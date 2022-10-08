Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Continue 'Florida Strong' Relief Efforts 

The Buccaneers and Falcons partner up to support the Red Cross headquarters in Sarasota

Oct 08, 2022 at 09:03 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

On Saturday, ahead of the Week Five clash at Raymond James Stadium between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, staff members from both clubs, along with their families, visited the Sarasota Headquarters of the American Red Cross. In the collaboration efforts, volunteers built Red Cross comfort kits and kids care packages, in addition to notes of encouragement for recipients. The community initiative culminated in delivery of those care packages to a local shelter housing families who have been displaced from their homes due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

"Our message for today is just to let them know that there's people who care," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer, Brian Ford. "This is a unified mission to try to bring some help to people that deserve it and need it. It doesn't stop today. The American Red Cross is here and they're throughout the country. The National Football League, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just proud to lend our support and our thanks for what they do day-in and day-out."

"It was really awesome to see the partnership between the Falcons and the Buccaneers as they came down here today to help us build kits to serve the community," added Chris Purnell, Executive Director, Red Cross Southwest Florida. "It was really just a great partnership and an amazing day."

Related Content

news

Glazer Family to Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

The Glazer Family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, are donating to organizations that are providing support to those who have been most impacted by Hurricane Ian

news

Meet the Four Winners of the 2022 Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Buccaneers Give Back on Community Impact Day

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a break from training camp to amplify community outreach programs

news

The Mike Evans Family Foundation Facilitates Youth Empowerment in Off-The-Field Charity Events

Buccaneers' standout receiver Mike Evans and his foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament and Inaugural Gala over the weekend following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

news

Bucs Raise over $117,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 8th Annual Cut and Color For The Cure Challenge

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers raise more than $117,000 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's "Cut And Color For A Cure."

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for "Cut and Color for a Cure" on June 8

Players and staff will have hair shaved/colored by pediatric cancer patients to support fight against childhood cancer

news

Buccaneers Players and Staff Join Hands with Tech Leader Jabil for "Day of Service" to Revitalize Recreation Center

During the week, the Buccaneers and Jabil partnered to give back to the East Tampa community with enhancement project.

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off!

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names

news

Dairy Council of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay Celebrate Food Pantry Opening at Potter Elementary School

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Superintendent Addison Davis and Community Leaders Help Open New Food Pantry That Will Provide Healthy Meals and Dairy Products for Families; Pantry Made Possible in Part by NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

Advertising