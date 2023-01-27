Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jim Bob Cooter Interviews for Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Position

The Bucs interviewed Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator position on Thursday, making him the third candidate for the job so far

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have conducted a third interview for their open offensive coordinator position, with Jacksonville Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter visiting the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday afternoon. The Buccaneers interviewed Denver Broncos Passing Game Coordinator & Quarterbacks Coach Klint Kubiak on Wednesday and Minnesota Vikings Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell earlier on Thursday.

Cooter helped the Jaguars to an AFC South title and the Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2022, working with rising-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He was hired to his current post with the Jaguars by new Head Coach Doug Peterson in February. Jacksonville had the NFL's 10th-ranked passing attack this past season, averaging 232.9 yards per game, and Lawrence compiled a 95.2 passer rating while throwing 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions.

Cooter is seeking his second NFL coordinator job. He held that position with the Detroit Lions for three-and-a-half seasons after being promoted from quarterbacks coach on Jim Caldwell's staff midway through the 2015 campaign. In 2017, the Lions finished sixth in the NFL in passing offense and seventh in scoring. Cooter was retained in 2018 after Matt Patricia replaced Caldwell as the Colts' head coach.

Between his stints in Detroit and Jacksonville, Cooter spent two seasons (2019-20) as the New York Jets' running backs coach and one (2021) as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles. He began his career as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee (2007-08), where he had also played as a backup quarterback. He jumped to the NFL in 2009 as an offensive assistant with the Indianapolis Colts, joining fellow former Volunteer Peyton Manning. After three seasons (2009-11) in Indianapolis, Cooter spent one year (2012) with the Kansas City Chiefs as an offensive quality control coach and one (2013) with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant before joining the Lions in 2014.

The Buccaneers are seeking to replace Byron Leftwich, with whom they parted ways on January 19 after he had spent four seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. The Bucs also have eight other vacancies to fill on their coaching staff for 2023.

