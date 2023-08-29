Bucs Cut Down to 53 for Regular Season, Place Ryan Jensen on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 37 roster moves on Tuesday, in the process trimming their numbers to the regular-season limit of 53 players before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

As Head Coach Todd Bowles had already announced on Saturday after the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen will not play in 2023. He was officially placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

There were no significant surprises in the Buccaneers' cuts on Tuesday, though the team did waive sixth-round draft pick Jose Ramirez, an edge rusher out of Eastern Michigan. Ramirez was the only one of eight 2023 draft picks who did not get an initial spot on the Week One roster. The Buccaneers also chose to release quarterback John Wolford, leaving them with only two passers on the regular-season depth chart at the moment.

Here are all the moves Tampa Bay made on Tuesday to get their roster from 80 down to 53 active spots:

WAIVED:

WR Taye Barber

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

DL C.J. Brewer

RB Ronnie Brown

LS Evan Deckers

T Silas Dzansi

WR Kaylon Geiger

G Luke Haggard

CB Keenan Isaac

WR Cephus Johnson

S Richard LeCounte

WR Ryan Miller

G John Molchon

G Michael Niese

T Raiqwon O'Neal

DL Willington Previlon

OLB Jose Ramirez

OLB Hamilcar Rashed

LB J.J. Russell

OLB Charles Snowden

TE Tanner Taula

S Nolan Turner

WR Kade Warner

CB Rodarius Williams

WAIVED/INJURED:

TE Dominique Dafney

CB Don Gardner

S Kedrick Whitehead

WAIVED/FAILURE TO DISCLOSE PHYSICAL CONDITION:

C Chris Murray

TERMINATED CONTRACT:

CB Anthony Chesley

LB Ulysees Gilbert

RB Patrick Laird

WR David Moore

DL Patrick O'Connor

DL Deadrin Senat

QB John Wolford

PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE:

C Ryan Jensen

All of the players the Buccaneers waived on Saturday will be subject to the waiver claim system over the next 24 hours. Those who clear will be prime candidates to return to the Buccaneers' practice squad, which can accommodate a lot of returning players with 16 spots. As has been the case the past three seasons, game-day elevation options allows the team to utilize those players frequently throughout the season. Though some of those spots could be filled by players from other teams, the Buccaneers' initial practice squad of the season is usually made up largely of players the team cut the day before.

Vested veterans – the third group above – are not subject to the waiver wire and are immediately free to sign with any team after being released. The four players who were waived with an injury designation will either be claimed by another team, revert to the Bucs' roster and land on injured reserve or reach an injury settlement and become free agents.