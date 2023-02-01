Updates: Tom Brady's Retirement Has Salary Cap Implications

February 1 Updates

Tom Brady's Wednesday morning retirement announcement means the Buccaneers will definitely be searching for a new starting quarterback in 2023. That retirement also could give the Bucs some more room to maneuver in that effort and any other attempts to sign or re-sign free agents.

Due to the automatically voiding seasons on the end of Brady's contract, the Buccaneers were due to absorb a roughly $35 million "dead cap" hit on their salary cap in 2023 had he continued playing this season, whether in Tampa or elsewhere. The Bucs still must account for that hit, but if he is designated as a post-June 1 retirement it can be spread out over the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Brady's dead cap hit in that scenario would be roughly $11 million this year and roughly $24 million in 2024.

According to Spotrac, the Buccaneers are currently projected at nearly $56 million over the cap in 2023. They must become compliant with the recently-finalized cap figure of $224.8 million by March 15.