Bucs Interview Texans' Jerrod Johnson for Coordinator Spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that they had completed an interview with Houston Texans Quarterbacks Coach Jerrod Johnson for their offensive coordinator position. The Buccaneers are seeking to replace Dave Canales, who was hired as the Carolina Panthers' head coach after one season in Tampa.

Johnson, whose interview was conducted in person at the AdventHealth Training Center, is the third confirmed candidate for the position. The Buccaneers also interviewed former Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt in person on Monday and current Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El virtually on Friday.

Johnson just completed his first season with the Texans. He had previously spent two years (2020-21) as an offensive quality control coach for the Indianapolis Colts and one season as the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Johnson also played quarterback at Texas A&M and professionally, spending time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

As the Texans' quarterbacks coach, Johnson worked closely with C.J. Stroud, who turned in one of the best seasons for a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Starting all 15 games in which he played, Stroud led the NFL in passing yards per game (273.9) and also had the lowest interception percentage (1.0%) of all qualifying passers. Despite missing two games Stroud topped 4,000 passing yards and threw 23 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He set NFL records for most pass attempts without an interception to start a career (191) and most 350-yard passing games by a rookie (3).