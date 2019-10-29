Bucs FANtasy Challenge Week Eight: The Cream Rises

Remember when the Washington Nationals won the first two games of the 2019 World Series – in Houston – and went back home dreaming of the most improbable championship sweep since the Reds blanked the Bash-Brother Athletics in the 1990 World Series?

Ah, yes, memories. The good old days of…October 23. The heavily-favored Astros had their backs against the wall and the Nationals were going to close out there first championship right at home in DC. How's that looking now?

In the six days since the cream has risen to the top, as it tends to do given enough time, and the Astros are now right where everyone though the Astros would be: On the verge of a dominant World Series victory. Sure, the Nationals could reverse the series tide one more time, but it would probably be unwise to bet on that outcome right now.

Similarly, the cream has risen to the top in the Buccaneers FANtasy Challenge, a fantasy football league pitting nine contest-winning fans against three Buccaneers.com insiders, or the "Pros" as we optimistically titled ourselves. Should one of those nine fans win the league, he or she will walk away with some coveted prizes and some pretty nifty bragging rights. Eight weeks into the league's 13-week regular season, three fans in particular are in good position to claim those prizes, with one of the three Pros still lurking as a real threat.

More to the point – or the points – the top of the standings now mirror the points-scored leaderboard. We've all been in fantasy leagues in which some lucky player keeps winning low-scoring games and is near the top of the standings despite being seventh or eighth in scoring. But that's hard to sustain over time. When it comes down to it, the best way to win a fantasy football league is to score large amounts of points every week. I know that's a very complicated concept. I'll pause here to give you time to digest it.

Good? So, as far as the Buccaneers FANtasy Challenge goes, the four highest-scoring teams are now also the top four teams in the standings. It's not quite in perfect order, as the second-place team, "The Great Marpet Capers" run by fan Jason Swinford, has a couple more points than the first-place team, fan Christopher Hatton's undefeated "Water Walkers," but it still feels right.

There are six 5-3 teams chasing those bulletproof Walkers, but the two teams that had been in second and third – Justin Beetz's "The Revolution" and Brandon Durfey's "Matt Gay 4 Trey" – lost this week and dropped below Swinford's squad as well as Justin Dombrowski's "Risky Biscuits" and my own "Plunder and Lightning" team. There's a fairly big gap in the points scored totals between fourth and fifth place.

We might also extend this "cream rising" concept to one of the teams that remains a long shot to make the playoffs, because Becky Hartman's previously downtrodden "Ladies and Edelman" crew suddenly seems like one of the more interesting teams in the league. Which counts for something, I guess. Hartman had a curious draft and then started the year with six straight losses, seemingly destined for the cellar. But now L&E have won two in a row, and neither was fluky. Sure, her two victims were the two teams joining her in the bottom quarter of the standings – Justin Morris's "Deckerhoff the Halls" and Pro Casey Phillips's "Brate Scott" – but Becky scored enough points both times to beat the majority of the teams in the league. Prior to that, in Week Six, my team had to post the highest point total of that week in order to barely beat Ladies and Edelman.

Becky's team is most notably anchored by Mike Evans, whom she took in the second round of a live draft held at the Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center in the very room the team uses to conduct real NFL drafts. About an hour after Becky's pick, Evans himself came into the draft room and gave her a hug of thanks. This past Sunday, Evans did that one better, scoring a monstrous 42.80 fantasy points to push Ladies and Edelman to a 131.46-107.34 victory over Deckerhoff the Halls.

Evans is joined by Stefon Diggs (21.30 points this week) in what suddenly looks like one of the most dangerous WR duos in our league. Golden Tate also put up 16.50 points in the FLEX, old man Brady was as consistent as ever (18.36) and Adrian Peterson was fine (12.30). This squad's first-round albatross, Kenyan Drake, might even be worth playing after being traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile Deckerhoff the Halls was reduced to playing Mason Rudolph with a slumping Philip Rivers facing the Bears (it was the right choice) and a big day by Julian Edelman (27.50) was wasted by another Le'Veon Bell flameout and an underwhelming day by Todd Gurley.

This coming week, Ladies and Edelman plays the Risky Biscuits, who just put up a league-best 166.30 points in Week Eight. That sounds like it could turn into a heaping helping of reality (with a side of biscuits) for Becky's squad, but this matchup at least seems a lot more interesting than it did three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, if you are one of those people (probably of a certain advanced age) who loves to grumble that "defense wins championships," you'll love how Christopher Hatton's team remained undefeated. After the dust had settled on Sunday, the Water Walkers were trailing the Revolution by 8.62 points, but they did have the only starter still in play in the Monday night game between Pittsburgh and Miami. James Conner? JuJu? Um…Fitzmagic, maybe? None of the above. It was the Steelers defense, which Christopher chose to play over a Panthers defense facing the 49ers. The 49ers, you may recall, scored 51 points on Sunday, so yeah, good move.

It didn't look great early as Miami jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. But the Steelers shut out the Dolphins after that and collected four sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries for a total of 13.00 points. In our league, a team defense scores two points per turnover and one point per sack, and the Steelers here also got one point for holding their opponent to between 14 and 20 points. WW won by 4.38 points, one of which was provided by that Miami final score of 14. Counting back through the sacks and turnovers in the final game book, then, we find that the play that finally put Christopher ahead was the strip-sack of Ryan Fitzpatrick and fumble recovery by T.J. Watt with seven minutes and 13 seconds left in the game…and in the entire fantasy week. That's how close it was. That was surely one of the tougher Beetz that Justin has had to endure in fantasy football.

But wait, there's more to this story. Digging through the league's transaction log I found that Christopher made the acquisition of the Pittsburgh defense not this past work week but on October 20. Casey Phillips had dropped the Steelers two days earlier, and you know why? Because Pittsburgh was on a bye that week. October 20 was actually the Sunday of Week Seven, and Christopher made the move at 2:11 in the afternoon, according to the log. And that means that even while he was tracking how his fantasy team was doing in the middle of the Week Seven games, Christopher was already looking ahead to the following week, when the Steelers would return from their bye to play a home game against the barely-twitching roadkill that is the Dolphins.

That's a championship move right there, ladies and fellas.

And that's why Mr. Hatton, as we should probably start calling him, remains undefeated. And it's the consistent week-to-week scoring that has finally dragged the four top producing teams to the top of the standings. Order has been restored.

(If, a week from now, all of the teams at the top have fallen and the standings are jumbled again, this article will quietly disappear from the archives and I'll be writing about how wide-open the last month of the regular season will be. And maybe by then the Washington Nationals will be World Series champs for the first time. But I wouldn't count on either of those things happening.)