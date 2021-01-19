Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Corners Clamp Down | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

Young Tampa Bay corners Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting all finished Sunday's win in New Orleans with very good coverage numbers…In addition, rookie S Antoine Winfield turned in the game-changing play

Jan 19, 2021 at 04:15 PM
Scott Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans in an NFC Divisional Playoff match on Sunday, 30-20, and if it does prove to be the last game for Saints quarterback Drew Brees it will be far from the most productive of his sublime career. The Buccaneers held Brees to 134 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-34 passing and gave him his first three-interception game since 2016.

The Buccaneers started the game in a nickel package with cornerbacks ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ and ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ on the field, and in fact stayed in the nickel for 41 of the 60 plays on defense. Both Murphy-Bunting and Dean would miss some time during the game due to injuries, with fourth corner Ross Cockrell filling in more than ably, but it was that young trio of 2018 and 2019 Day Two draft picks that were the key in keeping Brees in check.

Murphy-Bunting, of course, had the game's first interception, which he returned to the Saints' three-yard line in the second quarter to set up a touchdown and the Bucs' first lead of the game. He was credited with two passes defensed in the game, while Davis and Dean got one pass break-up each. More importantly, they were stingy in coverage all day.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, all three of those young corners allowed 16 or fewer receiving yards on the evening when the player they were covering was targeted by Brees. Here's how Next Gen broke it down for each corner:

·    Carlton Davis, a second-round draft pick in 2018, allowed one reception for 16 yards. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 1.1 yards.

·    Jamel Dean, a third-round pick in 2019, allowed two receptions for 17 yards. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 1.7 yards.

·    Sean Murphy-Bunting, a second-round pick in 2019, allowed three receptions for seven yards and had an interception. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 2.1 yards.

That combination of coverage from the Bucs' top corners helped hold Saints wideout Michael Thomas to zero catches for the first time in 70 career NFL games, postseason included. Emmanuel Sanders caught six passes but averaged just 8.0 yards per reception. The Saints' only completion of more than 20 yards was a 56-yard Jameis Winston-to-Tre'Quan Smith touchdown on a trick play that got Smith wide open with no defenders within 10 yards of him. Otherwise, a 16-yard catch by Sanders was the longest play for the Saints' passing attack on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31,Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, and Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a turnover during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers forces a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recovers a fumble during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 and Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98, Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a first down during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a first down during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Kicker Ryan Succop #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a field goal during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45, Safety Jordan Whitehead #33, Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks for a high five from an official during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 celebrates an interception during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers intercepts a pass during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 celebrates a turnover with teammates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 celebrates a turnover with teammates during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Drew Brees and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 17, 2021 - Drew Brees and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Divisional Round game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-20. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speaking of Buccaneer defensive backs, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., who was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team on Tuesday, turned in perhaps the single biggest play of the game for the eventual victors. With five minutes left in the third quarter, the Saints had a 20-13 lead and the ball near midfield. On third-and-two, Brees completed an eight-yard pass to tight end Jared Cook over the middle. Winfield came up to make the tackle and in the process punched at the ball, knocking it out of Cook's grasp. Inside linebacker Devin White caught it on a bounce and returned it to the Saints' 40, setting up a game-tying touchdown drive for the Bucs.

According to the Next Gen Stats win probability chart, the takeaway came at a very important time. Prior to that play, the Buccaneers had a 20% chance of winning the game, which was the lowest odds they hit in the entire game. Immediately after it, the Bucs' odds jumped all the way up to 34%, and by the time Leonard Fournette caught a six-yard touchdown pass to finish the ensuing drive, it was at 48%. The Buccaneers wouldn't get over 50% for good until rookie wide receiver Tyler Johnson made an incredible spinning catch for 15 yards on third-and-11 early in the fourth quarter, but Winfield's timely strip set the comeback in motion.

Bucs Finding Success on Deep Balls | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Football Team

Tom Brady and his playmaking pass-catchers are putting up big numbers on balls thrown well down the field, a late-season trend that continued in the Wild Card game Saturday
Tom Brady Exceeded Expectations in Detroit | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Lions

QB Tom Brady compiled a rare perfect passer rating in the Bucs' 47-7 win at Detroit on Saturday but he had to hit some unexpected completions to get there
Mike Evans and the Open Field | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Falcons

WR Mike Evans remains one of the Bucs' most dangerous offensive threats and in Atlanta he had an opportunity to do something he doesn't always get to do: Rack up the YAC
Tight Windows | A Next Gen Look at Chiefs-Bucs

Tom Brady had to throw into tight coverage against Kansas City but still produced big numbers, including a high percentage of success on deep throws

