Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

OLB Andre Anthony

K Jose Borregales

T Dylan Cook

S Chris Cooper

CB Don Gardner

WR Kaylon Geiger

DL Mike Greene

TE JJ Howland

G Sadarius Hutcherson

WR Tyler Johnson

RB Patrick Laird

CB Kyler McMichael

C John Molchon

DL Benning Potoa'e

DL Willington Previlon

ILB J.J. Russell

WR Jerreth Sterns

WR Deven Thompkins

S Nolan Turner

OLB Jordan Young

WAIVED/INJURED:

OLB Elijah Ponder

RELEASED:

OLB Genard Avery

QB Ryan Griffin

S Logan Ryan

DL Deadrin Senat

PLACED ON INJURED RESERVE:

CB Rashard Robinson

TRADED:

ILB Grant Stuard

All of the players the Buccaneers waived on Saturday will be subject to the waiver claim system over the next 24 hours. Those who clear will be prime candidates to return to the Buccaneers' practice squad, which is now larger and more flexible than it has been in the past. As has been the case the past two seasons, each team has 16 available practice squad spots, and game-day elevation options allows the team to utilize those players frequently throughout the season. Though some of those spots could be filled by players from other teams, the Buccaneers' initial practice squad of the season is usually made up largely of players the team cut the day before.

Vested veterans – the second group above – are not subject to the waiver wire and are immediately free to sign with any team after being released.