tight ends, who made their mark in Week 17 with Rob Gronkowski's 115 yards and Cam Brate's second touchdown in as many games. O.J. Howard has the most untapped potential in that group and could factor in more in Week 18 and the playoffs. The only certainty is that the Bucs' offense won't look the same this week as it did just a week ago, or two weeks before that.