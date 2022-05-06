Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center 

The enhancement project correlates with the Bucs' social justice initiative and advocacy to provide equal access to health resources in Tampa, regardless of economic circumstances. The aim is to promote well-being and strive to counteract oppression by distributing economic opportunities to underprivileged communities. Tara Battiato, the Buccaneers' Vice President of community impact and executive director of Glazer Vision Foundation remarked, "our goal is to break down barriers to social equality and provide critical resources to those who need it the most ... this week's project is about providing access to resources that will make a huge difference in the lives of many here in East Tampa."

The glimmer of hope and happiness plastered across each child's face as the refreshed center was opened left an imprint on every person attending the celebration. The day became a perspective shifter and brought a sense of nostalgia for the players in attendance.

Bucs' guard John Molchon toured the new refurbished recreation grounds and beamed, remembering the park beside his church growing up, Faith Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Growing up in Las Vegas, our park area was a really close-knit community," Molchon explained. "I think it's so much similar here from what it sounds like as far as what they want this place to be – an opportunity for kids to hang out, be together and grow as a group is really wonderful."

"Being here really opened my eyes. Even in the offseason I try to utilize my park a lot, so just being here and seeing all these awesome renovations is so inspiring. I just think it is so cool for this community to have the opportunity to enjoy this area."

Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. joined together for a greater cause: to help those in need. They each lent resources and time, becoming the embodiment of kindness in the Tampa community and inspired others to do the same.

The three-day event propelled Jabil one step closer to achieving their ultimate mission. LaShawne Meriwether, Jabil's vice president of talent, diversity and community explained, "This is our fifth year doing this with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but this year at Jabil, we have a really bold goal in terms of our community service and volunteerism: to achieve one million hours of service in the calendar year 2022."