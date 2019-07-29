Bucs CB Carlton Davis: Allowing Players to Be Themselves Key to Defensive Success

With that, Davis also said the focus is now on this year and this new defensive system. It's a system that Bowles himself touted as being tailored to its personnel. It highlights the strengths of each player and aims to help them play off each other as one cohesive unit. Think of it as one gigantic, aggressive puzzle where each player is his own unique piece. Now that it's being implemented, players get to see how much that tailoring rings true and how much of an impact it can have on the energy and effectiveness of the defense as a whole.

"This year, our players are a lot more comfortable with the schemes we have right now," Davis said, despite only being in the fourth day of training camp. "I feel like it fits us better as a defense and our personnel. Practicing in the spring with them and even now in camp, I could just tell our guys are a lot more comfortable in that we are a lot more motivated because we're able to be ourselves and play in a scheme that really fits us."