Tampa Bay Buccaneers Continue 'Florida Strong' Relief Efforts 

On Saturday, ahead of the Week Five clash at Raymond James Stadium between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, staff members from both clubs, along with their families, visited the Sarasota Headquarters of the American Red Cross. In the collaboration efforts, volunteers built Red Cross comfort kits and kids care packages, in addition to notes of encouragement for recipients. The community initiative culminated in delivery of those care packages to a local shelter housing families who have been displaced from their homes due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

"Our message for today is just to let them know that there's people who care," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer, Brian Ford. "This is a unified mission to try to bring some help to people that deserve it and need it. It doesn't stop today. The American Red Cross is here and they're throughout the country. The National Football League, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just proud to lend our support and our thanks for what they do day-in and day-out."