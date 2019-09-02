Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Claim RB T.J. Logan, Add Two to Practice Squad

The first edit to the 53-man roster formed Saturday is the claim of former Arizona RB T.J. Logan, a talented return man…The Bucs also waived Patrick O'Connor and continued to work on the practice squad

Sep 02, 2019 at 06:04 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
On Monday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the first tweak to the 53-man roster they formed two days earlier, claiming third-year running back T.J. Logan off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals. To make room for Logan on that roster, the Buccaneers waived outside linebacker Patrick O'Connor.

Tampa Bay also filled two of the remaining three spots on their practice squad, signing running back Tony Brooks-James and tackle Brad Seaton. Brooks-James is a rookie who signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May; Seaton is a first-year player who can count the Bucs as one of his four NFL stops so far.

The claim of Logan reunites him with Bruce Arians, who was the Arizona Cardinals' head coach in 2017 when the team drafted the North Carolina running back in the fifth round. Logan spent his rookie season under Arians on injured reserve but made the team last year and appeared in 10 games, getting work primarily as a return man.

Logan (5-11, 195) was the Cardinals' best option on kickoff returns last year, averaging 24.7 yards on 12 runbacks. He also ran twice for two yards and caught seven passes for 37 yards. At North Carolina, Logan held down a return job for all four seasons, averaging 27.2 yards on 77 kickoff returns and scoring five times. As a senior, he averaged 32.9 yards on 21 runbacks and took two of them to the house.

Brooks-James (5-9, 196) had a strong preseason for the Falcons, rushing 25 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns, with a robust average of 7.2 yards per carry. He also caught two passes for 16 yards and returned one kickoff for 24 yards. He played his college ball at Oregon, playing in 42 games over four seasons and compiling 1,863 yards and 18 touchdowns on 283 carries. Brooks-James also caught 40 passes for 392 yards and two more scores and figured into the Ducks' return game with a 23.8-yard average and one touchdown on 44 kickoff returns.

Seaton (6-9, 330) returns for a second go-around in Tampa, where he first signed on to the practice squad in November of 2017. He went to camp with the Buccaneers last year but ended up on Cleveland's practice squad for the entire season after being waived during the final roster cuts. Seaton remained with the Browns until he was waived on Saturday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2017, he spent much of his rookie year on the Titans' practice squad. He played his college ball at Villanova.

O'Connor initially made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster after a strong preseason in which he recorded 2.0 sacks, 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and two stops on special teams. He appeared in three games during the regular season and spent all of last year on the Bucs' practice squad.

