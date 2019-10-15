Bucs FANtasy Challenge Week Six: Kicker Conundrum

Stefon Diggs roared back to on-field relevancy (as opposed to Pro Football Talk relevancy) with a three-touchdown game in the Minnesota Vikings' thrashing of the Philadelphia Eagles. Hunter Henry scored his first touchdown in 672 days…then caught another one six minutes later, though it wasn't enough to get the stumbling L.A. Chargers a much-needed win. First-overall pick Kyler Murray had his best game yet as a pro, leading Arizona to win over Atlanta with 340 yards and three touchdowns.

A little bit lost in all of these offensive developments was one of the rarest kicker-related events you will ever have the good fortune of witnessing. And no, I'm not talking about the fair-catch free kick the Carolina Panthers attempted in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first of its kind since 2013. That would be my focus if this was a post about actual on-field football, but it's not. All of the above is also noteworthy when it comes to fantasy football, and in the inaugural Buccaneers FANtasy Challenge league, something even more stunning and possibly even more rare occurred: the waiver-wire kicker block. I'm getting goosebumps just writing about it.

And while Carolina's fair-catch kick sailed wide right and thus didn't have any effect on the outcome of the Bucs-Panthers game in London, the FANtasy challenge kicker-block may have saved an undefeated season, depending upon who you believe. It was Christopher Hatton – one of nine lucky Buccaneers fans who won a contest to participate in the league and try to defeat a trio of NFL insiders (including yours truly) in order to win Buccaneers tickets and other valuable prizes – who made the unprecedented and wildly successful move. It was fellow fan participant Jason Swinford who might be regretting the whole turn of events on Tuesday.

Let me see if I can piece this together for you from the league's transaction log and message board.

First, on Wednesday, October 9, Jason dropped Dallas kicker Brett Maher in order to pick up Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins. His team already had two quarterbacks and no other kickers, but Jacoby Brissett was on a bye and Drew Brees is not yet back from his hand injury. The Great Marpet Capers needed some firepower going against the league's first-place team, and the pickup of Cousins was an unequivocal success. The Vikings' up-and-down passer was up this week against Philly, throwing four touchdown passes and scoring 27.32 fantasy points.

Jason chose to go into the weekend without a kicker rather than dropping another player from his bench. A dispassionate observer might wonder if he was feeling any doubts about the strategy when the smoke cleared on Sunday and his team was down by seven points to Hatton's 5-0 Water Walkers. At that point, there was only one game left to play – Monday night's NFC North tilt between Green Bay and Detroit – and only one kicker available. Green Bay's Mason Crosby is on the Brate Scott team run by Pro Casey Phillips, but Detroit's Matt Prater was on the waiver wire.

And, indeed, Prater soon found a home in the FANtasy Challenge league…just not on the Great Marpet Capers' roster. At 6:47 p.m. ET on Sunday night, Christopher added Prater and dropped Dallas, one of the two defenses he was carrying. The Water Walkers couldn't play Prater, as they had already employed Baltimore's Justin Tucker in the kicker spot for the week. But they could stop their opponent from a last-second pickup that could swing the tide.

Now it's at this point that I should tell you that Jason purports to have no plans to pick up Prater. Here's what he said on the message board on Monday morning:

"Congrats on the win Chris. I like the move of getting the kicker so I couldn't as well. I wasn't planning on it as no one I'm willing to drop but I really like the move. I'll see you in the playoffs ;)"

To be clear, I believe Jason. The decision to go into the weekend without a kicker was clearly premeditated and I think he stuck to his guns. This was clearly a dogfight from the beginning, and if Jason wanted to make a move he surely could have done so before 6:47. This is some high-level fantasy football strategeration, and it's making me wonder if I've gotten in over my head with this league. (The standings would say otherwise, but whatever.)

The real question isn't whether Jason is telling the truth or covering his backside, but whether this was a good strategy in the first place.

I get not wanting to lose a valuable player off your bench, but was there really no one he could subject to the waiver wire, and maybe even potentially get back? Let's take a look. Okay, aforementioned QBs Brees and Brissett need to be protected, sure. Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and Devin Singletary were all on bye weeks, and yes, running back depth in this league is incredibly precious. WR Marvin Jones has been just sort of meh so far, but I would hang onto him, especially with his comparatively thin depth at the position.

That leaves two other candidates to drop: Seattle RB Rashaad Penny and Pittsburgh WR Diontae Johnson. Johnson was a waiver-wire darling a few weeks ago after the enormous flameout of free agent addition Donte Moncrief; I know, I picked him up in another league. However, there are more than a few red flags here. The Steelers' own web site lists Johnson as the third receiver behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington, and indeed before Washington suffered a shoulder injury in Week Five he was starting alongside Smith-Schuster. Washington may return in Week Seven.

Meanwhile, the Steelers were down to their third-string quarterback, Devlin Hodges, and the play-calling on Sunday against the Chargers would indicate that the Steelers' passing attack is going to be quite limited as long as he's in there. (Mason Rudolph could return soon but he also has the limitation of being Mason Rudolph.) Johnson has had two good weeks and four bad ones. If you put him on the waiver wire, would he really draw that much more attention than Nelson Agholor, Auden Tate, Willie Snead or DeVante Parker (all available right now)?

As for Penny, he's a complete fantasy bust this year. I'm sure somebody would scoop him up and hope, but in reality, as the league's own website puts it, Penny is "a distant second fiddle to Chris Carson." On this particular Capers roster, Penny would surely only play if all but one of Christian McCaffrey, Melvin Gordon, Josh Jacobs, David Montgomery and Devin Singletary were unavailable at the same time. The only reason to hold onto Penny is to keep somebody else from having him, and to me that's a very low risk. In a 13-game fantasy regular season, you can't afford to give any week away.

So as it turns out, Cousins was great, McCaffrey was largely held in check by the Bucs but still scored 21.70 points thanks to two touchdowns, Mark Andrews got good production in the tight end spot and the New England defense went off for 25.00 points. It was a good week for the Capers with 126.62 points, but not good enough. Watson outscored Cousins by a bit, Nick Chubb was better than McCaffrey, Austin Hooper was in the FLEX and made an unusual two-TE setup work with 25.70 points and the Water Walkers made the curious decision of actually playing a kicker, getting 11.00 points from Tucker. It all added up to 133.40 points and the preservation of an undefeated season. The Capers, meanwhile fall to 3-3, just barely holding on to a playoff spot at the moment. The way things are going, Jason will only "see you in the playoffs," Christopher, if he sneaks in to a spot in the 3-6 seed range and makes it past the first round while you're enjoying a bye.

And I think that's all I need to say about that game. Wait, what's that? Oh, how did Matt Prater do? Well, he did hit a 51-yard field goal (worth four points in our league). Plus a 54-yarder. Not to mention three more field goals from 41, 26 and 22 yards, and an extra point. That's 18.00 fantasy points. Perhaps those would have come in handy.