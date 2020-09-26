Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad for Sunday's Game

The Buccaneers will use one of their two Week Three practice squad elevation options on veteran RB Kenjon Barner, who was Atlanta's primary return man in 2019

Sep 26, 2020 at 03:58 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

barnerThumbnailTemplate

Running back Kenjon Barner will have an opportunity to make his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday in Denver.

On Saturday, the Buccaneers elevated Barner from the practice squad, adding him to their pool of available players for their Week Four contest against the Broncos. That gives the team 54 players from which to choose up to 48 to be active for the game.

Tampa Bay signed Barner to their practice squad on September 10, using one of their veteran exceptions on the seventh-year running back and kick returner. Barner went to training camp with the Baltimore Ravens this summer but last year played for the Atlanta Falcons, returning 35 punts for 267 yards and one touchdown and 17 kickoffs for 406 yards.

Overall, Barner has played in 67 regular-season games for Carolina, Philadelphia and Atlanta, recording 416 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries along with 28 receptions for 152 yards. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2013.

The option to elevate up to two players from the practice squad for each game is new in 2020 and the Buccaneers have made use of it in each of the first three weeks. This is the first time that Barner has been elevated; it's also the first the Bucs only used one of their two options.

The Buccaneers do not have to make Barner active on game day. They will either name six inactives on Sunday if they choose to keep 48 players active or seven if they go with 47 players. To keep 48 players active, the Bucs would have to keep at least offensive linemen among those active players.

The players who are elevated from the practice squad on Saturday do not have to be among the 47 or 48 active players. Last week, the Buccaneers elevated Grayson and Wilkins but made Grayson inactive after wide receiver Mike Evans was cleared to play on game day in New Orleans. However, with Godwin unavailable Grayson could get his first chance to play in Week Two. Wilkins was among the team's 48 active players against the Saints but did not get into the game.

Barner will automatically revert to the Buccaneers' practice squad on Monday without having to pass through waivers. This option can only be used twice during the season on any specific player; the Buccaneers have already used both of their options on wide receiver Cyril Grayson. Grayson could still be signed to the active roster but that, and any subsequent move to return him to the practice squad, would have to go through the normal means.

Related Content

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 23, 2020 - Tight End Tanner Hudson #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 17 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Promote TE Tanner Hudson to Active Roster

Second-year TE Tanner Hudson is back on the 53-man roster after being promoted from the practice squad on Wednesday…The Bucs also added two new players to that 16-man practice squad
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Choose Practice Squad Protections for Week Three

WR Cyril Grayson, K Greg Joseph and LB Chapelle Russell will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game in Denver on Sunday
Bucs Waive CB Mazzi Wilkins
news

Bucs Waive CB Mazzi Wilkins

The Bucs have an open spot on the 53-man roster to start Week Three after waiving CB Mazzi Wilkins, who played in Sunday's win over Carolina after being promoted from the practice squad
TAMPA, FL- SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Promote Mazzi Wilkins, Elevate Two Others from Practice Squad

CB Mazzi Wilkins was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday, while WR Cyril Grayson and TE Tanner Hudson were elevated for Sunday's game…Also, WR Chris Godwin was downgraded to out
TE Antony Auclair Lands on Minor IR
news

TE Antony Auclair Lands on Minor IR

TE Antony Auclair has been placed on injured reserve due to a calf injury but would be eligible to return to the active roster after missing as few as three games
TAMPA, FL- SEPTEMBER 09, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Chapelle Russell #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Bucs Submit Practice Squad Protection List for Week Two

Tampa Bay will use its Week Two practice squad protection options on WR Cyril Grayson, K Greg Joseph, ILB Chapelle Russell and CB Mazzi Wilkins/
Cyril Grayson, Mazzi Wilkins Elevated to Game Day Roster
news

Cyril Grayson, Mazzi Wilkins Elevated to Game Day Roster

The Buccaneers will take advantage of the new option to expand their game-day roster to 55 players by elevating WR Cyril Grayson and CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad
Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad
news

Bucs Add RB Kenjon Barner to Practice Squad

Tampa Bay filled an open spot on its expanded practice squad Thursday by signing seventh-year veteran RB Kenjon Barner, who was Atlanta's primary return man in 2019
Quarterback Josh Rosen
news

Former First-Round QB Josh Rosen Joins Bucs' Practice Squad

Josh Rosen, the 10th-overall pick in the 2018 draft, will have a chance to work with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady after signing to the Bucs' expanded practice squad…The Bucs also added K Greg Joseph to that unit
Running back Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signs his contract at AdventHealth Training Center
news

Leonard Fournette Joins Bucs' High-Powered Offense

Tampa Bay's star-studded offense added yet another potent weapon on Sunday when the team signed former Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette…The Bucs also re-signed center A.Q. Shipley and put two rookies on IR
Running Back Raymond Calais
news

Bucs Get Draft Picks Back on Super-Sized Practice Squad

RB Ray Calais and ILB Chapelle Russell, Tampa Bay's two seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft, were among 15 players signed to the team's first iteration of a 16-man practice squad on Sunday

Advertising