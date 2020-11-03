Bucs Escape from New York with Sixth Win, First Place

The Buccaneers' defense saw its streak of 13 straight games allowing fewer than 100 rushing yards come to an end as the Giants got to 101 with a mixture of Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris (just elevated from the practice squad) and Jones on scrambles. But the defense turned up the pressure in the second half, as former Giant Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh both recorded sacks. ILB Devin White got Jones down in the first half for his fifth sack in the last three weeks.

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Buccaneers got the ball to start the game and Brady led a methodical 11-play drive for the game's first points. WR Scotty Miller got the ball across midfield with a 19-yard catch on a play-action pass in which he threatened to go deep before cutting to the sideline. The Bucs faced a third-and-two at the Giants' 33 and TE Cam Brate ran a perfect pivot route to get open for 10 yards to the 23. The drive stalled there, however, and the Bucs settled for Ryan Succop's 36-yard field goal to open the scoring. Punter Bradley Pinion salvaged a low snap to make the kick possible.

The Giants' first drive didn't result in points but they were able to flip field position.. The Bucs got New York into a third-and-11 at its own 34 but the Giants converted with a trick play. Jones threw a lateral out to the right to WR Golden Tate, who then threw back across the field to RB Wayne Gallman, who ran for an 18-yard gain. However, a tackle in the backfield by S Jordan Whitehead put the Giants in another long third down and this time a downfield pass was incomplete and Riley Dixon punted the ball down to the Bucs' 10.

The Bucs' second drive ended disastrously, as a second-down pass to Jones resulted in the game's first turnover. The ball was tipped and Jones went to his knees to make the catch, and as he started to get up LB Blake Martinez arrived and poked the ball loose. CB Darnay Holmes recovered for the Giants at the Bucs' 12-yard line. New York converted that takeaway into seven points as Jones threw a perfect wheel route to RB Dion Lewis, who made the catch in the end zone despite strong coverage from ILB Devin White.

The Buccaneers got across midfield on a 13-yard Fournette run but the drive stalled when Brady missed an open Jaydon Mickens downfield. CB Ross Cockrell made a great play on the resulting punt to help pin the Giants at their own four-yard line for the next drive. However, the Giants got out of that bad field position with a swing pass to FB Eli Penny and an offsides penalty on Devin White. The Giants got all the way down to the Bucs' 30 but an 11-yard third-down sack by White pushed them out of field goal range. The result punt was downed at Tampa Bay's eight with a little under 13 minutes left in the first half.

Brady converted a third down at the start of the drive by finding Evans on the right side for 14 yards. The next third down needed only two yards and Mickens just got it on an underneath flip that acted like an end-around. Evans got open deep on the next snap but CB James Bradberry just caught up to knock it away. The drive stalled when DL Leonard Williams sacked Brady on third down, resulting a punt and the Giants getting the ball back at their own 23.

New York darted into Bucs territory in no time on two catches for 25 yards by Slayton sandwiched around a 17-yard Wayne Gallman run. An Evan Engram catch-and-run got the ball down to the two-yard line and Gallman ran it in on first and goal with 1:46 left in the half.

The Buccaneers were able to tack on three points before halftime on an eight-play, 53-yard field goal drive. WR Tyler Johnson's 15-yard catch got the ball over midfield and a 12-yard strike to Evans moved it to the 31. But on third-and-two from the Giants' 23 a pass over the middle to Evans only got one yard and the Bucs had to use their final timeout before Succop kicked a 40-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

The Giants kept the momentum on their side to start the second half as Lewis took the opening kickoff all the way out to their own 44. However, it didn't last long as Barrett hit Jones to cause an off-target throw that was intercepted by Davis at the Bucs' 39-yard line. Brady kept the ensuing drive alive with a scrambling eight-yard pass to Mickens on fourth-and-two, creating a first down at the Giants' 31. The drive once again stalled outside the red zone and Succop came on to make it a five-point game with his third field goal, this one from 43 yards.

New York's next drive ended in a three-and-out, though WR Sterling Shepard got open down the left sideline only to have the ball overthrown on third down. After the punt, Tampa Bay took over at its own 33. Two seven-yard Fournette runs and a play-action strike to TE Rob Gronkowski over the middle for 16 yards put the Bucs in New York territory and Evans' 20-yard catch over the middle got it into the red zone. Bradberry was then flagged for pass interference. Brady faked a handoff on first down and threw over the middle to Gronkowski, who hauled in a tipped ball for the go-ahead score. The Buccaneers went for two but failed, leaving the score at 15-14 with a little over seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The Giants took the lead back on their next possession, a 10-play, 56-yard march that got its biggest chunk on a 30-yard catch by Engram. Ndamukong Suh hurried Jones into an incompletion on third down from the Bucs' 16 but Graham Gano gave the home team a lead again with a 34-yard field goal.

Tampa Bay's next drive went three-and-out thanks to a last-second break-up of a deep pass to Miller by CB Isaac Yiadom. The Giants got the ball back at their own 43 with 14 minutes left in regulation. However, after getting one first down New York turned it over again as Barrett once again pressured Jones into a bad throw and it was intercepted by Murphy-Bunting at the Bucs' 34.

The Bucs backed themselves up with a holding call on the ensuing drive but Tyler Johnson held on to a 20-yard pass down the right seam despite taking a huge hit from CB Logan Ryan. Brady then hit TE Cam Brate on a crossing route for a gain of 25 and a personal foul call on Yiadom moved the ball down to the eight. The Bucs once again used play-action on first-and-goal and it worked again as Evans made a diving catch along the left sideline of the end zone for his seventh touchdown of the season.

The Buccaneers' defense came up big on the next drive, forcing a three-and-out that was keyed by Pierre-Paul's second-down sack. Tampa Bay got the ball back at their own 33 with seven minutes to play. Brady got the ball over midfield two plays later when he stepped up under a collapsing pocket and delivered an 18-yard strike to Gronkowski down the middle. Brady tried to hit Evans down the left sideline on third-and-seven and Bradberry was flagged for pass interference, making it first down at the Giants' 29. After a two-yard Fournette run, the Giants used their first timeout with four minutes to play. Fournette took a pitch on second down and got to within a yard of the sticks. After another New York timeout, Fournette was stopped short on third-and-one and the Bucs sent out Succop to hit a 38-yard field goal to make it an eight-point game.