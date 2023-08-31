Bucs Fill Out Practice Squad with Patrick O'Connor, Patrick Laird

The Buccaneers had announced 14 signings to the first iteration of their 2023 practice squad on Wednesday. Like O'Connor and Laird, all of those 14 players had been with the team prior to Tuesday's league-wide roster cuts.

O'Connor has been with the Buccaneers since the midpoint of his 2017 rookie season. Originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions that year, he was first signed to the practice squad before getting a promotion to the active roster and seeing action in three games. After one more season on the practice squad, O'Connor spent most of the next four seasons on the active roster and emerged as one of the Bucs' core special teams players. He has played in a total of 57 games, recording 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits on defense.