Lombardi Lenny Puts the Four in Fournette

Tampa Bay's 38 points on the afternoon in Week 12 increased their total 2021 point total to 347, or 31.5 points per game. The Buccaneers are currently the NFL's highest-scoring team.

Most Points Per Game, NFL Teams, 2021

1. Tampa Bay: 31.5

2. Buffalo: 29.6

3. Dallas: 29.6

4. Indianapolis: 28.3

5. Arizona: 28.2

Those 347 points also mark the most a Tampa Bay team has ever scored through the first 11 games of a season. This marks the third year in a row that the Bucs have set a new high in that category.

Most Points Through First 11 Games, Buccaneers History

1. 2021: 347

2. 2020: 320

3. 2019: 312

4. 2012: 310

5. 2018: 294

Brady's touchdown pass to Fournette finished a drive that was created by Lavonte David's recovery of a Zach Pascal fumble, which was forced by safety Mike Edwards. The Buccaneers had five takeaways in the game, and the only one that didn't lead to points was the victory-sealing interception by Pierre Desir on the final play of the game.

Overall, the Buccaneers scored 24 points off takeaways, continuing a trend that started with the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in 2019. Over the past three seasons combined, the Buccaneers have scored more points off takeaways than any team in the NFL.

Most Points Scored Off Takeaways, 2019-21

1. Tampa Bay: 325

2. Indianapolis: 256

3. Baltimore: 243

4. Pittsburgh: 236

5. New England: 235

Speaking of Lavonte David, he had seven tackles and a pass defensed to go with that fumble recovery late in the first quarter in what was the 146th start of his career. He broke a tie with Tony Mayberry for the fourth spot on the Buccaneers' all-time starts list, which means there are now only three players in team history who have started more games than Davis.