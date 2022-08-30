Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced 27 roster moves on Tuesday, in the process trimming their numbers to the regular-season limit of 53 players before the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.
The Buccaneers made one move early in the day, trading second-year inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Indianapolis Colts. The team later waived 20 players, including third-year wide receiver Tyler Johnson and second-year kicker Jose Borregales; waived/injured OLB Elijah Ponder; released four vested veterans, including safety Logan Ryan; and placed CB Rashard Robinson on injured reserve.
A fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020, Johnson had 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons but competed with a very deep group of wideouts in the Buccaneers' 2022 training camp. The Buccaneers also waived young wide receivers Deven Thompkins, Kaylon Geiger and Jerreth Sterns.
Ryan signed with the Buccaneers in March after playing four seasons with the Patriots, three with the Titans and two with the Giants. The Buccaneers also waived safeties Nolan Turner and Chris Cooper, initially keeping only three safeties and five defensive backs overall, which suggests the possibility of further moves involving the secondary after Tuesday.
Here are all the moves Tampa Bay made on Tuesday to get their roster from 80 down to 53 active spots:
WAIVED:
- OLB Andre Anthony
- K Jose Borregales
- T Dylan Cook
- S Chris Cooper
- CB Don Gardner
- WR Kaylon Geiger
- DL Mike Greene
- TE JJ Howland
- G Sadarius Hutcherson
- WR Tyler Johnson
- RB Patrick Laird
- CB Kyler McMichael
- C John Molchon
- DL Benning Potoa'e
- DL Willington Previlon
- ILB J.J. Russell
- WR Jerreth Sterns
- WR Deven Thompkins
- S Nolan Turner
- OLB Jordan Young
WAIVED/INJURED:
- OLB Elijah Ponder
RELEASED:
- OLB Genard Avery
- QB Ryan Griffin
- S Logan Ryan
- DL Deadrin Senat
PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE:
- CB Rashard Robinson
TRADED:
- ILB Grant Stuard
All of the players the Buccaneers waived on Saturday will be subject to the waiver claim system over the next 24 hours. Those who clear will be prime candidates to return to the Buccaneers' practice squad, which is now larger and more flexible than it has been in the past. As has been the case the past two seasons, each team has 16 available practice squad spots, and game-day elevation options allows the team to utilize those players frequently throughout the season. Though some of those spots could be filled by players from other teams, the Buccaneers' initial practice squad of the season is usually made up largely of players the team cut the day before.
Vested veterans – the second group above – are not subject to the waiver wire and are immediately free to sign with any team after being released.
The placement of Robinson on injured reserve on Tuesday means that he will not be eligible to play for the Buccaneers in 2022. He will either spend the remainder of the season on that I.R. list or reach an injury settlement with the team, after which he could sign with another team. In contrast, center Ryan Jensen, who suffered a knee injury on the second day of training camp, was retained on the initial 53-man roster. That gives the Buccaneers the option of placing him on injured reserve in the days ahead and potentially activating him from that list at some point during the season. Head Coach Todd Bowles has previously stated that Jensen will be out until at least November, and the team is still working to nail down a more specific prognosis for his return.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 53-man roster.