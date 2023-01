Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 6: Nassib, Smith, Davis, Vea, Ryan, Ruled Out

On Friday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, five players were ruled out of Sunday's matchup including Carlton Davis III (shoulder), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Logan Ryan (knee), Donovan Smith (foot) and Vita Vea (calf). Three players were listed as questionable including Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring/hip) and Julio Jones (knee/illness). After having a veteran rest day on Thursday, Tom Brady was a full participant on Friday. Lavonte David was added to the report after being allotted a veteran rest day on Friday.