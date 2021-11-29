Bucs in Wait-and-See Mode on Corners

So where does the Bucs' constantly shifting cornerback corps stand at the moment, with a trip to Atlanta looming this weekend? There's some good news and there's a whole lot of uncertainty.

First, the good news: There is a chance Davis will be able to play this weekend against the Falcons after missing the last seven games with his calf injury. Davis has been the Bucs' most dependable cornerback the last three seasons when on the field and he led the entire NFL with 37 passes defensed over the 2019-20 seasons combined. He had five more break-ups and an interception in his four games this year before going down at New England.

"He had a real good week of practice last week and we'll see how this [week] goes," said Arians on Monday. "He had a great workout before the game. Right now, I'm hoping he'll be ready to roll."

As for the uncertainty, it's still too early in the week to get a read on whether Dean will miss any games. Dean was hurt making a sideline tackle on Colts tight end Jack Doyle on the Bucs' fifth defensive play of the game and did not return. Dee Delaney was his immediate replacement in the lineup but he got just a few snaps before the Bucs turned to Pierre Desir the rest of the way. The Bucs may have to rely on Delaney and Desir again next Sunday.

"Dean, again, he's a wait-and-see guy with a bruised shoulder," said Arians. "But it doesn't look like there's any structural damage, so it just could be a pain-tolerance thing."

Desir was on the spot for his second interception of the season on the final play of Sunday's game but the Bucs' would obviously like to have Dean on the field as much as possible. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, opposing passers have a 61.9 passer rating when targeting a player with Dean as the nearest defender. Those passers have had an expected completion rate of 58.8% on their passes in Dean's area but he has allowed only 51.1% of them to actually be completed.

And so the Bucs will wait. And at the end of the week they'll see. Whichever cornerbacks are available when the team is ready to head off to Atlanta, the Bucs will put them on the field with confidence. As Arians noted Monday, that's quite a compliment to the team's cornerbacks coach, Kevin Ross. Ross is instead a former star NFL cornerback, one known for his hard-nosed style of play.