Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs' Starters Get Cameo in Preseason-Ending Loss at Indy

The Buccaneers finished their 2022 preseason with an 0-3 mark after losing to the Colts, 27-10 on Saturday night, but Tampa Bay’s starters had a good showing in a brief tune-up for the regular season

Aug 27, 2022 at 11:50 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

pr169

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-10 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the team's offensive reserves once again struggled to find any sort of rhythm. However, most of the Buccaneers' starters played for the first time in the 2022 preseason and the offense produced a field goal on its one drive while the defense forced two punts in two possessions.

"I thought they moved the ball down the field efficiently," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tom Brady-led first-team offense. "Everybody got some touches and made some plays and I thought the line did a good job. They had a good start to the game."

The Buccaneers finished the preseason with an 0-3 record. They will trim the roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players by Tuesday and then open the regular season in Dallas on September 11.

Brady started the game but played just that one series, leading the visitors on a game-opening field goal drive. Working out of a no-huddle attack, Brady completed six of eight passes for 44 yards, including a 20-yard sideline strike to Julio Jones and a fourth-down slant to Tyler Johnson near midfield. The Buccaneers started most of their regulars on offense, though All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs was held out and wideouts Chris Godwin and Russell Gage were not yet available.

Tampa Bay's defensive starters gave up 18 yards and one first down during their two possessions. ILB Lavonte David's sack of QB Matt Ryan killed the first one and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting's third-down blitz led to an incompletion and another kick. The Bucs did hold a few defenders out due to minor injuries, with Anthony Nelson replacing Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at one edge spot and undrafted rookie Nolan Turner getting a lot of action with safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal out.

Bowles was impressed with the work of David in his limited time on the field.

"He's been healthy, he's taking care of his body this summer," said Bowles. "He comes out there, he's our leader – he's one of our leaders, him and Devin [White] both and he flies around. He understands the game."

With the starters taking the early snaps, Bowles had his attention on how the younger roster hopefuls would fare on special teams, which can be the deciding factor in the looming cutdown to 53 players for the regular season.

"I wanted to see if the young guys could play [special] teams without playing defense or offense first and understand the game and situational football when they didn't have to be in there the whole game," said Bowles. "It was a good learning experience. I thought the guys on the second unit played well; I thought the younger guys in certain situations didn't play smart football."

Second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey started the game at center and then stayed in to get additional action after most of the starters departed. On a touchdown drive led by Blaine Gabbert and finished by third-year RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn on a one-yard run, Hainsey went down with an ankle injury and did not return to the game, though he walked off on his own power. Hainsey was already replacing injured Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen in the lineup, and the Buccaneers also lost potential starting guard Aaron Stinnie to a knee injury in last weekend's game at Tennessee. To make matters worse, Hainsey's immediate replacement, Nick Leverett, also left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving the snaps at center to first-year man John Molchon.

Bowles said Hainsey and Leverett would get X-ray examinations in the next two days but that it was too early to know how severe their injuries were. Brady noted how quickly situations can change in the NFL due to injury but expressed confidence in Hainsey.

"Tough position – that's a big position for an offense, the center position," said Brady. "Obviously, we all hated to lose Ryan, and the extent of that we're still trying to figure out. But it's going to be a while. Hainsey's stepped in and done a good job. He worked really hard to gain the confidence of his teammates last year and the trust of the whole organization. He's going to have to do a great job. Hopefully he can get over what happened tonight and be ready to go. That remains to be seen."

Vaughn was one of the Buccaneers' top standouts on offense, coming in after Leonard Fournette took part in one drive and rookie Rachaad White got a handful of carries. Vaughn carried nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown; mid-August addition Patrick Laird played much of the second half and contributed 54 yards on 12 carries and three catches.

The Colts used four different quarterbacks and the Buccaneers used three, and the results were typical of a preseason finale with about 150 players getting into the mix and neither team opening up its playbook. The two teams combined for 536 yards of offense and 26 first downs, and each team committed multiple offensive holding penalties. Tampa Bay converted just one of its 11 third-down tries on offense. There were, it's worth noting, no turnovers in the game.

RB Leonard Fournette got the opening drive started off on a good note by slicing over left guard for a game of 13, breaking a tackle to get past the first-down sticks. A pass-interference call on Colts CB Stephon Gilmore led to another first down at the Bucs' 44 but the Bucs faced a fourth-and-three just across midfield after a seven-yard catch by TE Cam Brate. Brady hurried the offense up to the line and threw a quick slant to WR Tyler Johnson to keep the drive alive. Jones ran a deep comebacker on the right sideline on the next play for 20 yards to get the ball into the red zone. The drive stalled at the 12, however, and the Bucs settled for a 30-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

The Colts' first drive got off to a good start when the impressively spry Ryan took off on an 11-yard run on second down. S Mike Edwards and ILB Devin White then combined to stop RB Deon Jackson for no gain up the middle and David's well-time blitz on second down led to a seven-yard sack of Ryan and essentially killed the drive.

The Bucs brought in Gabbert and a lineup of mostly offensive reserves on the next possession and went nowhere on a trio of Rachaad White runs. Rookie punter Jake Camarda had to kick it away with his heels on the back line of the end zone but he blasted a 63-yard punt that at least forced the Colts to start fresh on their side of the field, at the 44.

Buccaneers vs. Colts Preseason Week 3 | Top Images

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 3 Preseason matchup vs. the Tennessee Colts.

Bucs vs. Colts
1 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
2 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

198 bucs v indy
3 / 100
Bucs vs. Colts
4 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
5 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
6 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
7 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
8 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
9 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
10 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
11 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
12 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
13 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
14 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
15 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
16 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
17 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
18 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
19 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
20 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
21 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
22 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
23 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
24 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
25 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
26 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
27 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
28 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
29 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
30 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
31 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
32 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
33 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
34 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs. Colts
35 / 100

Bucs vs. Colts

Bucs vs Colts
36 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
37 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
38 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
39 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
40 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
41 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
42 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
43 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
44 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
45 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
46 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
47 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
48 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
49 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
50 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
51 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
52 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
53 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
54 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
55 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
56 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
57 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
58 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
59 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
60 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
61 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
62 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
63 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
64 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
65 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
66 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
67 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
68 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
69 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
70 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
71 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
72 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
73 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
74 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
75 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
76 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
77 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
78 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
79 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
80 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
81 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
82 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

295 bucs v indy
83 / 100
292 bucs v indy
84 / 100
Bucs vs Colts
85 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
86 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
87 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
88 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
89 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
90 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
91 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
92 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
93 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
94 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
95 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
96 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
97 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
98 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
99 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Bucs vs Colts
100 / 100

Bucs vs Colts

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Colts elected to keep their starting offense in and the Bucs' front-line defense also got another series. That 'D' prevailed again, forcing another punt after the blitzing Murphy-Bunting forced Ryan into a scrambling third-down incompletion. After another punt that was fair caught inside the 10, the Bucs' second-string offense once again struggled to move the ball and had to boot it back. Atlanta immediately got within scoring range on the next drive with a well-set up screen to Jackson that sprung him for a gain of 26 yards to the Bucs' 22. WR Michael Pittman made it first and goal with a post down to the one-yard line and Jackson pushed it over the line two plays later. Rookie ILB Olakunle Fatukasi made an impressive stop on first-and-goal, which survived a Colts challenge, but Atlanta took the lead on the next play.

The Bucs faced a second-and-seven as the second quarter began and rookie TE Cade Otton got wide open down the right seam for a gain of 30 yards on a sharp pass from Gabbert. Two shifty White runs moved the chains again and made it first-and-10 at the Colts' 34. Vaughn got his first shot two plays later and broke through the line for a 14-yard jaunt down to the 13. Vaughn nearly scored on the next snap as he once again dashed up the gut and was just tripped up at the one-yard line. Vaughn pounded it over right guard for the go-ahead touchdown two plays later.

The Colts went to offensive reserves on the next drive, with Nick Foles taking over under center. Tampa Bay's defense forced a three-and-out, with Fatukasi ending Foles' third-down scramble well short of the line to gain. The Bucs took over at their own 15 after the punt but had their own three-and-out when Gabbert's third-down pass to WR Scotty Miller got on him too fast. A 17-yard return by Keke Coutee on Camarda's next punt let the Colts start their next drive on Tampa Bay's side of the field.

Keeping it mostly on the ground, the Colts methodically pounded out a 10-play, 43-yard touchdown drive to take the lead back shortly before halftime, converting two short third downs along the way. DL Deadrin Senat bottled up RB Phillip Lindsay on first-and-goal from the three but Lindsay was able to get the left edge on second down and just swiped the ball over the pylon before sliding out of bounds.

Trask came in for the resulting two-minute drill and quickly faced a fourth-and-one at the Bucs' 34 after a third-down completion over the middle to Johnson. The Bucs lined up to go for it on fourth down but then called a timeout and elected to kick it away.

The Colts got the ball to start the second half and immediately mounted a scoring threat thanks to a 53-yard kickoff return by CB Dallas Flowers out to the midfield stripe. Sam Ehlinger came in at quarterback for the Colts and on his second snap was able to dart out of the midfield and race 45 yards for a touchdown.

The Bucs fell into a third-and-14 hole to start the next drive but Trask kept the Bucs on the field with a deep dig to Johnson for 21 yards to the Tampa Bay 41. The Bucs got across midfield on a pair of Patrick Laird runs but faced another very long third down moments later. A nine-yard pass over the middle made it fourth-and-six at the Indy 40 and the Bucs elected to go for it. However, a false start before the ensuing snap forced the Bucs to switch to a punt.

The Colts followed with a 10-play, 56-yard field goal drive, much of it coming on a 38-yard ramble by WR Dezmon Patton, who turned a short pass into a long gain down to the 14. The Bucs' defense held there in part due to a great second-down tackle by ILB Grant Stuard. The Colts settled for Rodrigo Blankenship's 39-yard kick and a 24-10 lead with three minutes left in the third quarter.

A scrambling 46-yard strike by Trask down the right numbers to rookie TE JJ Howland got the Buccaneers into Colts territory on the next possession, and Trask hit Laird for another first down at the 27. However, a holding penalty and a five-yard sack by DE Ben Banogu short-circuited the drive and the Bucs eventually settled for a 52-yard field goal attempt by Succop. The veteran kicker gave it plenty of distance but sailed it about a yard wide of the right upright.

The two teams exchanged three-and-outs, the end result a new drive for the Colts at their own 47 with 10 minutes left in regulation. Rookie Jack Coan came in at quarterback and led a seven-play field goal drive, the longest play a 12-yard completion to WR DeMichael Harris on third-and-six. Blankenship finished it with a 46-yard field goal to push the Colts' lead to 27-19 with a little less than half of the fourth quarter to play.

Related Content

news

Failure to Launch: Bucs' Offense Grounded in Preseason Loss to Titans

In another game played almost exclusively by reserves on both sides, the Buccaneers struggled to move the ball all night and dropped to 0-2 with a 13-3 loss to the Titans in Nashville

news

Dolphins Edge Bucs, 26-24, in Preseason Battle of Reserves

QB Kyle Trask performed well in a preseason opener contested almost exclusively by young players Saturday night, but the Dolphins held on for the two-point win when Jose Borregales's second-chance kick hit the upright

news

Rams Deny Historic Comeback, End Bucs' Bid for Super Bowl Repeat

The Buccaneers stunningly rallied from a 27-3 third-quarter deficit to tie their Divisional Playoff contest with 42 seconds to play but the Rams won on a walkoff field goal and will advance to the NFC Championship game

news

Bucs Soar into Divisional Round with Rout of Eagles

Tampa Bay's defense held Jalen Hurts in check and the Bucs' offense turned two third-quarter takeaways into Tom Brady touchdown passes to pull away in a 31-15 Wild Card win over the Eagles on Sunday

news

Playoff-Bound Bucs Overwhelm Panthers for Record 13th Win

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans all had record-setting nights as the Bucs overcame a slow start to dominate Carolina, 41-17, notch a team-record 13th game and secure the second seed in the NFC playoffs

news

Tom Brady, Bucs Stun Jets with Incredible Comeback

Tom Brady led a 93-yard touchdown drive in the game's final two minutes at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to give the Bucs their first lead of the game with 15 seconds left in a 28-24 win over the Jets, capping an unprecedented week for the team in many ways

news

Bucs Dominate Panthers in Division-Clinching Win

The Bucs got key contributions from the likes of Cyril Grayson and Ke'Shawn Vaughn and the defense allowed just two field goals while recording sevens sacks in a 32-6 blowout in Charlotte that locked up the NFC South

news

Bucs Fall Flat in Prime Time, Lose Seventh Straight to Saints

Shut out for the first time in nine seasons, the Buccaneers lost a chance to clinch the NFC South title on Sunday night, falling 9-0 to a New Orleans team that now has seven straight wins in the head-to-head regular-season series

news

Bucs Stun Bills With Walk-Off Thriller

Tom Brady's 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman in overtime – the 700th TD of Brady's career – rescued the Bucs in a 33-27 win over Buffalo after the Bills hard roared back from a 21-point halftime deficit

news

Bucs Sweep Away Falcons for Commanding Division Lead

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and Chris Godwin set a receiving record for the Buccaneers as they pulled away in the second half for a 30-17 win in Atlanta to improve their NFC South lead to four games

news

Bucs Take It Away from Colts for Huge Road Win

Tampa Bay overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to win 38-31 at Indianapolis on Sunday, turning the tide with a string of takeaways and riding Leonard Fournette's four touchdowns to their eighth win of the season

Advertising