Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 14 contest at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers will have Jamel Dean available on defense after he was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. The rookie cornerback missed most of last Sunday's game in Jacksonville after sustaining a shoulder injury. He was able to practice without limitations during the week, though that didn't involve hitting with his shoulder. Fellow cornerback M.J. Stewart also returns after missing three games with a knee injury.

Earl Watford will step at right guard for the third time this season as second-year starter Alex Cappa is out for Sunday's game due to the elbow injury he suffered in Jacksonville. Watford also started Games Six and Seven against Carolina and Tennessee when Cappa was dealing with a forearm issue. The Buccaneers will also still be without two of their 2019 draft picks, as both WR Scotty Miller and OLB Anthony Nelson are working through hamstring issues. It will be the fifth straight game missed by Nelson.

The Colts' offense will be without the services of its number-one receiver, T.Y. Hilton, as he'll miss another game with his calf injury. However, running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Parris Campbell both return from missing time due to injury, getting the Colts' offense closer to full strength.

Rookie Chase McLaughlin, who was claimed off waivers on Wednesday, will handle the placekicking duties on Sunday because veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri is not going to be available due to a left knee injury. Cornerback Kenny Moore, the Colts' slot corner, is also out with a knee injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

· G Alex Cappa

· OLB Kahzin Daniels

· T Jerald Hawkins

· TE Jordan Leggett

· RB T.J. Logan

· WR Scotty Miller

· OLB Anthony Nelson

Cappa, Logan, Miller and Nelson are out due to injury.

COLTS INACTIVES

· G/T Le'Raven Clark

· DT Trevon Coley

· WR T.Y. Hilton

· QB Chad Kelly

· CB Kenny Moore

· LB E.J. Speed

· K Adam Vinatieri