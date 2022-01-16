Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Advance to Divisional Round, Have Three Possible Opponents

A Wild Card game win over the Eagles on Sunday means the Bucs get a second game at home in the Divisional Round, and they will face either the Cowboys, Rams or Cardinals

Jan 16, 2022 at 05:49 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

win

Not long after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their 31-15 Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys kicked off their own tilt in the opening round of the playoffs. The outcome of that game will determine who is coming to Raymond James Stadium next weekend for a Divisional Playoff Game against the Buccaneers.

As the second seed in the NFC playoff field, the Bucs were guaranteed a second home game if they won their first. The Green Bay Packers, who had the only first-round bye in the conference, get a home game against the lowest remaining seed in the next round. If Dallas beats San Francisco, that means the lowest seed will be the winner of #5 Arizona against #4 Los Angeles on Monday night.

If the #6 49ers beat the #3 Cowboys, San Francisco will be the lowest remaining seed and will earn a trip to Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round. That would then send the winner of the Cardinals-Rams game to Raymond James Stadium, in game to be played on either Saturday, January 22 or Sunday, January 23.

A Buccaneers-Dallas game would be a rematch of the very first game of the NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers drew the annual Kickoff Game at home, in this case against the Cowboys, and it proved to be a thrilling start to the season. The Buccaneers won, 31-29, on a last second Ryan Succop field goal after yet another crunch time drive by Tom Brady. The game included 882 yards of offense, which in retrospect is no surprise given that the Dallas and Tampa Bay ended up first and second in points scored during the regular season.

A Rams-Bucs game in the Divisional Round would also be a 2021 rematch. Los Angeles dealt the Bucs their first and one of only four losses in the regular season in Week Three. Playing for the first time in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Buccaneers dropped a 34-24 decision with the Rams' Matthew Stafford throwing for 343 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. The Buccaneers and Cardinals did not play during the 2021 regular season.

Related Content

news

Bucs Soar into Divisional Round with Rout of Eagles

Tampa Bay's defense held Jalen Hurts in check and the Bucs' offense turned two third-quarter takeaways into Tom Brady touchdown passes to pull away in a 31-15 Wild Card win over the Eagles on Sunday
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15

The Buccaneers earn the right to advance after topping the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15, in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. 
news

How to Watch: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen and livestream Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Lavonte David, Shaq Barrett Back in Action

ILB Lavonte David is back in the lineup after spending three weeks on injured reserve, and the Bucs have also cleared OLB Shaq Barrett and CB Carlton Davis to play in the Wild Card round
news

2021 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers set a team record with 13 wins, one of which was in Philadelphia in Week Six, but none of that matters as the playoffs began and the Eagles bring a confident squad with a powerful rushing attack to Raymond James Stadium for the Wild Card round
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles-Bucs

The Bucs are hoping to get key players back on both sides of the ball as they prepare for the Eagles powerful rushing attack and loaded defensive front…Players to watch, key stats, lineup notes and more
news

Eagles-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 14: Ronald Jones, Cyril Grayson Ruled Out

Just two players were ruled out for Sunday's Wildcard matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, while three other Buccaneers appeared with game status designations.
news

Lavonte David, Giovani Bernard Return from Injured Reserve Ahead of Wild Card Matchup 

The Bucs made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFC Playoffs, including activating two key pieces on each side of the ball.
news

2021 Wildcard Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers locked up the second seed and with it, the confidence of many of the media pundits.
news

Eagles Defense vs. Buccaneers Offense | The Battle Begins Up Front

Tampa Bay has a Pro Bowl-laden offensive line and the league's fewest sacks allowed but the Eagles' powerful defensive front, led by Javon Hargrave, has been able to get consistent pressure without blitzing
news

Eagles Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense | Stop the Run However It Comes

This weekend's Wildcard matchup pits the top-ranked regular season rushing attack against the third-ranked rushing defense.
Advertising