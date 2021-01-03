Bucs Streak Into the Postseason with High-Flying Win over Falcons

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs went right to Evans on the game's first play, as he faked a go route and came back to snare a 12-yard sideline pass. Two Fournette runs made it third and inches at the Atlanta 47 and Brady moved the chains with a quick sneak up the middle for two more. Brady then threw a tight end screen to Gronkowski for another first down at the Atlanta 34. Fournette got five more on first down and then Brady went for the jugular, lofting a perfectly-placed lob over LB Foyesade Oluokun into Godwin's hands in the end zone. Godwin caught the ball around Oluokun as he backed into the end zone and stayed just inbounds.

The Falcons moved the ball relatively easily on their first drive, too. Ryan found Russell Gage over the middle to convert an early third down and a 12-yard catch-and-run by Ridley got the ball across midfield and to the Bucs' 42. An underneath handoff to Todd Gurley on third-and-three caught the Bucs off guard and gained five yards for a first down at the 30 and then Brian Hill was wide open in the left flat for a short pass he turned into 26 yards down to the four. Minter stopped Gurley for no gain on first down and then Gurley fumbled the handoff on second down but was able to recover. Ryan tried to hit RB Ito Smith on third-and-goal but missed and the Falcons sent out Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo to hit a 22-yard field goal.

Brady went to Evans on the second play of the next drive, hitting him on the left sideline for 14 yards. The Bucs brought out a jumbo unit on the next play but Brady faked the handoff and got off a 23-yard completion to Antonio Brown on the opposite side. Brady then found Evans over the middle for the record-setting catch of 20 yards, down to the 11. Unfortunately, Evans couldn't hang on as he injured his knee trying to catch a pass as he crossed the goal line and had to go into the locker room. After two more incompletions, the Bucs settled for Succop's 28-yard field goal and a 10-3 lead with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

The Bucs' defense got a quick stop on the next Falcons drive. DL Will Gholston hurried Ryan into an incompletion on second-and-six and Minter's well-timed blitz forced Ryan to quickly throw it away on third down. Hill drew a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing punt when he slung Jaydon Mickens down by his facemask, giving the Bucs a fine drive start of their own 43.

Jones got his first carry of the game to start that drive and shot up the middle for a gain of 16. He got seven and nine more on the next two snaps, making it first down at the Falcons' 25. Godwin nearly made another fantastic touchdown grab two plays later but couldn't quite keep his second foot from catching some sideline paint. Brady had to scramble right to extend the play on third down but then found Brown in the end zone for the 25-yard score. Brown made a nice leaping catch on the run to pull it in.

The Falcons turned the ball over on their next drive. Ryan hit Gage on a deep out to convert the first third down but on the next play Hill dropped the ball and Winfield, who had been run-blitzing from the back side of the play was there to catch it in the air. It initially appeared that the rookie also had a 39-yard fumble return for a touchdown but the review showed that he was touched while his knee was briefly down.

Thus, the Bucs started their fourth drive in Atlanta territory, at the 39. A crossing route to WR Scotty Miller was good for 12 yards to the 25 two plays later but the drive stalled after that and Succop came on to drill a 38-yarder for a 20-3 Bucs lead.

The Falcons got the ball moving on the ensuing possession with an 11-yard pass to former Buccaneer TE Luke Stocker and an encroachment penalty on Ndamukong Suh. Gurley got just enough on a third-and-one plunge to make it first down just short of midfield, and a roughing-the-passer flag on a blitzing Ross Cockrell took the ball all the way down to Tampa Bay's 28. A quick pass out to Ridley on the right side created another first down at the 16. The Bucs forced Atlanta into a fourth-and-four from the 10 but the Falcons went for it and converted on a crossing route to TE Hayden Hurst that got the ball to within inches of the goal line. Two plays later, Ryan snuck it over the line for the touchdown to make it 20-10 with a little less than two minutes remaining in the half.

The Bucs managed to use those last two minutes to tack on three points. Consecutive pass-interference calls quickly got the ball to midfield and quick-hitters to Cam Brate and Brown took it down to the 29. The Bucs got a first down at the 13 on a 16-yard catch by rookie WR Tyler Johnson then rushed up to spike the clock dead with 29 seconds left. The Bucs couldn't quite punch it in, though, and settled for a third Succop field goal as time expired, this one a 25-yarder.

The Falcons got the ball first to start the half and marched into Buccaneers territory on a succession of underneath throws. Gurley's 17-yard catch-and-run took it down to the Bucs' 23 and a Laquon Treadwell catch on the left sideline made it first down at the 12. Consecutive tackles for loss by Lavonte David and Jason Pierre-Paul forced the Falcons into a long third down but Ryan got it back and more with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Gage.

The second half started out well for the Bucs' offense, for at least one play, as Brady faked a handoff on the first play and threw a deep post to Godwin. Godwin caught the ball over the middle, stepped out of a tackle and added a long run down to the Atlanta 29 for 46 total yards. The Bucs quickly faced a third-and-10 from that spot, however, and then disaster struck. Brady found Miller over the middle but as the receiver tried to make a diving catch he hit the ground and the ball popped up and straight into the arms of Falcons S Ricardo Allen. The Falcons got possession of the ball at their own 18.

The Falcons quickly got out to their own 45 on short passes against aggressive Buccaneer blitzing. Hill then bounced a carry outside and got up the sideline for nine yards into Tampa Bay territory. After an eight-yard catch by Gage on third-and-10, the Falcons went for it on fourth-and-two from the 35, though they first tried to draw an offside flag and then used a timeout. Jamel Dean broke up the pass to Ridley over the middle but was flagged for pass interference, keeping the drive alive. David forced a fumble by Hill on the next play but the Falcon back was fortunate enough to have the ball bounce back to him. On third-and-10, the Bucs brought a big blitz but Ryan had no trouble getting off an 11-yard out to Gage. An end-around to Gage took it down to the seven, but the Bucs managed to hold Atlanta to three points. Rookie OLB Cam Gill got a pressure and a tackle on first and second down, and on third-and-goal Murphy-Bunting broke up a goal-line pass intended for Treadwell. Koo came on to hit a 21-yard field goal to close the Bucs lead to three points with 30 seconds left in the quarter.

The Bucs got a quick first down then moved across the midfield stripe with consecutive runs of nine and eight yards by Jones. Consecutive completions to Brown picked up 20 more down to the Falcons' 27. Gronkowski drew a pass-interference call two snaps later to make it first down at the 17. Another quick tunnel screen to Brown got the ball down to the three as Brown eluded several tacklers to get a big gain. Jones got the call on first-and-goal and darted quickly behind a block by Alex Cappa to get in for the score. The Bucs improved their lead to 30-20 with 11 minutes left in regulation.

The good feelings didn't last long for the Bucs as Hill got around the corner on the second play of the next drive and sprinted all the way down to the Tampa Bay four-yard line for a gain of 62. The Bucs got three stops to make it fourth-and-goal but the Falcons went for it and scored easily when Hurst snuck off the line and into the back of the end zone for a one-yard touchdown.

Brady got the Bucs to midfield with an 18-yard laser to Gronkowski but took a sack two plays later to make it third-and-12 from the Bucs' 46. With plenty of time to throw, Brady eventually launched a rainbow down the right sideline and Godwin leapt over Allen to haul it in for a gain of 47. One Jones run and a throwaway led to third-and-goal from the four and Brady eventually found Godwin running right to left for a touchdown that restored the Bucs' 10-point lead with four minutes left.

Cam Gill and Ndamukong Suh greeted Ryan with a sack to start the next drive but the Falcons quarterback got off a deep out to Ridley for 18 yards and a first down. On the next play, Ryan dumped it off over the middle to Ridley but Murphy-Bunting was able to strip the ball and recover it, returning it two yards to the Falcons' 28. After an eight-yard Jones run made it third-and-two, Brady found Brown open in the right flat and the speedy receiver took it to the sideline and up for a 30-yard score that essentially put the game away.