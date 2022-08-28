Bucs' Starters Get Cameo in Preseason-Ending Loss at Indy

Tampa Bay's defensive starters gave up 18 yards and one first down during their two possessions. ILB Lavonte David's sack of QB Matt Ryan killed the first one and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting's third-down blitz led to an incompletion and another kick. The Bucs did hold a few defenders out due to minor injuries, with Anthony Nelson replacing Joe Tryon-Shoyinka at one edge spot and undrafted rookie Nolan Turner getting a lot of action with safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal out.

Bowles was impressed with the work of David in his limited time on the field.

"He's been healthy, he's taking care of his body this summer," said Bowles. "He comes out there, he's our leader – he's one of our leaders, him and Devin [White] both and he flies around. He understands the game."

With the starters taking the early snaps, Bowles had his attention on how the younger roster hopefuls would fare on special teams, which can be the deciding factor in the looming cutdown to 53 players for the regular season.

"I wanted to see if the young guys could play [special] teams without playing defense or offense first and understand the game and situational football when they didn't have to be in there the whole game," said Bowles. "It was a good learning experience. I thought the guys on the second unit played well; I thought the younger guys in certain situations didn't play smart football."

Second-year offensive lineman Robert Hainsey started the game at center and then stayed in to get additional action after most of the starters departed. On a touchdown drive led by Blaine Gabbert and finished by third-year RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn on a one-yard run, Hainsey went down with an ankle injury and did not return to the game, though he walked off on his own power. Hainsey was already replacing injured Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen in the lineup, and the Buccaneers also lost potential starting guard Aaron Stinnie to a knee injury in last weekend's game at Tennessee. To make matters worse, Hainsey's immediate replacement, Nick Leverett, also left the game with a shoulder injury, leaving the snaps at center to first-year man John Molchon.

Bowles said Hainsey and Leverett would get X-ray examinations in the next two days but that it was too early to know how severe their injuries were. Brady noted how quickly situations can change in the NFL due to injury but expressed confidence in Hainsey.

"Tough position – that's a big position for an offense, the center position," said Brady. "Obviously, we all hated to lose Ryan, and the extent of that we're still trying to figure out. But it's going to be a while. Hainsey's stepped in and done a good job. He worked really hard to gain the confidence of his teammates last year and the trust of the whole organization. He's going to have to do a great job. Hopefully he can get over what happened tonight and be ready to go. That remains to be seen."

Vaughn was one of the Buccaneers' top standouts on offense, coming in after Leonard Fournette took part in one drive and rookie Rachaad White got a handful of carries. Vaughn carried nine times for 36 yards and a touchdown; mid-August addition Patrick Laird played much of the second half and contributed 54 yards on 12 carries and three catches.

The Colts used four different quarterbacks and the Buccaneers used three, and the results were typical of a preseason finale with about 150 players getting into the mix and neither team opening up its playbook. The two teams combined for 536 yards of offense and 26 first downs, and each team committed multiple offensive holding penalties. Tampa Bay converted just one of its 11 third-down tries on offense. There were, it's worth noting, no turnovers in the game.

RB Leonard Fournette got the opening drive started off on a good note by slicing over left guard for a game of 13, breaking a tackle to get past the first-down sticks. A pass-interference call on Colts CB Stephon Gilmore led to another first down at the Bucs' 44 but the Bucs faced a fourth-and-three just across midfield after a seven-yard catch by TE Cam Brate. Brady hurried the offense up to the line and threw a quick slant to WR Tyler Johnson to keep the drive alive. Jones ran a deep comebacker on the right sideline on the next play for 20 yards to get the ball into the red zone. The drive stalled at the 12, however, and the Bucs settled for a 30-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

The Colts' first drive got off to a good start when the impressively spry Ryan took off on an 11-yard run on second down. S Mike Edwards and ILB Devin White then combined to stop RB Deon Jackson for no gain up the middle and David's well-time blitz on second down led to a seven-yard sack of Ryan and essentially killed the drive.