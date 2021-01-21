2020 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Packers, NFC Championship Game

TOP STORYLINES

Dueling MVPs – The Buccaneers are coming off a game that pitted the two all-time leading passers in NFL history in the first playoff game ever between two starting QBs over the age of 40…and somehow this week's quarterback matchup is even more compelling. As noted above, Rodgers could match Brady's total of three MVP awards by winning it this year, which seems likely after he threw 48 touchdown passes and just five interceptions and compiled the second-highest single-season passer rating of all time (121.5, behind only his own 122.5 in 2011). Brady wasn't far behind with 40 touchdown passes as he made it increasingly clear that he was still at the top of his game at the age of 43. Brady's most significant edge in comparing resumes is, of course, his postseason success, as he owns a league-record six Super Bowl championships among nine total trips to the big game. Brady has also been named the Super Bowl MVP four times, an award that Rodgers also earned when his Packers beat Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV. Though Rodgers is six years Brady's junior, his accomplishments at the age of 37 are equally remarkable and he has indicated he also wants to play into his 40s. At the moment, Brady is first in league history in career regular-season touchdown passes (581) and second by a very small margin to the possibly-retiring Drew Brees in passing yards (79,204); Rodgers is seventh and 11th in those categories, respectively. If he does play into his 40s and continue to produce at such a high level, Rodgers might eventually end up in the same statistical neighborhood as Brady and Brees. Right now, however, they are simply two of the best quarterbacks in the game fighting for just one number Sunday: one win.

Pressure Packed Situation – Speaking of those two incredible quarterbacks, they did already share a field this season in Tampa in Week Six. As noted above, the Buccaneers won that game handily, roaring back from an early 10-0 deficit to score 38 unanswered points. Neither Brady nor Rodgers threw for anywhere near their per-game average in yards in 2020, but Brady's final line ended up much more palatable. The Bucs' quarterback completed 17 of 27 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 104.9. Rodgers completed just 16 of 35 passes for 160 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 35.4. The main reason in the disparity between those two lines can be found in the one number we haven't presented yet: Rodgers was sacked four times while Brady wasn't dropped once. The Bucs' defense also hit Rodgers 12 times (and backup Tim Boyle once) while Brady was only hit four times. It doesn't take a football savant to determine that the defense that puts the most pressure on these two passers will have the best chance of slowing him down, and both of these defenses can definitely get after the quarterback. Tampa Bay's defense ranked seventh in sacks per pass play (7.78%), with Green Bay's defense just behind in eighth (7.65%). The Bucs had three players with eight or more sacks in 2020 – OLB's Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett and ILB Devin White – and the Packers have a dangerous inside-outside combination in Za'Darius Smith and Kenny Clark. Which one, if either, will succeed in disrupting the opposing passer? It may have to do with which offense can get its ground game going the quickest. Green Bay's rushing attack has been more successful in 2020 but the Bucs have come on strong of late, with an average of 118.5 rushing yards per game over the last four weeks. "When you're running it [well], that fraction of a [second] changing somebody's eyes, that initial step in the wrong direction gets people open and it makes it easy."

Coldly Calculating – The game-time temperature for Sunday's NFC Championship Game is expected to be in the mid-20s, with the possibility of some snow flurries. In the rare occasions that the Buccaneers face the prospect of a cold weather game it raises concerns – outside team headquarters – about the franchise's historical struggles in such conditions. But is that what history really tells us? It is true that the franchise lost its first 21 games with a kickoff temperature below 40, but the first two decades of franchise history involved a lot of defeats under all conditions. In 2002, the Buccaneers capped their regular season with a win over the Bears in Champaign, Illinois with a kickoff temperature of 38 degrees (and falling fast). Three weeks later, the Bucs memorably shut down the Vet on a frigid evening to earn a spot in Super Bowl XXXVII. One might have expected those outcomes to kill that old storyline about the franchise, but the team did not win another game below 40 degrees until earlier this year. There's a good reason for that, though – they only played four such games from 2003 through 2019. One of those was at Lambeau Field in 2011, and while the Bucs lost that game, 35-26, it was a surprisingly competitive contest between a Tampa Bay team in the midst of an 11-game losing streak and a Green Bay team that would finish 15-1. The 2020 Buccaneers played two games in under-40-degree weather this season – at the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week Eight and at Washington in the Wild Card game – and won them both. Said Arians: "I don't really consider 28 degrees cold. I grew up in the North. We've got a lot of guys that played in Green Bay and played in colleges up north. The weather won't affect the ballgame, I don't think, at all."

Turning Over a New Leaf? – As one would expect from the final two teams standing in the conference, the Buccaneers and Packers did a good job of winning the turnover battle in 2020, overall and week to week. The Bucs ranked seventh with a plus-eight ratio and the Packers were next on the list with a plus-seven ratio. Adding in the playoff results, and the Bucs are now at plus-12 while the Packers remain at plus-seven. Counting last week's game in New Orleans, Tampa Bay is now 10-0 in 2020 when it wins the game's turnover battle. Since the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in 2019, the Bucs have recorded 53 takeaways, tied for fourth-most in the NFL in that span. But the Buccaneers did something against the Saints that they hadn't done since Week Two of this season: Force more than two turnovers in a single game. The Bucs have frequently won turnover battles in the second half of the season because they're offense essentially swore off giving the ball away in Week 14 (two giveaways in six games since), but it wasn't until Sunday in the Superdome that the defense started to take the ball away with regularity again. As both Arians and Bowles have said on more than one occasion, turnovers tend to come in bunches, and the Buccaneers will have to hope that's true and they're at the start of another run. Given the potency of the Packers' offense, it may be tough for the Bucs to come out on top if their defense can't take it away from Rodgers and company on a couple occasions. The Packers beat the Rams last weekend in the Divisional Round in what remained a seven-point game past the midway point of the fourth quarter. What the Rams didn't get was a single turnover and they just couldn't quite claw all the way back into the game.