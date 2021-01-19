Bucs Corners Clamp Down | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans in an NFC Divisional Playoff match on Sunday, 30-20, and if it does prove to be the last game for Saints quarterback Drew Brees it will be far from the most productive of his sublime career. The Buccaneers held Brees to 134 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-34 passing and gave him his first three-interception game since 2016.

The Buccaneers started the game in a nickel package with cornerbacks ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ and ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ on the field, and in fact stayed in the nickel for 41 of the 60 plays on defense. Both Murphy-Bunting and Dean would miss some time during the game due to injuries, with fourth corner Ross Cockrell filling in more than ably, but it was that young trio of 2018 and 2019 Day Two draft picks that were the key in keeping Brees in check.

Murphy-Bunting, of course, had the game's first interception, which he returned to the Saints' three-yard line in the second quarter to set up a touchdown and the Bucs' first lead of the game. He was credited with two passes defensed in the game, while Davis and Dean got one pass break-up each. More importantly, they were stingy in coverage all day.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, all three of those young corners allowed 16 or fewer receiving yards on the evening when the player they were covering was targeted by Brees. Here's how Next Gen broke it down for each corner:

· Carlton Davis, a second-round draft pick in 2018, allowed one reception for 16 yards. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 1.1 yards.

· Jamel Dean, a third-round pick in 2019, allowed two receptions for 17 yards. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 1.7 yards.

· Sean Murphy-Bunting, a second-round pick in 2019, allowed three receptions for seven yards and had an interception. The average separation from the players he was covering when they were targeted was 2.1 yards.