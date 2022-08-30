Bucs' Tilt Towards Offense on Initial 53-Man Roster of 2022

Tight Ends (4): Cameron Brate, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph

This is one of the most transformed positions on the depth chart from last season, with Brate as the only returning player. The Bucs opted to keep both of their 2022 draft picks, fourth-rounder Otton and sixth-rounder Kieft, with Kieft securing the fourth spot with a rugged display of blocking in the preseason. The Buccaneers only kept three tight ends on the 53-man roster for most of last season but may have gone deeper this year in order to find different combinations to make up for the loss of all-around standout Rob Gronkowski. The only cut at the position was undrafted rookie JJ Howland, who may have shown enough in August to secure a practice squad spot.

Offensive Linemen (10): Luke Goedeke*, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Fred Johnson, Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Josh Wells, Tristan Wirfs

While this group is a little deeper on the 53-man roster than usual, it probably won't stay that way for long. The team is expected to place Jensen, their Pro Bowl center, on injured reserve due to the knee injury he sustained on the second day of training camp. However, it remains possible that Jensen could return at some point during the season, and to preserve the ability to activate him from the I.R. list the Bucs had to first get him through the cuts to the 53-man roster. Walton, a first-year player who spent all of last year on Tampa Bay's practice squad, was probably the longest shot to make the cut when camp began but he impressed with his versatility and strength.

Defensive Linemen (6): Will Gholston, Akiem Hicks, Logan Hall*, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O'Connor, Vita Vea

Vea, Hicks and Gholston are expected to create a formidable front for the Buccaneers' defense, with top draft pick Hall providing a pass-rush boost. Nunez-Roches returns to reprise his valuable role as the team's back-up nose tackle while O'Connor is one of the team's best special teams players. The Buccaneers carried two or three extra defensive linemen on the practice squad for much of last season and they could try to bring back such cut players as Willington Previlon, Mike Greene or Benning Potoa'e.

Outside Linebackers (4): Shaquil Barrett, Carl Nassib, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Buccaneers generally only use four players in their edge rush rotation but last year they still carried a fifth player at the position in former undrafted signee Cam Gill. Gill was in line for a larger role in 2022 before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first preseason game. The team responded by bringing back Nassib, who played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019. The Buccaneers did not retain Anthony or recent pick-up Genard Avery so they could be in search of some more depth at that position, either through the return of one of them on the practice squad or on Wednesday's robust waiver wire.

Inside Linebackers (4): K.J. Britt, Lavonte David, Olakunle Fatukasi*, Devin White

Fatukasi, who led the defense in tackles in the preseason and added 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed, was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster. The former Rutgers standout joins Britt as backups to the star duo of David and White and will likely have a large role on special teams. The Buccaneers traded one of their most active players on special teams in 2021, Grant Stuard, to the Colts on Tuesday morning.

Cornerbacks (5): Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Zyon McCollum*, Sean Murphy-Bunting

McCollum, a fifth-round rookie out of Sam Houston State, makes the cut despite currently being sidelined by injury. Delaney provides healthy depth behind the expected trio of Davis, Dean and Murphy-Bunting, with the latter two battling for one starting spot opposite Davis. Undrafted rookies Don Gardner and Kyler McMichael could be candidates for the practice squad.

Safeties (3): Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr.

It would be a surprise if the Buccaneers headed into the regular season with only three safeties, particularly given the apparently significant plans they had for veteran Logan Ryan, an offseason addition. Ryan was released on Tuesday, but possibly just as a temporary move to hold a roster spot for Jensen for one day. The Buccaneers were also impressed with undrafted rookie Nolan Turner out of Clemson and could be looking to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Specialists (3): Jake Camarda*, Ryan Succop, Zach Triner