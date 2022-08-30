Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Tilt Towards Offense on Initial 53-Man Roster of 2022

Tampa Bay's first 53-man roster of the season includes 27 offensive players, including seven receivers, four running backs and four tight ends, along with 23 defensive players and three specialists

Aug 30, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to trim an 80-man roster down to the regular-season limit of 53, in the process creating a roster that goes heavier on offense than defense.

Three spots were used for specialists – kicker Ryan Succop, punter Jake Camarda and long-snapper Zach Triner – creating the possibility of an even 25-25 split between offense and defense, but the Buccaneers actually kept 28 players through the initial cutdown. That includes seven receivers, four tight ends and four running backs.

There is, of course, the potential, or perhaps even likelihood, of additional moves in the days to come that will even that split up a bit. For instance, it is likely that the Buccaneers will place injured center Ryan Jensen on injured reserve, opening up a spot for the possible return or addition of a defensive player. After Tuesday's moves, the roster included just three safeties and only eight defensive backs overall. The roster also currently includes just four outside linebackers and four inside linebackers.

There are 16 players on the initial 53-man roster who were not with the Buccaneers on either the active roster or the practice squad last season, including seven of the team's 2022 draft picks. The only 2022 draftee who was not retained was seventh-round outside linebacker Andre Anthony. Those newcomers include such likely starters as guard Shaq Mason, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, wide receiver Russell Gage and rookie guard Luke Goedeke.

READ MORE: Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

Starting Wednesday, the Buccaneers will begin building a 16-man practice squad, which means that many of the players who did not make it through Tuesday's cuts will be back in the building.

Listed below is how the initial 53-man roster breaks down, with the players listed alphabetically at each position (rookies marked with an asterisk).

Quarterbacks (3): Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask

There were no surprises here as Brady is back for a third season at the helm of the Buccaneers' offense and the team clearly values Gabbert's experience as the top back-up. Second-year man Kyle Trask, a second-round draft pick in 2021, played extensively in the preseason as the team continues to evaluate if he is a long-term option at the position. Ryan Griffin could return to the practice squad, where he spent all of last season, and remain with the organization for an eighth straight season.

Running Backs (4): Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White*

Fournette is the clear starter as he heads into a new multi-year deal but White, the third-round pick out of Arizona State, showed signs during the preseason that he could carve out a significant role in the backfield. Vaughn was also impressive in the preseason finale at Indianapolis while the veteran Bernard sat out the last two games due to injury. The only cut was mid-camp additional Patrick Laird, who could provide practice squad depth if Bernard is out for any length of time.

Wide Receivers (7): Jaelon Darden, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman

Evans, Godwin, Gage and Jones were widely considered to be the Bucs' top four options at receiver, leaving a deep group of talented candidates to vie for the other two or three spots. The Bucs chose to go deep at the position, at least to start the season, perhaps due to remaining uncertainty as to when Godwin and Gage would return from their respective injuries. Darden, Miller and Perriman secured the other three spots over the likes of Tyler Johnson and the rookie trio of Deven Thompkins, Kaylon Geiger and Jerreth Sterns. It is likely the Buccaneers will try to bring at least a couple of those receivers back on the practice squad. Darden, Miller and Perriman will probably be counted on to make special teams contributions when they are active on game day.

View the Bucs 2022 Roster in Photos 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 53-man roster.

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett
1 / 53

Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Giovani Bernard
2 / 53

Running Back Giovani Bernard

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Tom Brady
3 / 53

Quarterback Tom Brady

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cameron Brate
4 / 53

Tight End Cameron Brate

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt
5 / 53

Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Punter Jake Camarda
6 / 53

Punter Jake Camarda

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden
7 / 53

Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Lavonte David
8 / 53

Inside Linebacker Lavonte David

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Carlton Davis
9 / 53

Cornerback Carlton Davis

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Jamel Dean
10 / 53

Cornerback Jamel Dean

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Dee Delaney
11 / 53

Cornerback Dee Delaney

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Mike Edwards
12 / 53

Safety Mike Edwards

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Mike Evans
13 / 53

Wide Receiver Mike Evans

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi
14 / 53

Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Leonard Fournette
15 / 53

Running Back Leonard Fournette

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Blaine Gabbert
16 / 53

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Russell Gage
17 / 53

Wide Receiver Russell Gage

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Luke Goedeke
18 / 53

Guard Luke Goedeke

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman William Gholston
19 / 53

Defensive Lineman William Gholston

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Mike Greene
20 / 53

Defensive Lineman Mike Greene

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey
21 / 53

Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Logan Hall
22 / 53

Defensive Lineman Logan Hall

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks
23 / 53

Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Center Ryan Jensen
24 / 53

Center Ryan Jensen

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson
25 / 53

Offensive Lineman Fred Johnson

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Julio Jones
26 / 53

Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Ko Kieft
27 / 53

Tight End Ko Kieft

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Nick Leverett
28 / 53

Guard Nick Leverett

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Guard Shaq Mason
29 / 53

Guard Shaq Mason

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Zyon McCollum
30 / 53

Cornerback Zyon McCollum

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Scotty Miller
31 / 53

Wide Receiver Scotty Miller

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
32 / 53

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib
33 / 53

Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Keanu Neal
34 / 53

Safety Keanu Neal

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson
35 / 53

Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches
36 / 53

Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor
37 / 53

Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Cade Otton
38 / 53

Tight End Cade Otton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman
39 / 53

Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tight End Kyle Rudolph
40 / 53

Tight End Kyle Rudolph

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith
41 / 53

Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kicker Ryan Succop
42 / 53

Kicker Ryan Succop

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Quarterback Kyle Trask
43 / 53

Quarterback Kyle Trask

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Long Snapper Zach Triner
44 / 53

Long Snapper Zach Triner

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
45 / 53

Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn
46 / 53

Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Defensive Tackle Vita Vea
47 / 53

Defensive Tackle Vita Vea

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Brandon Walton
48 / 53

Tackle Brandon Walton

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive Tackle Josh Wells
49 / 53

Offensive Tackle Josh Wells

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Inside Linebacker Devin White
50 / 53

Inside Linebacker Devin White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Running Back Rachaad White
51 / 53

Running Back Rachaad White

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
52 / 53

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tackle Tristan Wirfs
53 / 53

Tackle Tristan Wirfs

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tight Ends (4): Cameron Brate, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, Kyle Rudolph

This is one of the most transformed positions on the depth chart from last season, with Brate as the only returning player. The Bucs opted to keep both of their 2022 draft picks, fourth-rounder Otton and sixth-rounder Kieft, with Kieft securing the fourth spot with a rugged display of blocking in the preseason. The Buccaneers only kept three tight ends on the 53-man roster for most of last season but may have gone deeper this year in order to find different combinations to make up for the loss of all-around standout Rob Gronkowski. The only cut at the position was undrafted rookie JJ Howland, who may have shown enough in August to secure a practice squad spot.

Offensive Linemen (10): Luke Goedeke*, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Fred Johnson, Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Josh Wells, Tristan Wirfs

While this group is a little deeper on the 53-man roster than usual, it probably won't stay that way for long. The team is expected to place Jensen, their Pro Bowl center, on injured reserve due to the knee injury he sustained on the second day of training camp. However, it remains possible that Jensen could return at some point during the season, and to preserve the ability to activate him from the I.R. list the Bucs had to first get him through the cuts to the 53-man roster. Walton, a first-year player who spent all of last year on Tampa Bay's practice squad, was probably the longest shot to make the cut when camp began but he impressed with his versatility and strength.

Defensive Linemen (6): Will Gholston, Akiem Hicks, Logan Hall*, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Patrick O'Connor, Vita Vea

Vea, Hicks and Gholston are expected to create a formidable front for the Buccaneers' defense, with top draft pick Hall providing a pass-rush boost. Nunez-Roches returns to reprise his valuable role as the team's back-up nose tackle while O'Connor is one of the team's best special teams players. The Buccaneers carried two or three extra defensive linemen on the practice squad for much of last season and they could try to bring back such cut players as Willington Previlon, Mike Greene or Benning Potoa'e.

Outside Linebackers (4): Shaquil Barrett, Carl Nassib, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

The Buccaneers generally only use four players in their edge rush rotation but last year they still carried a fifth player at the position in former undrafted signee Cam Gill. Gill was in line for a larger role in 2022 before he suffered a season-ending foot injury in the first preseason game. The team responded by bringing back Nassib, who played for the Bucs in 2018 and 2019. The Buccaneers did not retain Anthony or recent pick-up Genard Avery so they could be in search of some more depth at that position, either through the return of one of them on the practice squad or on Wednesday's robust waiver wire.

Inside Linebackers (4): K.J. Britt, Lavonte David, Olakunle Fatukasi*, Devin White

Fatukasi, who led the defense in tackles in the preseason and added 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed, was the only undrafted rookie to make the initial 53-man roster. The former Rutgers standout joins Britt as backups to the star duo of David and White and will likely have a large role on special teams. The Buccaneers traded one of their most active players on special teams in 2021, Grant Stuard, to the Colts on Tuesday morning.

Cornerbacks (5): Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Zyon McCollum*, Sean Murphy-Bunting

McCollum, a fifth-round rookie out of Sam Houston State, makes the cut despite currently being sidelined by injury. Delaney provides healthy depth behind the expected trio of Davis, Dean and Murphy-Bunting, with the latter two battling for one starting spot opposite Davis. Undrafted rookies Don Gardner and Kyler McMichael could be candidates for the practice squad.

Safeties (3): Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal, Antoine Winfield Jr.

It would be a surprise if the Buccaneers headed into the regular season with only three safeties, particularly given the apparently significant plans they had for veteran Logan Ryan, an offseason addition. Ryan was released on Tuesday, but possibly just as a temporary move to hold a roster spot for Jensen for one day. The Buccaneers were also impressed with undrafted rookie Nolan Turner out of Clemson and could be looking to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Specialists (3): Jake Camarda*, Ryan Succop, Zach Triner

The Bucs drafted Camarda in the fourth round in April, marking a youthful turn from incumbent Bradley Pinion, but they chose to stick with the experienced veteran at placekicker. Succop won a preseason battle with first-year kicker Jose Borregales, who spent his rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad before getting a chance to compete for the job in 2022.

Related Content

news

Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players, including the waiver of WR Tyler Johnson, the release of S Logan Ryan and the placement of CB Rashard Robinson on I.R.

news

Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

news

Tom Brady Lands at No. 1 on NFL Network's 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

The Buccaneers' 45-year-old reverse aging quarterback cracks the top spot on this year's Top 100 rundown

news

Top 100 Breakdown, Preparation for Week One | Brianna's Blitz

Notable highlights of the week including Buccaneers featured in this year's Top 100 rundown and a focus shift to the start of the 2022 regular season

Advertising